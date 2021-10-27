A GRIP interface library for JavaScript. For use with HTTP reverse proxy servers that support the GRIP interface, such as Pushpin.

Supported GRIP servers include:

Authors: Katsuyuki Ohmuro harmony7@pex2.jp, Konstantin Bokarius kon@fanout.io

New for 3.0.0

Major update with great improvements in usability, with support for modern language features such as class and async / await .

and / . Collapsed js-pubcontrol into js-grip , simplifying use and deployment.

into , simplifying use and deployment. Reorganized utility functions into categorized files.

Rewritten in TypeScript and exporting types files to enable static type checking and IDE completion.

Installation

npm install @fanoutio/grip

Sample Usage

Publishing HTTP messages

Examples for how to publish HTTP response and HTTP stream messages to GRIP proxy endpoints via the Publisher class.

const { Publisher, PublishException } = require ( '@fanoutio/grip' ); const publisher = new Publisher({ 'control_uri' : 'https://api.fanout.io/realm/<myrealm>' , 'control_iss' : '<myrealm>' , 'key' : Buffer.from( '<myrealmkey>' , 'base64' ), }); publisher.applyGripConfig([ { 'control_uri' : '<myendpoint_uri_1>' }, { 'control_uri' : '<myendpoint_uri_2>' }, ]); try { await publisher.publishHttpResponse( '<channel>' , 'Test Publish!' ); console .log( 'Publish successful!' ); } catch (ex) { if (ex instanceof PublishException) { console .log( "Publish failed!" ); console .log( "Message: " + ex.message); console .log( "Context: " ); console .dir(ex.context); } else { throw ex; } } try { await publisher.publishHttpStream( '<channel>' , 'Test Publish!' ); console .log( 'Publish successful!' ); } catch (ex) { if (ex instanceof PublishException) { console .log( "Publish failed!" ); console .log( "Message: " + ex.message); console .log( "Context: " ); console .dir(ex.context); } else { throw ex; } }

Checking if the current request is proxied by GRIP

When the client connects to a GRIP proxy over HTTP, the proxy forwards the request to the origin and adds the Grip-Sig header to the proxied request.

Validate the Grip-Sig request header from incoming GRIP messages. This ensures that the message was sent from a valid source and is not expired. Note that when using Fanout.io the key is the realm key, and when using Pushpin the key is configurable in Pushpin's settings.

var { validateSig } = require ( 'grip' ); var isValid = validateSig(req.headers[ 'grip-sig' ], '<key>' );

Long polling example

The origin subscribes the client to a channel and instructs it to long poll. This is done by instantiating a GripInstruct object to generate the applicable response headers.

const http = require ( 'http' ); const { validateSig, GripInstruct } = require ( '@fanoutio/grip' ); http.createServer( ( req, res ) => { if (!validateSig(req.headers[ 'grip-sig' ], '<key>' )) { res.writeHead( 401 ); res.end( 'invalid grip-sig token' ); return ; } const gripInstruct = new GripInstruct(); gripInstruct.addChannel( '<channel>' ); gripInstruct.setHoldLongPoll(); res.writeHead( 200 , gripInstruct.toHeaders()); res.end( '[start longpoll]

' ); }).listen( 80 , '0.0.0.0' ); console .log( 'Server running...' );

When the response status code is 304, keep in mind that some web servers, such as recent versions of Apache, do not allow sending of custom headers along with a 304 response. In this case, send a 200 response and then use gripInstruct.setStatus() to indicate the intended status to the GRIP proxy.

const http = require ( 'http' ); const { validateSig, GripInstruct } = require ( '@fanoutio/grip' ); http.createServer( ( req, res ) => { if (!validateSig(req.headers[ 'grip-sig' ], '<key>' )) { res.writeHead( 401 ); res.end( 'invalid grip-sig token' ); return ; } const gripInstruct = new GripInstruct(); gripInstruct.addChannel( '<channel>' ); gripInstruct.setHoldLongPoll(); gripInstruct.setStatus( 304 ); res.writeHead( 200 , gripInstruct.toHeaders()); res.end( '[start longpoll]

' ); }).listen( 80 , '0.0.0.0' ); console .log( 'Server running...' );

WebSocket example using nodejs-websocket

A client connects to a GRIP proxy via WebSockets and the proxy forward the request to the origin. The origin accepts the connection over a WebSocket and responds with a control message indicating that the client should be subscribed to a channel. Note that in order for the GRIP proxy to properly interpret the control messages, the origin must provide a 'grip' extension in the 'Sec-WebSocket-Extensions' header. To accomplish this with nodejs-websocket, edit Connection.js and ensure that the following header is appended to the 'this.socket.write()' function call in the answerHandshake() method: 'Sec-WebSocket-Extensions: grip; message-prefix=""\r

' To accomplish this with ws, add the ws.on('headers', ...) check to your app, for example:

wss.on( 'headers' , function processHeaders ( headers, req ) { headers.push( 'Sec-WebSocket-Extensions: grip; message-prefix=""' ); }); server.on( 'upgrade' , function upgrade ( request, socket, head ) { wss.handleUpgrade(request, socket, head, function done ( ws ) { wss.emit( 'connection' , ws, request); }); });

var ws = require ( "nodejs-websocket" ) var { createWebSocketControlMessage, WebSocketMessageFormat, Publisher, } = require ( '@fanoutio/grip' ); ws.createServer( function ( conn ) { const subscribeMessage = 'c:' + createWebSocketControlMessage( 'subscribe' , { 'channel' : '<channel>' }) conn.sendText(subscribeMessage); setTimeout( () => { var publisher = new Publisher({ 'control_uri' : '<myendpoint>' , }); publisher.publishFormats( 'test_channel' , new WebSocketMessageFormat( 'Test WebSocket Publish!!' ) ); }, 5000 ); }).listen( 80 , '0.0.0.0' ); console .log( 'Server running...' );

WebSocket example using WebSocket-over-HTTP

The WebSocket-Over-HTTP protocol is a simple, text-based protocol for gatewaying between a WebSocket client and a conventional HTTP server. It is available as a feature of Pushpin and Fanout Cloud, and is fully supported by js-grip.

In this case, a client connects to a GRIP proxy via WebSockets and the GRIP proxy communicates with the origin via HTTP.

const http = require ( 'http' ); const { validateSig, decodeWebSocketEvents, encodeWebSocketEvents, WebSocketContext, WebSocketMessageFormat, Publisher, } = require ( '@fanoutio/grip' ); http.createServer( async (req, res) => { if (!validateSig(req.headers[ 'grip-sig' ], 'changeme' )) { res.writeHead( 401 ); res.end( 'invalid grip-sig token' ); return ; } let cid = req.headers[ 'connection-id' ]; if ( Array .isArray(cid)) { cid = cid[ 0 ]; } if (req.headers[ 'connection-id' ] == null ) { res.writeHead( 401 ); res.end( 'connection-id required' ); return ; } const inEventsEncoded = await new Promise ( resolve => { let body = '' ; req.on( 'data' , function ( chunk ) { body += chunk; }); req.on( 'end' , function ( ) { resolve(body); }); }); const inEvents = decodeWebSocketEvents(inEventsEncoded); const wsContext = new WebSocketContext(cid, {}, inEvents); if (wsContext.isOpening()) { wsContext.accept(); wsContext.subscribe( '<channel>' ); const outEvents = wsContext.getOutgoingEvents(); const outEventsEncoded = encodeWebSocketEvents(outEvents); res.write(outEventsEncoded); setTimeout( () => { var publisher = new Publisher({ 'control_uri' : '<myendpoint>' , }); publisher.publishFormats( '<channel>' , new WebSocketMessageFormat( 'Test WebSocket Publish!!' ) ); }, 5000 ); } res.writeHead( 200 , wsContext.toHeaders()); res.end(); }).listen( 80 , '0.0.0.0' ); console .log( 'Server running...' );

Using the API

All of the APIs are exposed on the root object, so for example you can bring them in as follows:

const { createWebSocketControlMessage, Publisher, Format, Item } = require ( '@fanoutio/grip' );

or

import { createWebSocketControlMessage, Publisher, Format, Item } from '@fanoutio/grip' ;

API

The API exports the following functions, classes, and interfaces.

Function Description validateSig(token, key) Validate the specified JWT token and key. encodeWebSocketEvents(events) Encode the specified array of WebSocketEvent instances. decodeWebSocketEvents(body) Decode the specified HTTP request body into an array of WebSocketEvent instances when using the WebSocket-over-HTTP protocol. parseGripUri(uri) Parse the specified GRIP URI into a config object that can then be used to construct a Publisher instance. createWebSocketControlMessage(type, args) Generate a WebSocket control message with the specified type and optional arguments.

Class Description GripInstruct Class used to create the necessary HTTP headers that instruct the GRIP proxy to hold connections. Publisher Main object used to publish HTTP response and HTTP Stream format messages to GRIP proxies. HttpStreamFormat Format used to publish messages to HTTP stream clients connected to a GRIP proxy. HttpResponseFormat Format used to publish messages to HTTP response clients connected to a GRIP proxy. WebSocketContext WebSocket context WebSocketEvent WebSocket event WebSocketMessageFormat Format used to publish messages to Web Socket clients connected to a GRIP proxy. Format Base class for Format used to publish messages with Publisher . Item Base class for Item used to publish messages with Publisher .

Interfaces Description IGripConfig Represents a GRIP client's configuration IFormat Represents a publishing format to be used with Publisher IItem Represents a container used to contain a data object in one or more formats

Class GripInstruct

Method Description constructor( channels? ) Create a GripInstruct instance, configuring it with an optional array of channels to bind to. addChannel(channels) Bind to additional channels. setHoldLongPoll(timeout?) Set the Grip-Hold header to the response value, and specify an optional timeout value. setHoldStream() Set the Grip-Hold header to the stream mode. setKeepAlive(data, timeout) Set the Grip-Keep-Alive header to the specified data value and timeout value. The value for data may be provided as either a string or Buffer , and the appropriate encoding will be performed. setNextLink(uri, timeout?) Set the Grip-Link header to the specified uri, with an optional timeout value. meta (property) A property to be set directly on the instance. This is serialized into the Grip-Set-Meta header. toHeaders(params) Turns the current instance into an object that can be sent as HTTP headers.

Class Publisher

Method Description constructor( configs ) Create a Publisher instance, configuring it with clients that based on the specified GRIP settings. applyConfig(configs) Apply additional clients based on specified GRIP configs to the publisher instance. async publish(channel, item) Publish an item to the specified channel. async publishHttpResponse(channel, data, id?, prevId?) Publish an HTTP response format message to the specified channel, with optional ID and previous ID. async publishHttpStream(channel, item) Publish an HTTP stream format message to the specified channel, with optional ID and previous ID. addClient(client) Advanced: Add a PublisherClient instance that you have configured on your own.

The constructor and applyConfig methods accept either a single object, or an array of objects that implement the IGripConfig interface.

Interface IGripConfig

Represents the configuration for a GRIP client, such as Pushpin or Fanout Cloud.

Field Description control_uri The Control URI of the GRIP client. control_iss (optional) The Control ISS, if required by the GRIP client. key (optional) The key to use with the Control ISS, if required by the GRIP client.

Class Format

A base class for all publishing formats that are included in the Item class. Examples of format implementations include JsonObjectFormat and HttpStreamFormat.

Advanced APIs

The following are exported for their types and use with code completion but with most uses of the library the consumer rarely needs to use them directly.

Functions Descriptions createGripChannelHeader(channels) Create a GRIP channel header for the specified channels.

Class Description Auth.Base Base class for authentication to be used with Publisher . Auth.Basic Represents Basic authentication to be used with Publisher . Auth.Jwt Represents JWT authentication to be used with Publisher . Channel Represents a channel used by a GRIP proxy. Response Represents a set of HTTP response data. PublisherClient Represents an endpoint and its attributes, including authentication, used with Publisher .

Interfaces Description IExportedChannel A representation of a channel, containing the name and previous ID value IExportedResponse A representation of all of the non-null data from a Response IWebSocketEvent Decscribes information about a WebSocket event IFormatExport Represents a format-specific hash containing the required format-specific data IItemExport Describes an item that has been serialized for export

Class Auth.Base

An abstract class that represents authentication to be used with a PublisherClient .

Class Auth.Basic

Represents Basic authentication to be used with a PublisherClient .

Class Auth.Jwt

Represents JWT (JSON Web Tokens) authentication to be used with a PublisherClient .

Class PublisherClient

Represents an endpoint and its configuration, including authentication, that is used by Publisher to publish messages to. This class is typically not used directly, but you may instantiate this on your own if you wish to set up authentication directly.

Method Description constructor( uri ) Create a PublisherClient instance, initializing it with the given publishing endpoint. setAuthBasic(username, password) Configure this instance with Basic authentication with the specified username and password. setAuthJwt(token)

setAuthJwt(claim, key?) Configure this instance with Jwt authentication with the specified claim and key, or with the specified token. async publish(channel, item) Publish a specified item to the specified channel.

Configuring the GRIP endpoint

Parse a GRIP URI to extract the URI, ISS, and key values. The values will be returned in a dictionary containing 'control_uri', 'control_iss', and 'key' keys.

var grip = require ( '@fanoutio/grip' ); var config = grip.parseGripUri( 'http://api.fanout.io/realm/<myrealm>' + '?iss=<myrealm>&key=base64:<myrealmkey>' );

Consuming this library

CommonJS

The CommonJS version of this package requires Node v8 or newer.

Require in your JavaScript:

const grip = require ( '@fanoutio/grip' ); const grippub = new grip.Publisher({ control_uri : "<endpoint_uri>" });

If you are building a bundle, you may also import in your JavaScript.

import grip from '@fanoutio/grip' ; const pub = new grip.Publisher({ control_uri : "<endpoint_uri>" });

TypeScript

This package comes with full TypeScript type definitions, so you may use it with TypeScript as well.

import grip, { IGripConfig } from '@fanoutio/grip' ; const pub = new grip.Publisher({ control_uri : "<endpoint_uri>" });

Demos

Included in this package is a demo that publishes a message using a GRIP Stream to a sample server that is proxied behind the open-source Pushpin (https://pushpin.org/) server.

To run the demo:

Clone this repository, then build the commonjs build of this library

npm install npm run build-commonjs

Start the server process. This runs on localhost:3000 .

node demo/grip/server

Install Pushpin (see https://pushpin.org/docs/install/) Make sure Pushpin points to localhost:3000 . routes file:

* localhost:3000

Start Pushpin.

pushpin

In another terminal window, open a long-lived connection to the pushpin stream.

curl http://localhost:7999/stream

In another terminal window, run the publish demo file.

node demo/grip/publish test "Message"

In the window that you opened in step 6, you should see the test message.

Browser Demo

This demo runs in a browser and streams from the endpoint. This demo uses the fetch API with its ReadableStream interface to read from the streaming endpoint.

Follow Steps 1 through 5 in the demo above to start the server and proxy processes. In a web browser, open the demo/grip/fetch.html file. Click the button labeled Go . The browser will connect to the streaming API at http://localhost:7999/stream . In another terminal window follow step 7 in the demo above. In the web browser that you opened in step 2, you should see the test message.

License

(C) 2015, 2020 Fanout, Inc.

Licensed under the MIT License, see file COPYING for details.