Generate an RSS feed from your Gridsome data store
yarn add gridsome-plugin-rss
npm install gridsome-plugin-rss
module.exports = {
plugins: [
{
use: 'gridsome-plugin-rss',
options: {
contentTypeName: 'BlogPost',
feedOptions: {
title: 'My Awesome Blog',
feed_url: 'https://superblog.com/rss.xml',
site_url: 'https://superblog.com'
},
feedItemOptions: node => ({
title: node.title,
description: node.description,
url: 'https://superblog.com/post/' + node.slug,
author: node.fields.author
}),
output: {
dir: './static',
name: 'rss.xml'
}
}
}
]
}
string required
The
typeName of the
contentType you wish to generate your RSS file for.
const products = store.addContentType({
typeName: 'BlogPost', // <-- add this to contentTypename
route: '/blog/:slug',
})
boolean optional
If
true, sorts your RSS file with newest items at the top.
NOTE: In order to sort chronologically, all nodes passed to this plugin must have a valid
date property.
date must be a timestamp string or unix timestamp (integer). If all nodes do not have valid dates, RSS items will NOT be sorted. See JS Date Object Parameters on MDN for details.
string optional
If set, it will sort your items chonologically by the date field you set.
number optional
Limits the amount of items included in your RSS feed.
NOTE: Should be used with
latest set to
true, otherwise newer items will be excluded.
object required
The top level options for your RSS feed. See dylang/node-rss#feedoptions for all options
Function required
node
object
The item level options for your RSS feed.
For each option (see dylang/node-rss#itemoptions for all options),
node is the object that you passed into Collection.addNode
NOTE: Since Gridsome will convert any
node field into camelCase, make sure that any property you access on
node is also camelCased.
Example:
// In gridsome.server.js
BlogPost.addNode({
title: BlogPost.title,
description: BlogPost.description,
fields: {
AuthorName: BlogPost.AuthorName,
'url-slug': BlogPost['url-slug']
}
})
...
// In the options for gridsome-plugin-rss
feedItemOptions: node => ({
title: node.title,
description: node.description,
url: 'https://superblog.com/post/' + node.fields.urlSlug,
author: node.fields.authorName,
})
object optional
dir:
./static
name:
rss.xml
Specify the output directory and filename of the generated RSS.
dir - a relative path to desired output directory
name - the filename of your XML file. You can omit the extension if you want to.
Example:
output: {
dir: './static/',
name: 'rss' // or rss.xml
}