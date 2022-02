Split

Unopinionated utilities for resizeable split views.

Zero Deps

Tiny: Each is between 1-2kb gzipped.

Each is between 1-2kb gzipped. Fast: No overhead or attached window event listeners, uses pure CSS for resizing.

Unopinionated: Only compute view sizes. Everything else is up to you.

Two utilities:

Split.js - The original library, maintained since 2014, works with float and flex layouts. Supports all browsers.

- The original library, maintained since 2014, works with and layouts. Supports all browsers. Split Grid - Successor to Split.js, for grid layouts. Supports modern browsers.

Two React wrappers:

React Split - Thin wrapper component for Split.js.

- Thin wrapper component for Split.js. React Split Grid - Thin wrapper component for Split Grid.

