Gritcode Components extend Bootstrap 4 with vuestrap web components built with Vue.js and Webpack.
For compiled components, use it within your Vue instance like this:
new Vue({
el: '#app',
components: { 'toast': gritcode.toast }
})
-- OR --
If you chosen to work with source components, just import* desired component like so:
import toast from 'gritcode-components/src/components/toast'
and then load it in your Vue instance:
new Vue({
el: '#app',
components: { 'vs-toast': toast }
})
*Note: You will need Babel Loader in your Webpack config file to support ES6 syntax.
You can then use icon component in your html, like so:
<vs-toast></vs-toast>
To be able to use your app theme with component's scss variables, you will need to use vuestrap-theme-loader in your webpack config file.
npm install vuestrap-theme-loader --save-dev
See vuestrap-starter for a webpack config example with theme loader.