Readme

Gridle

Coffeekraken Gridle

Gridle is a simple but powerful and convenient grid that make use of the CSS grid model. It has been rewritten from the ground up to be more simple to use without loosing his principle goals that are the flexibility and his responsive capabilities.

Table of content

  1. Install
  2. Get started
  3. Settings
  4. States
  5. Classes
  6. Functions
  7. Mixins
  8. Browsers Support
  9. Contribute
  10. Who are Coffeekraken
  11. License

Install

Gridle is available through NPM. To install it, just launch this command line:

npm install coffeekraken-gridle@4.0.0-beta.2 --save

Quick start

Importing gridle

import 'node_modules/coffeekraken-gridle/index';

Configure your grid :

@include g-setup((
    columns: 12,
    column-width: 60, // unitless value
    width: 1200, // unitless value
    container-width: 85vw, // absolute value
    container-max-width: 1440px
));

Register states (media queries) (optional) :

@include g-register-state(tablet, (
    min-width : 640px
));
@include g-register-state(desktop, (
    min-width : 992px
));

// even with full custom queries :
@include g-register-state (landscape, (
    query : "(orientation : landscape)"
));

Generate all classes :

@include g-classes();

Use your grid in html :

<div class="gr">
    <div class="col col--12 hide@tablet">
        Header
    </div>
    <div class="col col--12 col--4@tablet">
        Content
    </div>
    <div class="col col--12 col--4@tablet">
        Sidebar
    </div>
</div>

Customize your content look and feel with Gridle mixins

#sidebar {
    background : red;

    @include g-state(tablet) {
        background : green;
    }
}

Generate custom classes

Gridle allows you to generate custom classes that will be available for each of your states. Here's an exemple

@include g-custom-class('center') {
    text-align : center;
}

This will produce the classes : center, center@tablet, center@desktop and center@landscape automatically

Browsers support

IE / Edge
Edge		Firefox
Firefox		Chrome
Chrome		Safari
Safari
Edge16+last 2 versionslast 2 versionslast 2 versions

As browsers are automatically updated, we will keep as reference the last two versions of each but this package can work on older ones as well.

Contribute

This is an open source project and will ever be! You are more that welcomed to contribute to his development and make it more awesome every day. To do so, you have several possibilities:

  1. Share the love ❤️
  2. Declare issues
  3. Fix issues
  4. Add features
  5. Build web component

Who are Coffeekraken

We try to be some cool guys that build some cool tools to make our (and yours hopefully) every day life better.

More on who we are

License

The code is available under the MIT license. This mean that you can use, modify, or do whatever you want with it. This mean also that it is shipped to you for free, so don't be a hater and if you find some issues, etc... feel free to contribute instead of sharing your frustrations on social networks like an asshole...

