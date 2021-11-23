A PWA plugin for gridsome
# For npm
$ npm install gridsome-plugin-pwa
# For yarn
$ yarn add gridsome-plugin-pwa
Add
gridsome-plugin-pwa to plugin array with following configurable options to
gridsome.config.js
Defaults for required fields and example for optional fields values are mentioned below along side properties
...
plugins:[
{
use: 'gridsome-plugin-pwa',
options: {
// Service Worker Options
disableServiceWorker: false,
serviceWorkerPath: 'service-worker.js',
cachedFileTypes: 'js,json,css,html,png,jpg,jpeg,svg,gif',
disableTemplatedUrls: false, // Optional
// Manifest Options (https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/Manifest)
manifestPath: 'manifest.json',
title: 'Gridsome',
startUrl: '/',
display: 'standalone',
statusBarStyle: 'default',
themeColor: '#666600',
backgroundColor: '#ffffff',
icon: '',
shortName: 'Gridsome', // Optional
description: 'Gridsome is awesome!',// Optional
categories: ['education'], // Optional
lang: 'en-GB', // Optional
dir: 'auto', // Optional
maskableIcon: true, // Optional
screenshots: [ // Optional
{
src: 'src/screenshot1.png',
sizes: '1280x720',
type: 'image/png',
},
],
shortcuts: [ // Optional
{
name: "View Subscriptions",
short_name: "Subscriptions",
description: "View the list of podcasts you listen to",
url: "/subscriptions?utm_source=homescreen",
icons: [{ src: "/icons/subscriptions.png", sizes: "192x192" }]
}
],
gcmSenderId: undefined, // Optional
// Standard Meta Tags
svgFavicon: 'favicon.svg', // Optional. Requires favicon.ico fallback
// Microsoft Windows Meta Tags
msTileColor: '#666600', // Optional
// Apple MacOS Meta Tags
appleMaskIcon: 'favicon.svg', // Optional
appleMaskIconColor: '#666600', // Optional
}
}
]
Open LICENSE file for more info