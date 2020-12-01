🚨 If you get errors about PostCSS v8, check out Tailwind's docs for the latest info about the compat version.
This plugin will add Tailwind to your Gridsome project.
If you want to set up Tailwind with the least amount of effort in a Gridsome
project, this is for you. If you want to lean in to the Way of
Tailwind—using
tailwind.config.js or keep your CSS inside your Vue
files' style blocks—this is the plugin for you. If you want to have a
global CSS file and dump a bunch of shit in there, you should look elsewhere.
npm install -D gridsome-plugin-tailwindcss tailwindcss@latest
npm install -D postcss-import postcss-preset-env #(if you want these plugins and you've updated the config)
I've gone ahead and automatically imported the default
tailwind.css file from
the Tailwind npm package. It's just add a CSS file that includes:
@tailwind base;
@tailwind components;
@tailwind utilities;
You do not need to import Tailwind into a CSS file.
You may be wondering, "Where do I add global CSS?!" Short answer, you don't.
Long answer, read the Tailwind docs on creating plugins and use
tailwind.config.js to add base styles and create components/utilities there.
If you need to create
tailwind.config.js, run
./node_modules/.bin/tailwind init to create one.
Set any options you want to set in
gridsome.config.js.
module.exports = {
plugins: [
{
use: "gridsome-plugin-tailwindcss",
/**
* These are the default options.
options: {
tailwindConfig: './tailwind.config.js',
presetEnvConfig: {},
shouldImport: false,
shouldTimeTravel: false
}
*/
},
],
};
If you don't supply a config file path, Tailwind defaults will be used.
The following PostCSS plugins can be enabled if you install their dependencies.
Install
postcss-import and pass
shouldImport: true to enable.
Install
postcss-preset-env and pass
shouldTimeTravel: true to enable. You may also pass a
config object to the plugin as
presetEnvConfig.
With this one plugin, you should be ready to use Tailwind right away. Keep your
customization to
tailwind.config.js whenever possible, but you can use the
full power of Tailwind in your Vue components when
necessary.
Happy coding!