Gridster is a jQuery plugin that makes building intuitive draggable layouts from elements spanning multiple columns. You can even dynamically add and remove elements from the grid.

More at http://gridster.net/.

Gridster is maintained by Ducksboard occasionally but not actively. @dustmoo and @pushmatrix have also write permissions as Gridster maintainers they are. Thank you guys!

Mr @dustmoo (maintainer of Gridster) has his own fork of gridster.js with some new interesting features like widget-swapping and static widgets.

Can be found here: dustmoo/gridster.js

@dustmoo is working in his spare time to merge all these changes into ducksboard/gridster.js

If anyone would like to help @dustmoo improve his fork and reconcile it with the main library he would be happy for the help.

Contributing to this project

Anyone and everyone is welcome to contribute. Please take a moment to review the guidelines for contributing.

License

Distributed under the MIT license.

Whodunit

Gridster is built by Ducksboard with the help of all these wonderful people.