The best Data table with huge support from developers and no vendor lock-in simple superb !!!!!!!!!!

Akshay Kadambattu ● 74 Rating s ● 171 Review s ●

1 year ago

Easy to Use Performant Great Documentation

This works everywhere, from plain HTML, to ReactJS. Very easy to use if CSS Grids and flexboxes are confusing to you. Gives a basic framework for holding everything in the DOM. Very stable.