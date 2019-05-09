A dead simple, customisable, flexbox-based griddd
DEMO
npm install griddd
https://unpkg.com/griddd@1.0.3/dist/griddd.min.css
<link rel="stylesheet" href=“https://unpkg.com/griddd@1.0.3/dist/griddd.min.css”>
<div class="container">
<div class="columns">
<div class="is-4"></div>
<div class="is-8"></div>
</div>
</div>
It’s that simple.
Don’t like the
is- slug? I heard it boss. Loud and clear. You can change it here to whatever you want.
Tired of
12 column grids? Go ahead and insert the magic number here