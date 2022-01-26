openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

gridjs

by grid-js
5.0.2 (see all)

Advanced table plugin

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.5K

GitHub Stars

3.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

21d ago

Contributors

20

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vue Table, jQuery Grid, React Pagination

Reviews

Average Rating

4.3/53
Read All Reviews
vrmsreddy
spawoz-work

Top Feedback

3Highly Customizable
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

Readme

Grid.js

All Contributors

Grid.js

Advanced table plugin

A table library that works everywhere

  • Simple and lightweight implementation
  • No vendor lock-in. Grid.js can be used with any JavaScript frameworks (React, Angular, Preact or VanillaJS)
  • Written in TypeScript
  • Supports all modern browsers and IE11+

Example

new Grid({
  data: [
    ['Mike', 33, 'mike@murphy.com'],
    ['John', 82, 'john@conway.com'],
    ['Sara', 26, 'sara@keegan.com']
  ],
  columns: ['Name', 'Age', 'Email']
}).render(document.getElementById('wrapper'));

Piece of 🍰

Getting Started

Documentation 📖

Full documentation of Grid.js installation, config, API and examples are available on Grid.js website grid.js/docs.

Community

  • Join our Discord channel
  • Take a look at gridjs tag on StackOverflow or ask your own question!
  • Read our blog for the latest updates and announcements
  • Follow our Twitter account @grid_js

Contributors ✨


Afshin Mehrabani
💻 📖
Daniel Sieradski
🔌
Salama Ashoush
🔌
Daniel Werner
🔌

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use1
Performant1
Highly Customizable3
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
vrmsreddy1 Rating1 Review
6 months ago

The best Data table with huge support from developers and no vendor lock-in simple superb !!!!!!!!!!

0
Akshay Kadambattu74 Ratings171 Reviews
1 year ago
Easy to Use
Performant
Great Documentation

This works everywhere, from plain HTML, to ReactJS. Very easy to use if CSS Grids and flexboxes are confusing to you. Gives a basic framework for holding everything in the DOM. Very stable.

0
Jeudi Prando AraujoCentro, Domingos Martins - ES31 Ratings8 Reviews
Resolvendo problemas com JavaScript
7 months ago
origin28211 Rating0 Reviews
8 months ago
Highly Customizable
Issei FukataKyoto, Japan9 Ratings0 Reviews
Web designer
8 months ago

Alternatives

ag-grid-vueThe best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
19K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
tt
tabulator-tablesInteractive Tables and Data Grids for JavaScript
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
44K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
8
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
vt2
vue-tables-2Vue.js 2 grid components
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
11K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vgt
vue-good-tableAn easy to use powerful data table for vuejs with advanced customizations including sorting, column filtering, pagination, grouping etc
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
25K
User Rating
3.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
2Performant
1Responsive Maintainers
gridjs-vueA Vue.js wrapper component for Grid.js
GitHub Stars
69
Weekly Downloads
433
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
See 35 Alternatives

Tutorials

Hello, World! | Grid.js
gridjs.io2 years agoHello, World! | Grid.jsYou can interact with the following editor!
Create next-gen HTML tables with Grid.js. 😎
daily.dev1 year agoCreate next-gen HTML tables with Grid.js. 😎In this tutorial, you’ll learn how to create a powerful table with the help of a fairly new library in the JavaScript ecosystem - Grid.js.
gridjs examples - CodeSandbox
codesandbox.iogridjs examples - CodeSandboxLearn how to use gridjs by viewing and forking gridjs example apps on CodeSandbox
Grid.js - Advanced table plugin - Table/Grid | ReposHub
reposhub.comGrid.js - Advanced table plugin - Table/Grid | ReposHubGrid.js - Advanced table plugin,gridjs
Full-featured Data Table JavaScript Library - Grid.js | CSS Script
www.cssscript.com8 months agoFull-featured Data Table JavaScript Library - Grid.js | CSS ScriptGrid.js is a tiny yet advanced, feature-rich, developer-friendly data table/grid library for representing tabular data on the web.