gridster

by ducksboard
0.5.6

gridster.js is a jQuery plugin that makes building intuitive draggable layouts from elements spanning multiple columns

878

GitHub Stars

6.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

25

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Categories: jQuery Grid, jQuery Drag & Drop

Readme

Gridster.js

Bitdeli Badge

Gridster is a jQuery plugin that makes building intuitive draggable layouts from elements spanning multiple columns. You can even dynamically add and remove elements from the grid.

More at http://gridster.net/.

Releases

CHANGELOG

Gridster is maintained by Ducksboard occasionally but not actively. @dustmoo and @pushmatrix have also write permissions as Gridster maintainers they are. Thank you guys!

Forks

Mr @dustmoo (maintainer of Gridster) has his own fork of gridster.js with some new interesting features like widget-swapping and static widgets.

Can be found here: dustmoo/gridster.js

@dustmoo is working in his spare time to merge all these changes into ducksboard/gridster.js

If anyone would like to help @dustmoo improve his fork and reconcile it with the main library he would be happy for the help.

Contributing to this project

Anyone and everyone is welcome to contribute. Please take a moment to review the guidelines for contributing.

License

Distributed under the MIT license.

Whodunit

Gridster is built by Ducksboard with the help of all these wonderful people.

100
An enthusiastic developer. 🚴
October 14, 2020
An enthusiastic developer. 🚴
October 14, 2020
Gunnar StromsoeCape Town1 Rating0 Reviews
September 3, 2020
Bleeding Edge

