gri

gritter

by Jordan Boesch
1.7.4 (see all)

A small growl-like notification plugin for jQuery

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Gritter for jQuery

A small growl-like notification plugin for jQuery

Installation

$ bower install jquery.gritter

Change Log

Changes in 1.7.4 (February 24, 2012)

  • Fixing bug where click event was being bound multiple times on hover. The result was the beforeClose callback being called multiple times. Thanks for commit aossowski!

Changes in 1.7.3 (December 8, 2011)

  • Added $.gritter.options.class_name option
  • Added 'gritter-light' class_name option to use light messages instead of dark ones

Changes in 1.7.2 (December 2, 2011)

  • Added option to return false on "before_open" callback to determine whether or not to show the gritter message (good for setting a max)

Changes in 1.7.1 (March 29, 2011)

  • Dropped IE6 support
  • Added position option to global options (bottom-left, top-left, top-right, bottom-right)

Changes in 1.7 (March 25, 2011)

  • Fixed 404 issue in the css when fetching '.' as an image
  • Added callback parameter in before_close and after_close callbacks to determine whether it was closed manually by clicking the (X)

Changes in 1.6 (December1, 2009)

  • Commented code using JSDOC
  • Major code cleanup/re-write
  • Made it so when you hit the (X) close button, the notification slides up and vanishes instead of just vanishing
  • Added optional "class_name" option for $.gritter.add() to apply a class to a specific notification
  • Fixed IE7 issue pointed out by stoffel (http://boedesign.com/blog/2009/07/11/growl-for-jquery-gritter/)

Changes in 1.5 (October 21, 2009)

  • Renamed the global option parameters to make more sense
  • Made it so the global options are only being ran once instead of each $.gritter.add() call

Changes in 1.4 (October 20, 2009)

  • Added callbacks (before_open, before_close, after_open, after_close) to the gritter notifications
  • Added callbacks (before_close, after_close) to the removeAll() function
  • Using 1 image for the CSS instead of 5 (Thanks to Ozum Eldogan)
  • Added option to over-ride gritter global options with $.extend

Changes in 1.3 (August 1, 2009)

  • Fixed IE6 positioning bug

Changes in 1.2 (July 13, 2009)

  • Fixed hover bug (pointed out by Beel & tXptr on the comments)

