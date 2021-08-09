openbase logo
gridjs-vue

by grid-js
5.0.4 (see all)

A Vue.js wrapper component for Grid.js

Overview

Categories

Vue Table

Readme

gridjs-vue

gridjs-vue logo

A Vue wrapper component for Grid.js.

npm Grid.js API version GitHub last commit GitHub issues Discord

Install

npm install gridjs-vue

Also available on unpkg and Skypack!

<script>
  import { Grid } from 'gridjs-vue'

  export default {
    components: {
      Grid
    }
  }
</script>

Basic Usage

Pass columns (an array of column headers) and either rows, from, or server as a data source to the component. Everything else is optional. Pass in new data to update the table.

Read the full documentation for further configuration options.

Example

<template>
  <grid :columns="columns" :rows="rows" @ready="myMethod"></grid>
</template>

<script>
  import Grid from 'gridjs-vue'

  export default {
    name: 'Cars',
    components: {
      Grid
    },
    data() {
      return {
        columns: ['Make', 'Model', 'Year', 'Color'],
        rows: [
          ['Ford', 'Fusion', '2011', 'Silver'],
          ['Chevrolet', 'Cruz', '2018', 'White']
        ]
      }
    },
    methods: {
      myMethod() {
        console.log("It's ready!")
      }
    }
  }
</script>

🤝 Contributing

Originally authored by Daniel Sieradski.

Contributions, issues and feature requests are welcome!

Feel free to check issues page.

Show your support

Give a ⭐️ if this project helped you!

