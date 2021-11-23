A PWA plugin for gridsome

Installation

For npm npm install gridsome-plugin-pwa For yarn yarn add gridsome-plugin-pwa

Usage

Add gridsome-plugin-pwa to plugin array with following configurable options to gridsome.config.js

Defaults for required fields and example for optional fields values are mentioned below along side properties

... plugins:[ { use : 'gridsome-plugin-pwa' , options : { disableServiceWorker : false , serviceWorkerPath : 'service-worker.js' , cachedFileTypes : 'js,json,css,html,png,jpg,jpeg,svg,gif' , disableTemplatedUrls : false , manifestPath : 'manifest.json' , title : 'Gridsome' , startUrl : '/' , display : 'standalone' , statusBarStyle : 'default' , themeColor : '#666600' , backgroundColor : '#ffffff' , icon : '' , shortName : 'Gridsome' , description : 'Gridsome is awesome!' , categories : [ 'education' ], lang : 'en-GB' , dir : 'auto' , maskableIcon : true , screenshots : [ { src : 'src/screenshot1.png' , sizes : '1280x720' , type : 'image/png' , }, ], shortcuts : [ { name : "View Subscriptions" , short_name : "Subscriptions" , description : "View the list of podcasts you listen to" , url : "/subscriptions?utm_source=homescreen" , icons : [{ src : "/icons/subscriptions.png" , sizes : "192x192" }] } ], gcmSenderId : undefined , svgFavicon : 'favicon.svg' , msTileColor : '#666600' , appleMaskIcon : 'favicon.svg' , appleMaskIconColor : '#666600' , } } ]

License (MIT)

Open LICENSE file for more info