A Vue wrapper component for Grid.js.
npm install gridjs-vue
Also available on unpkg and Skypack!
<script>
import { Grid } from 'gridjs-vue'
export default {
components: {
Grid
}
}
</script>
Pass
columns (an array of column headers) and either
rows,
from, or
server as a data source to the component. Everything else is optional. Pass in new data to update the table.
Read the full documentation for further configuration options.
<template>
<grid :columns="columns" :rows="rows" @ready="myMethod"></grid>
</template>
<script>
import Grid from 'gridjs-vue'
export default {
name: 'Cars',
components: {
Grid
},
data() {
return {
columns: ['Make', 'Model', 'Year', 'Color'],
rows: [
['Ford', 'Fusion', '2011', 'Silver'],
['Chevrolet', 'Cruz', '2018', 'White']
]
}
},
methods: {
myMethod() {
console.log("It's ready!")
}
}
}
</script>
Originally authored by Daniel Sieradski.
Contributions, issues and feature requests are welcome!
Feel free to check issues page.
Give a ⭐️ if this project helped you!