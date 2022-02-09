openbase logo
Readme


Gridsome

Build super fast, modern websites with Vue.js

Gridsome is a Vue-powered static site generator for building CDN-ready websites for any headless CMS, local files or APIs



This project is under active development. Any feedback or contributions would be appreciated.

Enjoy a modern development stack

Build websites with modern tools like Vue.js, webpack and Node.js. Get hot-reloading and access to any packages from npm and write CSS in your favorite preprocessor like Sass or Less with auto-prefixing.

Connect to any CMS or data source

Use any CMS or data source for content. Pull data from WordPress, Contentful, local Markdown, or any other headless CMS or APIs and access it with GraphQL in your pages and components.

PWA Offline-first architecture

Only critical HTML, CSS, and JavaScript get loaded first. The next pages are then prefetched so users can click around incredibly fast without page reloads, even when offline.

Get perfect page speed scores

Gridsome automatically optimizes your frontend to load and perform blazing fast. You get code-splitting, image optimization, lazy-loading, and almost perfect lighthouse scores out-of-the-box.

Build future ready websites

The future of the web is JavaScript, API's, and Markup - the Jamstack. Gridsome uses the power of blazing-fast static site generator, JavaScript and APIs to create stunning dynamic web experiences.

Ready for global domination

Gridsome sites are usually not connected to any database and can be hosted entirely on a global CDN. It can handle thousands to millions of hits without breaking - and no expensive server costs.

Quick start

1. Install Gridsome CLI tool

  • npm install --global @gridsome/cli
  • yarn global add @gridsome/cli
  • pnpm install --global @gridsome/cli

2. Create a Gridsome project

  1. gridsome create my-gridsome-site to create a new project
  2. cd my-gridsome-site to open the folder
  3. gridsome develop to start a local dev server at http://localhost:8080
  4. Happy coding 🎉🙌

3. Next steps

  1. Create .vue components in the ./src/pages directory to create pages
  2. Use gridsome build to generate static files in a ./dist folder

Learn more

How to Contribute

Install Node.js ^12.13.0 || ^14.0.0 || >=16.0.0 or higher and Yarn classic.

  1. Clone this repository.
  2. Create a new Gridsome project inside the ./projects folder.
  3. Enter the new project folder and run yarn install.
  4. The project will now use the local packages when you run gridsome develop.

Make sure your test project has a version number in its package.json if you use an existing project.

To use the local version of @gridsome/cli as the global command, enter the ./packages/cli folder and run npm link.

Yarn will add dependencies from your test projects to the root yarn.lock file. So you should not commit changes in that file unless you have added dependencies to any of the core packages. If you need to commit it, remove your projects from the ./projects folder temporary and run yarn install in the root folder. Yarn will then clean up the lock file with only necessary dependencies. Commit the file and move your projects back and run yarn install again to start developing.

Code of Conduct

In the interest of fostering an open and welcoming environment please read and follow our Code of Conduct.

License

Licensed under the MIT License.

Roadmap for v1.0

Visit the Gridsome Roadmap to keep track of which features we are currently working on.

Ricardo A. Vargas R.Dominican Republic63 Ratings52 Reviews
3 months ago
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable

Gridsome is a Vue alternative to Gatsby or Next.js to generate Static Sites with Vue.js. I found myself using this generator instead of Nuxt.js to create a static front-end for a local eCommerce. Gridsome it's Powerful and highly customizable, but the documentation needs to be improved. I really enjoy my time using this tool, but now I'm moving to Nuxt.js as my main generator after their implementation of Vite.

0
Arpit PatidarBhopal, India41 Ratings46 Reviews
It ain't easy
8 months ago
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers

if you wanna build a fast static site with vuejs then gridsome is what you need. I've build lot of websites using gridsome and its amazing. First of all its serverless you can host it anywhere, really easy to install and use. Docs are neat, tons of examples on internet for beginners, also I loved the way gridsome organise its project structure and it has plugins for almost everything you need for your website

0
Blake Mumford51 Ratings45 Reviews
November 8, 2020
Highly Customizable
Performant
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

Fantastic JAMSTACK framework based on Vue JS. Very easy to get started with and fantastic documentation. Has templates for multiple headless CMS. Highly performant as well (see Gridsome website for example of performance attainable.)

0
AndriiLviv, Ukraine17 Ratings0 Reviews
Web developer
1 month ago
Maximillian Heth5 Ratings0 Reviews
1 month ago

gatsbyBuild blazing fast, modern apps and websites with React
GitHub Stars
52K
Weekly Downloads
458K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
446
Top Feedback
58Great Documentation
48Easy to Use
45Performant
nuxtThe Intuitive Vue(2) Framework
GitHub Stars
39K
Weekly Downloads
397K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
291
Top Feedback
34Great Documentation
32Easy to Use
28Performant
@11ty/eleventyA simpler static site generator. An alternative to Jekyll. Transforms a directory of templates (of varying types) into HTML.
GitHub Stars
11K
Weekly Downloads
40K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
17
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
docusaurusEasy to maintain open source documentation websites.
GitHub Stars
31K
Weekly Downloads
10K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
17
Top Feedback
14Easy to Use
13Great Documentation
12Highly Customizable
vuepress📝 Minimalistic Vue-powered static site generator
GitHub Stars
20K
Weekly Downloads
72K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
55
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
metalsmithAn extremely simple, pluggable static site generator.
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
39K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
