Griddd

A dead simple, customisable, flexbox-based griddd

DEMO

Installation

NPM

npm install griddd

CDN

https://unpkg.com/griddd@1.0.3/dist/griddd.min.css

Getting started

Link the stylesheet

<link rel="stylesheet" href=“https://unpkg.com/griddd@1.0.3/dist/griddd.min.css”>

Simple Syntax

< div class = "container" > < div class = "columns" > < div class = "is-4" > </ div > < div class = "is-8" > </ div > </ div > </ div >

It’s that simple.

Customising - It’s all yours.

Slug

Don’t like the is- slug? I heard it boss. Loud and clear. You can change it here to whatever you want.

Number of Columns

Tired of 12 column grids? Go ahead and insert the magic number here

Sites using Griddd

