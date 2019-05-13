Gridle is a simple but powerful and convenient grid that make use of the CSS grid model. It has been rewritten from the ground up to be more simple to use without loosing his principle goals that are the flexibility and his responsive capabilities.
Gridle is available through NPM. To install it, just launch this command line:
npm install coffeekraken-gridle@4.0.0-beta.2 --save
Importing gridle
import 'node_modules/coffeekraken-gridle/index';
Configure your grid :
@include g-setup((
columns: 12,
column-width: 60, // unitless value
width: 1200, // unitless value
container-width: 85vw, // absolute value
container-max-width: 1440px
));
Register states (media queries) (optional) :
@include g-register-state(tablet, (
min-width : 640px
));
@include g-register-state(desktop, (
min-width : 992px
));
// even with full custom queries :
@include g-register-state (landscape, (
query : "(orientation : landscape)"
));
Generate all classes :
@include g-classes();
Use your grid in html :
<div class="gr">
<div class="col col--12 hide@tablet">
Header
</div>
<div class="col col--12 col--4@tablet">
Content
</div>
<div class="col col--12 col--4@tablet">
Sidebar
</div>
</div>
Customize your content look and feel with Gridle mixins
#sidebar {
background : red;
@include g-state(tablet) {
background : green;
}
}
Gridle allows you to generate custom classes that will be available for each of your states. Here's an exemple
@include g-custom-class('center') {
text-align : center;
}
This will produce the classes : center, center@tablet, center@desktop and center@landscape automatically
Edge
Firefox
Chrome
Safari
|Edge16+
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
As browsers are automatically updated, we will keep as reference the last two versions of each but this package can work on older ones as well.
This is an open source project and will ever be! You are more that welcomed to contribute to his development and make it more awesome every day. To do so, you have several possibilities:
We try to be some cool guys that build some cool tools to make our (and yours hopefully) every day life better.
The code is available under the MIT license. This mean that you can use, modify, or do whatever you want with it. This mean also that it is shipped to you for free, so don't be a hater and if you find some issues, etc... feel free to contribute instead of sharing your frustrations on social networks like an asshole...