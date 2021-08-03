React component for Grid.js
npm install --save gridjs-react
Also, make sure you have Grid.js installed already as it's a peer dependency of
gridjs-react:
npm install --save gridjs
Import the Grid component first:
import { Grid } from "gridjs-react";
<Grid
data={[
['John', 'john@example.com'],
['Mike', 'mike@gmail.com']
]}
columns={['Name', 'Email']}
search={true}
pagination={{
enabled: true,
limit: 1,
}}
/>
Then you can pass all Grid.js configs to the
Grid component. See Grid.js Config for more details.
You can bind your React components or elements in Table cells (both in header and body cells).
Simply import the
_ function and use it in
data,
columns or
formatter function:
import { Grid, _ } from "gridjs-react";
<Grid
data={[
[
_(<b>John</b>),
'john@example.com',
],
[
_(<MyReactComponent>Mike</MyReactComponent>),
'mike@gmail.com',
]
]}
columns={[
'Name',
{
name: 'Email',
formatter: (cell) => _(<i>{cell}</i>)
}
]}
search={true}
pagination={{
enabled: true,
limit: 1,
}}
/>
See the React example on Grid.js website.
MIT