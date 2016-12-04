openbase logo
gri

gridtab

by Gopal Raju
2.1.1 (see all)

GridTab is a lightweight jQuery plugin to create grid based responsive tabs https://gopalraju.github.io/gridtab

Readme

GridTab jQuery Plugin

GridTab is a lightweight jQuery plugin to create grid based responsive tabs.

Demo

http://gopalraju.github.io/gridtab

Features

  • Responsive
  • Lightweight and based on CSS3 flexbox
  • Set Grid for each breakpoint
  • Switch between Grid and Tab layout
  • Next, previous and close controls
  • Scroll to current tab
  • Custom selectors
  • Right-To-Left Support

Package Managers

# Bower
bower install --save gridtab

# NPM
npm install gridtab

Usage

Setting up GridTab is really simple

HTML Markup

Your markup should look something like this

<dl id="gridtab-1">
    <dt>Tab 1</dt>
    <dd>Tab 1 Description</dd>
    <dt>Tab 2</dt>
    <dd>Tab 2 Description</dd>
    <dt>Tab 3</dt>
    <dd>Tab 3 Description</dd>
    <dt>Tab 4</dt>
    <dd>Tab 4 Description</dd>
    <dt>Tab 5</dt>
    <dd>Tab 5 Description</dd>
    <dt>Tab 6</dt>
    <dd>Tab 6 Description</dd>
</dl>

Where, <dt> contains the title of the tab nad <dd> contains the description to be shown on click.

Stylesheet

Just add a link to the css file in your :

<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="gridtab.min.css"/>

jQuery Plugin

Then, before your closing <body> tag add:

<script type="text/javascript" src="gridtab.min.js"></script>

and initialize the plugin as shown below:

<script>
    $(document).ready(function() {
        $('#gridtab-1').gridtab({
            grid:3
        });
    });
</script>

Where grid is the number of grids/tabs in a row

Settings

Basic SettingsTypeDefaultDescription
gridinteger4Number of grids or tabs per row
borderWidthinteger2Width of the borders.
tabBorderColorstring'#ddd'border color of the tabs (Hex Color Code).
tabPaddinginteger25padding/spacing around the tabs.
contentBorderColorstring'#ddd'border color of the content section (Hex Color Code).
contentPaddinginteger25padding/spacing around content section.
contentBackgroundstring'#fff'Background color for the content section (Hex Color Code).
activeTabBackgroundstring'#fff'Background color for the active tab (Hex Color Code).
responsiveArraynullArray of objects having breakpoints and settings object which is enabled at a given breakpoint.
selectorsObjectsee table belowObject with options to set custom selectors.
configObjectsee table belowObject with options to enable features like, setting initially active tab, next/prev controls, close button, transition speed etc.
callbacksObjectopen:false, close:falseCallbacks for the open and close states of the content section.
selectorsTypeDefaultDescription
tabstring'> dt'By default, the click event is triggered on the entire tab ('dt'). This can be replaced with any custom selector within the dt. For example: '.readmore'.
closeButtonstring'.gridtab__close'Custom class for the close button, if 'showClose' is set to true.
nextArrowstring'.gridtab__next.gridtab__arrow'Custom class for the next button, if 'showArrows' is set to true.
prevArrowstring'.gridtab__prev.gridtab__arrow'Custom class for the prev button, if 'showArrows' is set to true.
disabledArrowstring'.is-disabled'Custom class for the disabled state of next/prev buttons, if 'showArrows' is set to true.
configTypeDefaultDescription
layoutstring'grid'Change the value to 'tab' for a tab layout. By default, the layout is 'grid' based.
keepOpenBooleanfalseIf set to true keeps the active tab open (Disables toggle).
speedinteger500Transition speed in milliseconds.
activeTabinteger0Initially active tab. For example, 1 enables the first tab.
showCloseBooleanfalseShows the close button if set to true.
showArrowsBooleanfalseShows the next/prev buttons if set to true.
scrollToTabBooleanfalseScrolls to the active tab on click
RTLBooleanfalseConverts tab to RTL

Responsive Example

The responsive settings is where you reset the grids and other properties at a given breakpoint.

$('#gridtab-1').gridtab({
    grid:5,
    contentPadding: 40,
    responsive:[{
        breakpoint: 1024,
        settings:{
            grid:3,
            contentPadding: 30
        }
    },{
        breakpoint:767,
        settings:{
            grid:2,
            contentPadding: 25
        }
    },{
        breakpoint:520,
        settings:{
            grid:1,
            contentPadding: 20
        }
    }]
});

All properties under basic settings like: borderWidth, tabPadding, tabBorderColor, contentBorderColor, contentPadding, contentBackground and activeTabBackground, can be updated with the responsive settings.

Version

2.1.1

Browser support

GridTab works on IE10+ in addition to other modern browsers like Chrome, Firefox and Safari

Dependencies

jQuery 1.8.3 +

License

Licensed under the MIT license.

