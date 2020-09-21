Gridsome i18n plugin

A i18n plugin for Gridsome.

Install

yarn add gridsome-plugin-i18n

npm install gridsome-plugin-i18n --save

Getting Started

module .exports = { plugins : [ { use : "gridsome-plugin-i18n" , options : { locales : [ 'it-it' , 'fr-fr' , 'de-de' , 'en-gb' ], pathAliases : { 'it-it' : 'it' , 'fr-fr' : 'fr' , 'de-de' : 'de' , 'en-gb' : 'en' }, fallbackLocale : 'en-gb' , defaultLocale : 'en-gb' , enablePathRewrite : true , rewriteDefaultLanguage : true , messages : { 'it-it' : require ( './src/locales/it-it.json' ), 'fr-fr' : require ( './src/locales/fr-fr.json' ), 'de-de' : require ( './src/locales/de-de.json' ), 'en-gb' : require ( './src/locales/en-gb.json' ), } } } ] };

Options

locales

Type: string[] required

A list of all supported locales.

messages

Type: object

Declaration of JSON messages files, for more info check VueI18n's doc.

pathAliases

Type: object

A list of locale's path segment to use, if not provided the locale code will be use to generate url.

fallbackLocale

Type: string

Language to use when your preferred language lacks a translation, for more info check VueI18n's doc.

defaultLocale

Type: string

Default: first locale

Default locale to use in page's path without locale segment in it.

enablePathRewrite

Type: boolean

Default: true

Enable automatic rewrite of path for Vue Router.

rewriteDefaultLanguage

Type: boolean

Default: true

Enable path rewrite for default language.

enablePathGeneration

Type: boolean

Default: true

Enable translated path automatic generation. Disabling this no additional pages are generated, just include i18n Vue Plugin and let you to manage translated path generation.

routes

Type: object

Default: {}

Routes to generate using a custom path.

Usage

This plugin will install and configure Vue I18n, so refer to it about usage.

URL generation

This plugin will load all pages already declared and generate pages for all locales adding a path prefix with the locale code.

For example, if you have these paths:

/ -> component home /about -> component about /blog/article1 -> component article /blog/article2 -> component article

this plugin, with these locales:

module .exports = { plugins : [ { use : "gridsome-plugin-i18n" , options : { locales : [ 'it-it' , 'en-gb' ], } } ] };

will generate these pages:

/ -> component home /it-it/ -> component home /en-gb/ -> component home /en-gb/about -> component about /it-it/about -> component about /about -> component about /it-it/about -> component about /en-gb/about -> component about /blog/article1 -> component article /it-it/blog/article1 -> component article /en-gb/blog/article1 -> component article /blog/article2 -> component article /it-it/blog/article2 -> component article /en-gb/blog/article2 -> component article

using path aliases:

module .exports = { plugins : [ { use : "gridsome-plugin-i18n" , options : { locales : [ 'it-it' , 'en-gb' ], pathAliases : { 'it-it' : 'it' , 'en-gb' : 'en' }, } } ] };

will generate these pages:

/ -> component home /it/ -> component home /en/ -> component home /en/about -> component about /it/about -> component about /about -> component about /it/about -> component about /en/about -> component about /blog/article1 -> component article /it/blog/article1 -> component article /en/blog/article1 -> component article /blog/article2 -> component article /it/blog/article2 -> component article /en/blog/article2 -> component article

Route translation

If you want to translate the path of pages for each language, you first need to disable the automatic path generation:

module .exports = { plugins : [ { use : "gridsome-plugin-i18n" , options : { locales : [ 'it-it' , 'en-gb' ], enablePathGeneration : false } } ] };

now you can manually add your routes declaration for each languages.

It is recommended to use a separate file in order not to enlarge the configuration file, add a file named routes.js in the root directory of your project:

module .exports = { en : [ { path : '/en/' , component : './src/pages/Index.vue' }, { path : '/en/about/' , component : './src/pages/About.vue' } ], it : [ { path : '/' , component : './src/pages/Index.vue' }, { path : '/it/chi-siamo/' , component : './src/pages/About.vue' } ] };

then load this route file into Gridsome configuration file:

module .exports = { plugins : [ { use : "gridsome-plugin-i18n" , options : { locales : [ 'it-it' , 'en-gb' ], enablePathGeneration : false , routes : require ( './routes.js' ) } } ] };

this plugin will generate pages based on provided configurations.

Route translation using remote routing system

If you have a large project and you manage your page path from data source simply disable path generation:

module .exports = { plugins : [ { use : "gridsome-plugin-i18n" , options : { locales : [ 'it-it' , 'en-gb' ], enablePathGeneration : false , routes : {} } } ] };

set routes settings as an empty object or directly not set it.

Generate pages from your external source inside your gridsome.server.js :

module .exports = function ( api ) { api.createPages( async ({ createPage, graphql }) => { const response = await graphql( ` query { mysource { PageItems { items { id name, path, slug } } } } ` ) if (response.errors) { throw response.errors[ 0 ] } response.data.mysource.PageItems.items.forEach( ( page ) => { createPage({ path : page.path || page.slug, component : './src/templates/DynamicPage.vue' , context : { id : page.id, locale : page.locale }, route : { meta : { locale : page.locale } } }) }) }) }

this give you the complete control of routes path translation and management.

Content translation

This plugin will set a context property to store current locale:

< template > < span > Current locale: {{ $context.locale }} </ span > </ template >

Using VueI18n:

< template > < span > Current locale: {{ $i18n.locale }} </ span > </ template >

and translate string using $t helper:

< template > < span > {{ $t('my-message') }} </ span > </ template >

Using with page query

You can use context property locale to filter page queries:

<page-query> query ( $locale :String) { example { _allDocuments(lang: $locale ) { edges { node { title } } } } } </page-query>

your data source need to support query based on locale.

Hot reload

When is messages are declared gridsome.config.js will be read once during Gridsome startup and will not be watched by webpack dev server (being outside ./dist folder).

In order to enable hot reload remove messages from gridsome.config.js :

module .exports = { plugins : [ { use : "gridsome-plugin-i18n" , options : { messages : {} } } ] };

and load it from main.js file:

export default function ( Vue, { appOptions } ) { appOptions.i18n.setLocaleMessage( 'it-it' , require ( './locales/it-it.json' )) appOptions.i18n.setLocaleMessage( 'fr-fr' , require ( './locales/fr-fr.json' )) appOptions.i18n.setLocaleMessage( 'de-de' , require ( './locales/de-de.json' )) appOptions.i18n.setLocaleMessage( 'en-gb' , require ( './locales/en-gb.json' )) }

this will use i18n setLocaleMessage API to load message from client side. Now messages files are included in webpack bundle and a file change will trigger a page reload having a better development experience.

Link routing integration

This plugin will add an additional logic to Vue Router when resolving paths, for example is you are using a link like this:

< g-link to = "/projects/" > Projects </ g-link >

the resolved route will be found checking for current locale set and add the appropriate path prefix like /en/projects/ .

It's possible to disable this feature and manage routing on your own:

module .exports = { plugins : [ { use : "gridsome-plugin-i18n" , options : { enablePathRewrite : false } } ] };

then you have to properly add path prefix:

< g-link :to = "$tp('/projects/')" > Projects </ g-link >

(read more about $tp helper in next section)

Locale switcher components

Here an example of a Vue component to switch locale, creating into ./src/components/LocaleSwitcher.vue :

< template > < select v-model = "currentLocale" @ change = "localeChanged" > < option v-for = "locale in availableLocales" :key = "locale" :value = "locale" > {{ locale }} </ option > </ select > </ template > < script > export default { name : "LocaleSwitcher" , data : function ( ) { return { currentLocale : this .$i18n.locale.toString(), availableLocales : this .$i18n.availableLocales } }, methods : { localeChanged () { this .$router.push({ path : this .$tp( this .$route.path, this .currentLocale, true ) }) } } } </ script >

Vue instance helpers

Is a function that accept a path as arguments and return a localized prefixed path version.

const localizedPath = this .$tp( '/projects/' )

If a localized path prefix is already set it will returns the same path:

const localizedPath = this .$tp( '/it/projects/' )

this in order to not create redirect loop.

This is useful for render a correct path for builded <g-link> directives:

< g-link :to = "$tp('/projects/')" > Projects </ g-link >

after build become:

< a href = "/en/projects/" > Projects </ a >

It's also possible to select which locale to use during translation passing to second string parameter:

const localizedPath = this .$tp( '/projects/' , 'fr-fr' )

this will not works when path is already translated:

const localizedPath = this .$tp( '/it/projects/' , 'fr-fr' )

To force changing locale add a third boolean parameter:

const localizedPath = this .$tp( '/it/projects/' , 'fr-fr' , true )

useful to language selector implementation.

Use cases

Links and resources for usage with other Gridsome source and plugins

Refer to this issue's comments to find an example of usage with Gridsome filesystem source plugin: #16