GridTab is a lightweight jQuery plugin to create grid based responsive tabs.
http://gopalraju.github.io/gridtab
# Bower
bower install --save gridtab
# NPM
npm install gridtab
Setting up GridTab is really simple
Your markup should look something like this
<dl id="gridtab-1">
<dt>Tab 1</dt>
<dd>Tab 1 Description</dd>
<dt>Tab 2</dt>
<dd>Tab 2 Description</dd>
<dt>Tab 3</dt>
<dd>Tab 3 Description</dd>
<dt>Tab 4</dt>
<dd>Tab 4 Description</dd>
<dt>Tab 5</dt>
<dd>Tab 5 Description</dd>
<dt>Tab 6</dt>
<dd>Tab 6 Description</dd>
</dl>
Where,
<dt> contains the title of the tab nad
<dd> contains the description to be shown on click.
Just add a link to the css file in your :
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="gridtab.min.css"/>
Then, before your closing
<body> tag add:
<script type="text/javascript" src="gridtab.min.js"></script>
and initialize the plugin as shown below:
<script>
$(document).ready(function() {
$('#gridtab-1').gridtab({
grid:3
});
});
</script>
Where grid is the number of grids/tabs in a row
|Basic Settings
|Type
|Default
|Description
|grid
|integer
4
|Number of grids or tabs per row
|borderWidth
|integer
2
|Width of the borders.
|tabBorderColor
|string
'#ddd'
|border color of the tabs (Hex Color Code).
|tabPadding
|integer
25
|padding/spacing around the tabs.
|contentBorderColor
|string
'#ddd'
|border color of the content section (Hex Color Code).
|contentPadding
|integer
25
|padding/spacing around content section.
|contentBackground
|string
'#fff'
|Background color for the content section (Hex Color Code).
|activeTabBackground
|string
'#fff'
|Background color for the active tab (Hex Color Code).
|responsive
|Array
null
|Array of objects having breakpoints and
settings object which is enabled at a given
breakpoint.
|selectors
|Object
|see table below
|Object with options to set custom selectors.
|config
|Object
|see table below
|Object with options to enable features like, setting initially active tab, next/prev controls, close button, transition speed etc.
|callbacks
|Object
open:false, close:false
|Callbacks for the open and close states of the content section.
|selectors
|Type
|Default
|Description
|tab
|string
'> dt'
|By default, the click event is triggered on the entire tab (
'dt'). This can be replaced with any custom selector within the
dt. For example:
'.readmore'.
|closeButton
|string
'.gridtab__close'
|Custom class for the close button, if
'showClose' is set to
true.
|nextArrow
|string
'.gridtab__next.gridtab__arrow'
|Custom class for the next button, if
'showArrows' is set to
true.
|prevArrow
|string
'.gridtab__prev.gridtab__arrow'
|Custom class for the prev button, if
'showArrows' is set to
true.
|disabledArrow
|string
'.is-disabled'
|Custom class for the disabled state of next/prev buttons, if
'showArrows' is set to
true.
|config
|Type
|Default
|Description
|layout
|string
'grid'
|Change the value to
'tab' for a tab layout. By default, the layout is
'grid' based.
|keepOpen
|Boolean
false
|If set to
true keeps the active tab open (Disables toggle).
|speed
|integer
500
|Transition speed in milliseconds.
|activeTab
|integer
0
|Initially active tab. For example,
1 enables the first tab.
|showClose
|Boolean
false
|Shows the close button if set to
true.
|showArrows
|Boolean
false
|Shows the next/prev buttons if set to
true.
|scrollToTab
|Boolean
false
|Scrolls to the active tab on click
|RTL
|Boolean
false
|Converts tab to RTL
The responsive settings is where you reset the grids and other properties at a given breakpoint.
$('#gridtab-1').gridtab({
grid:5,
contentPadding: 40,
responsive:[{
breakpoint: 1024,
settings:{
grid:3,
contentPadding: 30
}
},{
breakpoint:767,
settings:{
grid:2,
contentPadding: 25
}
},{
breakpoint:520,
settings:{
grid:1,
contentPadding: 20
}
}]
});
All properties under basic settings like:
borderWidth,
tabPadding,
tabBorderColor,
contentBorderColor,
contentPadding,
contentBackground and
activeTabBackground, can be updated with the responsive settings.
2.1.1
GridTab works on IE10+ in addition to other modern browsers like Chrome, Firefox and Safari
jQuery 1.8.3 +
Licensed under the MIT license.