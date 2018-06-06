Gridlex

Just a Flexbox Grid System

v. 2.7.1

Based on Flexbox (CSS Flexible Box Layout Module), Gridlex is a very simple css grid system to quickly create modern layouts and submodules.

The concept is simple: you need to wrap your .col in a .grid .

What can we expect?

Basically each column is the same width as every other cell in the grid.

But you can add sizing classes to individual columns.

For responsive designs, you can add classes based on media-queries.

Top, bottom, or middle. For the grid. And for the columns.

Grids can be nested. Always. Directly in a column.

I just wanna use it in my page!

To use Gridlex out of the box, call the gridlex.min.css file in your project :

Via CDN:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/gridlex/2.7.1/gridlex.min.css" >

or

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/gridlex@2.7.1/dist/gridlex.min.css" integrity = "sha256-z8OrWCce0gDjwavCHKqxiPIo74u8go25fRiqW6jefXk=" crossorigin = "anonymous" >

I want to include it in my source files!

Just include gridlex/src/gridlex.scss and update the $gl- vars:

Variable names Default value $gl-colCount: 12 $gl-gridName: grid $gl-colName: col $gl-attributeName: class $gl-gutter: 1rem $gl-gutter-vertical: 1rem $gl-mq-width: 'max-width' $gl-mq-list: ( lg: 80 em, md: 64 em, sm: 48 em, xs: 36 em )

Install via Npm

npm install gridlex --save

Install via Bower

bower install gridlex --save

3 ways to use Gridlex

1- The basic. Just add a class .grid-* (from -1 to -12)

< div class = "grid-1" > < div class = "col" > ... </ div > </ div >

2- The precise. Compose cell by cell (with class like .col-* )

< div class = "grid" > < div class = "col-12" > ... </ div > </ div >

3- The automatic. Just add number of cells you want in the grid ( .grid > .col )

< div class = "grid" > < div class = "col" > ... </ div > < div class = "col" > ... </ div > </ div >

Gridlex and media-queries

Because of responsive, you sometimes need to change the size of columns: with this keys as classes you can control your layout by media-queries.

Columns can be hidden at breakpoints using _*-0 (e.g. col-4_md-6_sm-0 )

CSS Media Query Applies Usage @media screen and (max-width: 36rem) Max 576px _xs-* @media screen and (max-width: 48em) Max 768px _sm-* @media screen and (max-width: 64em) Max 1024px _md-* @media screen and (max-width: 80em) Max 1280px _lg-*

See more : http://gridlex.devlint.fr