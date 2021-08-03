openbase logo
Readme

Grid.js for React

React component for Grid.js

Install

npm install --save gridjs-react

Also, make sure you have Grid.js installed already as it's a peer dependency of gridjs-react:

npm install --save gridjs

Usage

Import the Grid component first:

import { Grid } from "gridjs-react";

<Grid
  data={[
    ['John', 'john@example.com'],
    ['Mike', 'mike@gmail.com']
  ]}
  columns={['Name', 'Email']}
  search={true}
  pagination={{
    enabled: true,
    limit: 1,
  }}
/>

Then you can pass all Grid.js configs to the Grid component. See Grid.js Config for more details.

React component in cells

You can bind your React components or elements in Table cells (both in header and body cells). Simply import the _ function and use it in data, columns or formatter function:

import { Grid, _ } from "gridjs-react";

<Grid
  data={[
    [
      _(<b>John</b>),
      'john@example.com',
    ],
    [
      _(<MyReactComponent>Mike</MyReactComponent>),
      'mike@gmail.com',
    ]
  ]}
  columns={[
    'Name', 
    {
      name: 'Email',
      formatter: (cell) => _(<i>{cell}</i>)
    }
  ]}
  search={true}
  pagination={{
    enabled: true,
    limit: 1,
  }}
/>

Example

See the React example on Grid.js website.

License

MIT

