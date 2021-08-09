A Vue wrapper component for Grid.js.

Install

npm install gridjs-vue

Also available on unpkg and Skypack!

< script > import { Grid } from 'gridjs-vue' export default { components : { Grid } } </ script >

Basic Usage

Pass columns (an array of column headers) and either rows , from , or server as a data source to the component. Everything else is optional. Pass in new data to update the table.

Read the full documentation for further configuration options.

Example

< template > < grid :columns = "columns" :rows = "rows" @ ready = "myMethod" > </ grid > </ template > < script > import Grid from 'gridjs-vue' export default { name : 'Cars' , components : { Grid }, data() { return { columns : [ 'Make' , 'Model' , 'Year' , 'Color' ], rows : [ [ 'Ford' , 'Fusion' , '2011' , 'Silver' ], [ 'Chevrolet' , 'Cruz' , '2018' , 'White' ] ] } }, methods : { myMethod() { console .log( "It's ready!" ) } } } </ script >

