Downloads/wk

1.8K

1.8K

GitHub Stars

1.3K

1.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

14

14

Package

Dependencies

0

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Gridlex

Just a Flexbox Grid System

Join the chat at https://gitter.im/devlint/gridlex v. 2.7.1

Based on Flexbox (CSS Flexible Box Layout Module), Gridlex is a very simple css grid system to quickly create modern layouts and submodules.

The concept is simple: you need to wrap your .col in a .grid.

What can we expect?

  • Basically each column is the same width as every other cell in the grid.
  • But you can add sizing classes to individual columns.
  • For responsive designs, you can add classes based on media-queries.
  • Top, bottom, or middle. For the grid. And for the columns.
  • Grids can be nested. Always. Directly in a column.

Sass, CSS?

I just wanna use it in my page!

To use Gridlex out of the box, call the gridlex.min.css file in your project :

Via CDN:

<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/gridlex/2.7.1/gridlex.min.css">

or

<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/gridlex@2.7.1/dist/gridlex.min.css" integrity="sha256-z8OrWCce0gDjwavCHKqxiPIo74u8go25fRiqW6jefXk=" crossorigin="anonymous">

I want to include it in my source files!

Just include gridlex/src/gridlex.scss and update the $gl- vars:

Variable names Default value
$gl-colCount: 12
$gl-gridName: grid
$gl-colName: col
$gl-attributeName: class
$gl-gutter: 1rem
$gl-gutter-vertical: 1rem
$gl-mq-width: 'max-width'
$gl-mq-list: 
(
         lg: 80em, // max 1280px
         md: 64em, // max 1024px
         sm: 48em, // max 768px
         xs: 36em // up to 576px
 )

Install via Npm

npm install gridlex --save

Install via Bower

bower install gridlex --save

3 ways to use Gridlex

1- The basic. Just add a class .grid-* (from -1 to -12)

<div class="grid-1">
    <div class="col">...</div>
</div>

2- The precise. Compose cell by cell (with class like .col-*)

<div class="grid">
    <div class="col-12">...</div>
</div>

3- The automatic. Just add number of cells you want in the grid (.grid > .col)

<div class="grid">
        <div class="col">...</div>
        <div class="col">...</div>
</div>

Gridlex and media-queries

Because of responsive, you sometimes need to change the size of columns: with this keys as classes you can control your layout by media-queries.

Columns can be hidden at breakpoints using _*-0 (e.g. col-4_md-6_sm-0)

CSS Media Query Applies Usage
@media screen and (max-width: 36rem) Max 576px _xs-*
@media screen and (max-width: 48em) Max 768px _sm-*
@media screen and (max-width: 64em) Max 1024px _md-*
@media screen and (max-width: 80em) Max 1280px _lg-*

See more : http://gridlex.devlint.fr

