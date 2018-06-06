Based on Flexbox (CSS Flexible Box Layout Module), Gridlex is a very simple css grid system to quickly create modern layouts and submodules.
The concept is simple: you need to wrap your
.col in a
.grid.
I just wanna use it in my page!
To use Gridlex out of the box, call the gridlex.min.css file in your project :
Via CDN:
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/gridlex/2.7.1/gridlex.min.css">
or
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/gridlex@2.7.1/dist/gridlex.min.css" integrity="sha256-z8OrWCce0gDjwavCHKqxiPIo74u8go25fRiqW6jefXk=" crossorigin="anonymous">
I want to include it in my source files!
Just include gridlex/src/gridlex.scss and update the $gl- vars:
|Variable names
|Default value
|
$gl-colCount:
|
12
|
$gl-gridName:
|
grid
|
$gl-colName:
|
col
|
$gl-attributeName:
|
class
|
$gl-gutter:
|
1rem
|
$gl-gutter-vertical:
|
1rem
|
$gl-mq-width:
|
'max-width'
|
$gl-mq-list:
|
npm install gridlex --save
bower install gridlex --save
1- The basic. Just add a class
.grid-* (from -1 to -12)
<div class="grid-1">
<div class="col">...</div>
</div>
2- The precise. Compose cell by cell (with class like
.col-*)
<div class="grid">
<div class="col-12">...</div>
</div>
3- The automatic. Just add number of cells you want in the grid (
.grid > .col)
<div class="grid">
<div class="col">...</div>
<div class="col">...</div>
</div>
Because of responsive, you sometimes need to change the size of columns: with this keys as classes you can control your layout by media-queries.
Columns can be hidden at breakpoints using
_*-0 (e.g.
col-4_md-6_sm-0)
|CSS Media Query
|Applies
|Usage
|
@media screen and (max-width: 36rem)
|Max 576px
|
_xs-*
|
@media screen and (max-width: 48em)
|Max 768px
|
_sm-*
|
@media screen and (max-width: 64em)
|Max 1024px
|
_md-*
|
@media screen and (max-width: 80em)
|Max 1280px
|
_lg-*
See more : http://gridlex.devlint.fr