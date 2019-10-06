Generate an RSS feed from your Gridsome data store

Install

yarn add gridsome-plugin-rss

npm install gridsome-plugin-rss

Usage

module .exports = { plugins : [ { use : 'gridsome-plugin-rss' , options : { contentTypeName : 'BlogPost' , feedOptions : { title : 'My Awesome Blog' , feed_url : 'https://superblog.com/rss.xml' , site_url : 'https://superblog.com' }, feedItemOptions : node => ({ title : node.title, description : node.description, url : 'https://superblog.com/post/' + node.slug, author : node.fields.author }), output : { dir : './static' , name : 'rss.xml' } } } ] }

Options

contentTypeName

Type: string required

The typeName of the contentType you wish to generate your RSS file for.

const products = store.addContentType({ typeName : 'BlogPost' , route : '/blog/:slug' , })

latest

Type: boolean optional

If true , sorts your RSS file with newest items at the top.

NOTE: In order to sort chronologically, all nodes passed to this plugin must have a valid date property. date must be a timestamp string or unix timestamp (integer). If all nodes do not have valid dates, RSS items will NOT be sorted. See JS Date Object Parameters on MDN for details.

Type: string optional

optional Default: 'date'

If set, it will sort your items chonologically by the date field you set.

maxItems

Type: number optional

Limits the amount of items included in your RSS feed.

NOTE: Should be used with latest set to true , otherwise newer items will be excluded.

feedOptions

Type object required

The top level options for your RSS feed. See dylang/node-rss#feedoptions for all options

Type Function required

required Arg node

Returns object

The item level options for your RSS feed. For each option (see dylang/node-rss#itemoptions for all options), node is the object that you passed into Collection.addNode

NOTE: Since Gridsome will convert any node field into camelCase, make sure that any property you access on node is also camelCased.

Example:

BlogPost.addNode({ title : BlogPost.title, description : BlogPost.description, fields : { AuthorName : BlogPost.AuthorName, 'url-slug' : BlogPost[ 'url-slug' ] } }) ... feedItemOptions : node => ({ title : node.title, description : node.description, url : 'https://superblog.com/post/' + node.fields.urlSlug, author : node.fields.authorName, })

output

Type object optional

optional Defaults: dir : ./static name : rss.xml



Specify the output directory and filename of the generated RSS.

dir - a relative path to desired output directory

name - the filename of your XML file. You can omit the extension if you want to.

Example: