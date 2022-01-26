Advanced table plugin
A table library that works everywhere
new Grid({
data: [
['Mike', 33, 'mike@murphy.com'],
['John', 82, 'john@conway.com'],
['Sara', 26, 'sara@keegan.com']
],
columns: ['Name', 'Age', 'Email']
}).render(document.getElementById('wrapper'));
Piece of 🍰
Full documentation of Grid.js installation, config, API and examples are available on Grid.js website grid.js/docs.
The best Data table with huge support from developers and no vendor lock-in simple superb !!!!!!!!!!
This works everywhere, from plain HTML, to ReactJS. Very easy to use if CSS Grids and flexboxes are confusing to you. Gives a basic framework for holding everything in the DOM. Very stable.