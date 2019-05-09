openbase logo
by Shankar
1.0.3 (see all)

A dead simple, customisable, flexbox-based griddd

Readme

Griddd

A dead simple, customisable, flexbox-based griddd
DEMO

Installation

NPM

npm install griddd

https://unpkg.com/griddd@1.0.3/dist/griddd.min.css

Getting started

<link rel="stylesheet" href=“https://unpkg.com/griddd@1.0.3/dist/griddd.min.css”>

Simple Syntax

<div class="container">
  <div class="columns">
    <div class="is-4"></div>
    <div class="is-8"></div>
  </div>
</div>

It’s that simple.

Customising - It’s all yours.

Slug

Don’t like the is- slug? I heard it boss. Loud and clear. You can change it here to whatever you want.

Number of Columns

Tired of 12 column grids? Go ahead and insert the magic number here

Sites using Griddd

Oh, am I missing something? the badges! here you go:

  • forthebadge
  • forthebadge
  • forthebadge
  • forthebadge

