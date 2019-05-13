Coffeekraken Gridle

Gridle is a simple but powerful and convenient grid that make use of the CSS grid model. It has been rewritten from the ground up to be more simple to use without loosing his principle goals that are the flexibility and his responsive capabilities.

Table of content

Install

Gridle is available through NPM. To install it, just launch this command line:

npm install coffeekraken-gridle @ 4 . 0 . 0 - beta . 2 --save

Quick start

Importing gridle

import 'node_modules/coffeekraken-gridle/index';

Configure your grid :

@ include g-setup(( columns: 12, column-width: 60, // unitless value width: 1200, // unitless value container-width: 85vw, // absolute value container-max-width: 1440px ));

Register states (media queries) (optional) :

@ include g-register-state(tablet, ( min-width : 640px )); @ include g-register-state(desktop, ( min-width : 992px )); @ include g-register-state (landscape, ( query : "(orientation : landscape)" ));

Generate all classes :

@ include g-classes();

Use your grid in html :

< div class = "gr" > < div class = "col col--12 hide@tablet" > Header </ div > < div class = "col col--12 col--4@tablet" > Content </ div > < div class = "col col--12 col--4@tablet" > Sidebar </ div > </ div >

Customize your content look and feel with Gridle mixins

#sidebar { background : red; @ include g-state(tablet) { background : green; } }

Generate custom classes

Gridle allows you to generate custom classes that will be available for each of your states. Here's an exemple

@ include g-custom-class( 'center' ) { text-align : center; }

This will produce the classes : center, center@tablet, center@desktop and center@landscape automatically

Browsers support



Edge

Firefox

Chrome

Safari Edge16+ last 2 versions last 2 versions last 2 versions

As browsers are automatically updated, we will keep as reference the last two versions of each but this package can work on older ones as well.

Contribute

This is an open source project and will ever be! You are more that welcomed to contribute to his development and make it more awesome every day. To do so, you have several possibilities:

Who are Coffeekraken

We try to be some cool guys that build some cool tools to make our (and yours hopefully) every day life better.

License

The code is available under the MIT license. This mean that you can use, modify, or do whatever you want with it. This mean also that it is shipped to you for free, so don't be a hater and if you find some issues, etc... feel free to contribute instead of sharing your frustrations on social networks like an asshole...