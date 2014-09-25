Gridster is a jQuery plugin that makes building intuitive draggable layouts from elements spanning multiple columns. You can even dynamically add and remove elements from the grid.
More at http://gridster.net/.
Gridster is maintained by Ducksboard occasionally but not actively. @dustmoo and @pushmatrix have also write permissions as Gridster maintainers they are. Thank you guys!
Mr @dustmoo (maintainer of Gridster) has his own fork of gridster.js with some new interesting features like widget-swapping and static widgets.
Can be found here: dustmoo/gridster.js
@dustmoo is working in his spare time to merge all these changes into ducksboard/gridster.js
If anyone would like to help @dustmoo improve his fork and reconcile it with the main library he would be happy for the help.
Anyone and everyone is welcome to contribute. Please take a moment to review the guidelines for contributing.
Distributed under the MIT license.
Gridster is built by Ducksboard with the help of all these wonderful people.