gritcode-components

by gritcode
0.4.10 (see all)

Custom components based on Vuestrap.

Readme

Gritcode Components

Gritcode Components extend Bootstrap 4 with vuestrap web components built with Vue.js and Webpack.

DEMO

Documentation

QUICK USE

For compiled components, use it within your Vue instance like this:

new Vue({
    el: '#app',
    components: { 'toast': gritcode.toast }
})

-- OR --

If you chosen to work with source components, just import* desired component like so:

import toast from 'gritcode-components/src/components/toast'

and then load it in your Vue instance:

new Vue({
    el: '#app',
    components: { 'vs-toast': toast }
})

*Note: You will need Babel Loader in your Webpack config file to support ES6 syntax.

You can then use icon component in your html, like so:

<vs-toast></vs-toast>

THEMING

To be able to use your app theme with component's scss variables, you will need to use vuestrap-theme-loader in your webpack config file.

npm install vuestrap-theme-loader --save-dev

See vuestrap-starter for a webpack config example with theme loader.

TODO

  • document events
  • testing

