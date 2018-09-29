A Vue directive to wrap @jlmakes' excellent ScrollReveal library.
The directive exposes
reset,
nodesktop, and
nomobile as modifiers (ie.
v-scroll-reveal.reset.nomobile).
All other options can be passed to
Vue.use or to individual elements as a value (ie.
v-scroll-reveal={ delay: 250 }).
# npm
npm install --save vue-scroll-reveal
# yarn
yarn add vue-scroll-reveal
Remember! Any of the ScrollReveal options can be used!
// In main.js
import VueScrollReveal from 'vue-scroll-reveal';
// Using ScrollReveal's default configuration
Vue.use(VueScrollReveal);
// OR specifying custom default options for all uses of the directive
Vue.use(VueScrollReveal, {
class: 'v-scroll-reveal', // A CSS class applied to elements with the v-scroll-reveal directive; useful for animation overrides.
duration: 800,
scale: 1,
distance: '10px',
mobile: false
});
<!-- In a component -->
<template>
<main>
<section>
<h1>Scroll down!</h1>
</section>
<!-- This section will reveal itself each time it's scrolled into view -->
<section v-scroll-reveal.reset>
<h1>Tada!</h1>
</section>
<!-- Element-specific configuration options can be passed like this -->
<section v-scroll-reveal.reset="{ delay: 250 }">
<h1>Slightly late tada!</h1>
</section>
</main>
</template>
<style>
section {
height: 100vh;
}
</style>
As of 1.0.4, the
isSupported() and
sync() methods are exposed via
Vue.$sr or
this.$sr.
As of 1.0.7, the
reveal(target, config, interval, sync) is exposed via
Vue.$sr or
this.$sr, though using the directive
is preferred in order to keep with Vue principles.
If using as a plugin with Nuxt, make sure to disable server-side rendering in
nuxt.config.js.
module.exports = {
plugins: [
{ src: '~/plugins/vue-scroll-reveal', ssr: false }
],
}
While the code within this component (tserkov/vue-scroll-reveal) is MIT-licensed, ScrollReveal is GPL3-licensed, and requires the purchase of a Commercial License if you want to use it in a closed-source project.
For an explanation of why this component is licensed differently, see #15.