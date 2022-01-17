Mobile-friendly modern Typescript library for dashboard layout and creation. Making a drag-and-drop, multi-column responsive dashboard has never been easier. Has multiple bindings and works great with React, Vue, Angular, Knockout.js, Ember and others (see frameworks section).

Inspired by no-longer maintained gridster, built with love.

Check http://gridstackjs.com and these demos.

Demo and examples

Usage

Install

yarn add gridstack npm install --save gridstack

Include

ES6 or Typescript

import 'gridstack/dist/gridstack.min.css' ; import { GridStack } from 'gridstack' ; import 'gridstack/dist/h5/gridstack-dd-native' ; import 'gridstack/dist/jq/gridstack-dd-jqueryui' ;

Note: jquery & jquery-ui are imported by name, so you will have to specify their location in your webpack (or equivalent) config file, which means you can possibly bring your own version

alias: { 'jquery' : 'gridstack/dist/jq/jquery.js' , 'jquery-ui' : 'gridstack/dist/jq/jquery-ui.js' , 'jquery.ui' : 'gridstack/dist/jq/jquery-ui.js' , 'jquery.ui.touch-punch' : 'gridstack/dist/jq/jquery.ui.touch-punch.js' , },

Alternatively (single combined file) in html

< link href = "node_modules/gridstack/dist/gridstack.min.css" rel = "stylesheet" /> < script src = "node_modules/gridstack/dist/gridstack-h5.js" > </ script > < script src = "node_modules/gridstack/dist/gridstack-jq.js" > </ script > < script src = "node_modules/gridstack/dist/gridstack-static.js" > </ script >

Note: the API is the same, regardless of the plugin (or lack thereof) so you can switch at any time. The Jquery version will export $ that it bundles and currently the only one to support mobile/touch devices through jquery.ui.touch-punch (h5 version is planned). Read more at migrating to v3

Note2: IE support was dropped in v2, but restored in v4.4 by an external contributor (I have no interest in testing+supporting obsolete browser so this might break in the future). You can use the es5 files and polyfill (larger) for older browser instead. For example:

< link href = "node_modules/gridstack/dist/gridstack.min.css" rel = "stylesheet" /> < script src = "node_modules/gridstack/dist/es5/gridstack-poly.js" > </ script > < script src = "node_modules/gridstack/dist/es5/gridstack-jq.js" > </ script >

Basic usage

creating items dynamically...

<div class = "grid-stack" > </ div > var grid = GridStack.init(); grid.addWidget({ w : 2 , content : 'item 1' });

... or creating from list

const serializedData = [ { x : 0 , y : 0 , w : 2 , h : 2 }, { x : 2 , y : 3 , w : 3 , content : 'item 2' }, { x : 1 , y : 3 } ]; grid.load(serializedData);

... or DOM created items

<div class = "grid-stack" > < div class = "grid-stack-item" > < div class = "grid-stack-item-content" > Item 1 </ div > </ div > < div class = "grid-stack-item" gs-w = "2" > < div class = "grid-stack-item-content" > Item 2 wider </ div > </ div > </ div > GridStack.init();

see jsfiddle sample as running example too.

Requirements

GridStack no longer requires external dependencies as of v1.0.0 (lodash was removed in v0.5.0 and jquery API in v1.0.0). v3.0.0 is a complete HTML5 re-write which removes all jquery dependency (still available for legacy apps). All you need to include now is gridstack-h5.js and gridstack.min.css (layouts are done using CSS column based %).

API Documentation

Documentation can be found here.

Extend Library

You can easily extend or patch gridstack with code like this:

GridStack.prototype.printCount = function ( ) { console .log( 'grid has ' + this .engine.nodes.length + ' items' ); }; let grid = GridStack.init(); grid.printCount();

Change grid columns

GridStack makes it very easy if you need [1-12] columns out of the box (default is 12), but you always need 2 things if you need to customize this:

1) Change the column grid option when creating a grid to your number N

GridStack.init( { column : N} );

2) include gridstack-extra.css if N < 12 (else custom CSS - see next). Without these, things will not render/work correctly.

< link href = "node_modules/gridstack/dist/gridstack-extra.css" rel = "stylesheet" /> < div class = "grid-stack" > ... </ div >

Note: class .grid-stack-N will automatically be added and we include gridstack-extra.css which defines CSS for grids with custom [2-11] columns. Anything more and you'll need to generate the SASS/CSS yourself (see next).

See example: 2 grids demo with 6 columns

Custom columns CSS

If you need > 12 columns or want to generate the CSS manually you will need to generate CSS rules for .grid-stack-item[gs-w="X"] and .grid-stack-item[gs-x="X"] .

For instance for 3-column grid you need to rewrite CSS to be:

.grid-stack-item [gs-w="3"] { width : 100% } .grid-stack-item [gs-w="2"] { width : 66.67% } .grid-stack-item [gs-w="1"] { width : 33.33% } .grid-stack-item [gs-x="2"] { left : 66.67% } .grid-stack-item [gs-x="1"] { left : 33.33% }

For 4-column grid it should be:

.grid-stack-item [gs-w="4"] { width : 100% } .grid-stack-item [gs-w="3"] { width : 75% } .grid-stack-item [gs-w="2"] { width : 50% } .grid-stack-item [gs-w="1"] { width : 25% } .grid-stack-item [gs-x="3"] { left : 75% } .grid-stack-item [gs-x="2"] { left : 50% } .grid-stack-item [gs-x="1"] { left : 25% }

and so on.

Better yet, here is a SASS code snippet which can make life much easier (Thanks to @ascendantofrain, #81 and @StefanM98, #868) and you can use sites like sassmeister.com to generate the CSS for you instead:

@use "sass;math"; .grid-stack > .grid-stack-item { $gridstack-columns: 12; min-width: math.div(100%, $gridstack-columns); @for $i from 0 through $gridstack-columns { &[gs-w='#{$i}'] { width: math.div(100%, $gridstack-columns) * $i; } &[gs-x='#{$i}'] { left: math.div(100%, $gridstack-columns) * $i; } &[gs-min-w='#{$i}'] { min-width: math.div(100%, $gridstack-columns) * $i; } &[gs-max-w='#{$i}'] { max-width: math.div(100%, $gridstack-columns) * $i; } } }

you can also use the SASS src/gridstack-extra.scss included in NPM package and modify to add more columns.

Sample gulp command for 30 columns:

gulp.src( 'node_modules/gridstack/dist/src/gridstack-extra.scss' ) .pipe(replace( '$gridstack-columns: 11 !default;' , '$gridstack-columns: 30;' )) .pipe(sass({ outputStyle : 'compressed' })) .pipe(rename({ extname : '.min.css' })) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist/css' ))

Override resizable/draggable options

You can override default resizable / draggable options. For instance to enable other then bottom right resizing handle you can init gridstack like:

GridStack.init({ resizable : { handles : 'e,se,s,sw,w' } });

Touch devices support

gridstack v3.2 jq version compiles touch support (html5 version does not yet support touchmove events. This will be added in a future release), so it works out of the box, no need for anything. You used to need jQuery UI Touch Punch to make jQuery UI Draggable/Resizable work on touch-based devices (now distributed as dist/jq/jquery.ui.touch-punch.js for reference).

This option will be useful:

let options = { alwaysShowResizeHandle : /Android|webOS|iPhone|iPad|iPod|BlackBerry|IEMobile|Opera Mini/i .test(navigator.userAgent) }; GridStack.init(options);

See example. If you're still experiencing issues on touch devices please check #444

gridstack.js for specific frameworks

search for 'gridstack' under NPM for latest, more to come...

Migrating

Migrating to v0.6

starting in 0.6.x change event are no longer sent (for pretty much most nodes!) when an item is just added/deleted unless it also changes other nodes (was incorrect and causing inefficiencies). You may need to track added|removed events if you didn't and relied on the old broken behavior.

Migrating to v1

v1.0.0 removed Jquery from the API and external dependencies, which will require some code changes. Here is a list of the changes:

see previous step if not on v0.6 already your code only needs to import GridStack from 'gridstack' or include gridstack.all.js and gristack.css (don't include other JS) and is recommended you do that as internal dependencies will change over time. If you are jquery based, see jquery app section. code change:

OLD initializing code + adding a widget + adding an event:

var grid = $( '.grid-stack' ).gridstack(opts?).data( 'gridstack' ); grid.addWidget($( '<div><div class="grid-stack-item-content"> test </div></div>' ), undefined , undefined , 2 , undefined , true ); $( '.grid-stack' ).on( 'added' , function ( e, items ) { }); var grid = $( '.grid-stack' ).data( 'gridstack' );

NEW

var grid = GridStack.init(opts?, element?); grid.addWidget( '<div><div class="grid-stack-item-content"> test </div></div>' , { width : 2 }); grid.on( 'added' , function ( e, items ) { }); var grid = el.gridstack;

Other rename changes

`GridStackUI` --> `GridStack` `GridStackUI.GridStackEngine` --> `GridStack.Engine` `grid.container` (jquery grid wrapper) --> `grid.el` `grid.grid` (GridStackEngine) --> `grid.engine` `grid.setColumn(N)` --> `grid.column(N)` and `grid.column()`

Recommend looking at the many samples for more code examples.

Migrating to v2

make sure to read v1 migration first!

v2 is a Typescript rewrite of 1.x, removing all jquery events, using classes and overall code cleanup to support ES6 modules. Your code might need to change from 1.x

In general methods that used no args (getter) vs setter can't be used in TS when the arguments differ (set/get are also not function calls so API would have changed). Instead we decided to have all set methods return GridStack to they can be chain-able (ex: grid.float(true).cellHeight(10).column(6) ). Also legacy methods that used to take many parameters will now take a single object (typically GridStackOptions or GridStackWidget ).

`addWidget(el, x, y, width, height)` --> `addWidget(el, {with: 2})` `float()` --> `getFloat()` `cellHeight()` --> `getCellHeight()` `verticalMargin` --> `margin` `verticalMargin()` --> `getMargin()`

event signatures are generic and not jquery-ui dependent anymore. gsresizestop has been removed as resizestop|dragstop are now called after the DOM attributes have been updated. oneColumnMode would trigger when window.width < 768px by default. We now check for grid width instead (more correct and supports nesting). You might need to adjust grid minWidth or disableOneColumnMode .

Note: 2.x no longer support legacy IE11 and older due to using more compact ES6 output and typecsript native code. You will need to stay at 1.x

Migrating to v3

make sure to read v2 migration first!

v3 has a new HTML5 drag&drop plugging (63k total, all native code), while still allowing you to use the legacy jquery-ui version instead (188k), or a new static grid version (34k, no user drag&drop but full API support). You will need to decide which version to use as gridstack.all.js no longer exist (same is now gridstack-jq.js ) - see include info.

NOTE: HTML5 version is almost on parity with the old jquery-ui based drag&drop. the containment (prevent a child from being dragged outside it's parent) and revert (not clear what it is for yet) are not yet implemented in initial release of v3.0.0.

Also mobile devices don't support h5 drag events (will need to handle touch ) whereas v3.2 jq version now now supports out of the box (see v3.2 release)

Breaking changes:

include (as mentioned) need to change GridStack.update(el, opt) now takes single GridStackWidget options instead of only supporting (x,y,w,h) BUT legacy call in JS will continue working the same for now. That method is a complete re-write and does the right constrain and updates now for all the available params. locked() , move() , resize() , minWidth() , minHeight() , maxWidth() , maxHeight() methods are hidden from Typescript (JS can still call for now) as they are just 1 liner wrapper around update(el, opt) anyway and will go away soon. (ex: move(el, x, y) => update(el, {x, y}) ) item attribute like data-gs-min-width is now gs-min-w . We removed 'data-' from all attributes, and shorten 'width|height' to just 'w|h' to require less typing and more efficient (2k saved in .js alone!). GridStackWidget used in most API width|height|minWidth|minHeight|maxWidth|maxHeight are now shorter w|h|minW|minH|maxW|maxH as well

Migrating to v4

make sure to read v3 migration first!

v4 is a complete re-write of the collision and drag in/out heuristics to fix some very long standing request & bugs. It also greatly improved usability. Read the release notes for more detail.

Unlikely Breaking Changes (internal usage):

removeTimeout was removed (feedback over trash will be immediate - actual removal still on mouse up) the following GridStackEngine methods changed (used internally, doesn't affect GridStack public API)

`collision()` -> `collide(), collideAll(), collideCoverage()` `moveNodeCheck(node, x, y, w, h)` -> `moveNodeCheck(node, opt: GridStackMoveOpts)` `isNodeChangedPosition(node, x, y, w, h)` -> `changedPosConstrain(node, opt: GridStackMoveOpts)` `moveNode(node, x, y, w, h, noPack)` -> `moveNode(node, opt: GridStackMoveOpts)`

removed old obsolete (v0.6-v1 methods/attrs) getGridHeight() , verticalMargin , data-gs-current-height , locked() , maxWidth() , minWidth() , maxHeight() , minHeight() , move() , resize()

Migrating to v5

make sure to read v4 migration first!

v5 does not have any breaking changes from v4, but a focus on nested grids in h5 mode: You can now drag in/out of parent into nested child, with new API parameters values. See the release notes.

jQuery Application

We now have a native HTML5 drag'n'drop through the plugin system (default), but the jquery-ui version can be used instead. It will bundle jquery (3.5.1) + jquery-ui (1.12.1 minimal drag|drop|resize) + jquery-ui-touch-punch (1.0.8 for mobile support) in gridstack-jq.js .

NOTE: in v4, v3: we ES6 module import jquery & jquery-ui by name, so you need to specify location of those .js files, which means you might be able to bring your own version as well. See the include instructions.

NOTE: in v1.x IFF you want to use gridstack-jq instead and your app needs to bring your own JQ version, you should instead include gridstack-poly.min.js (optional IE support) + gridstack.min.js + gridstack.jQueryUI.min.js after you import your JQ libs. But note that there are issue with jQuery and ES6 import (see 1306).

As for events, you can still use $(".grid-stack").on(...) for the version that uses jquery-ui for things we don't support.

Changes

View our change log here.

The Team

gridstack.js is currently maintained by Alain Dumesny and Dylan Weiss, originally created by Pavel Reznikov. We appreciate all contributors for help.