A Vue directive to wrap @jlmakes' excellent ScrollReveal library.

The directive exposes reset , nodesktop , and nomobile as modifiers (ie. v-scroll-reveal.reset.nomobile ). All other options can be passed to Vue.use or to individual elements as a value (ie. v-scroll-reveal={ delay: 250 } ).

Install

npm install --save vue-scroll-reveal

yarn add vue-scroll-reveal

Use

Remember! Any of the ScrollReveal options can be used!

import VueScrollReveal from 'vue-scroll-reveal' ; Vue.use(VueScrollReveal); Vue.use(VueScrollReveal, { class : 'v-scroll-reveal' , duration : 800 , scale : 1 , distance : '10px' , mobile : false });

< template > < main > < section > < h1 > Scroll down! </ h1 > </ section > < section v-scroll-reveal.reset > < h1 > Tada! </ h1 > </ section > < section v-scroll-reveal.reset = "{ delay: 250 }" > < h1 > Slightly late tada! </ h1 > </ section > </ main > </ template > < style > section { height : 100vh ; } </ style >

Methods

As of 1.0.4, the isSupported() and sync() methods are exposed via Vue.$sr or this.$sr .

As of 1.0.7, the reveal(target, config, interval, sync) is exposed via Vue.$sr or this.$sr , though using the directive is preferred in order to keep with Vue principles.

Nuxt

If using as a plugin with Nuxt, make sure to disable server-side rendering in nuxt.config.js .

module .exports = { plugins : [ { src : '~/plugins/vue-scroll-reveal' , ssr : false } ], }

License

While the code within this component (tserkov/vue-scroll-reveal) is MIT-licensed, ScrollReveal is GPL3-licensed, and requires the purchase of a Commercial License if you want to use it in a closed-source project.

For an explanation of why this component is licensed differently, see #15.