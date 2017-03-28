A simple CSS Grid template parser

Installation

npm install --save grid-template-parser

Basic usage

Parse a grid template

import {grid} from 'grid-template-parser' ; const areas = grid( ` "a a a b b" "a a a b b" ". . c c c" "d d d d d" ` );

Build a grid template

import {template} from 'grid-template-parser' ; const areas = template({ width : 5 , height : 4 , areas : { a : { column : { start : 1 , end : 4 , span : 3 }, row : { start : 1 , end : 3 , span : 2 }, }, b : { column : { start : 3 , end : 6 , span : 3 }, row : { start : 3 , end : 5 , span : 2 }, }, }, });

An helper is provided to declare areas more intuitively. The following example is equivalent to the previous:

import {template, area} from 'grid-template-parser' ; const a = area({ x : 0 , y : 0 , width : 3 , height : 2 , }); const b = area({ x : 2 , y : 2 , width : 3 , height : 2 , }); const areas = template({ width : 5 , height : 4 , areas : {a, b}, });

API

Parses a grid template and returns an object representation.

Arguments

template string The grid template to parse.

Returns

Grid An object representation of the grid template.

Example

Builds a grid template from an object representation.

Arguments

grid Grid The grid to build.

Returns

string The equivalent grid template.

Example

Converts an area into a rect.

Arguments

area Area The area to convert.

Returns

Rect The equivalent rect.

Example

import {rect} from 'grid-template-parser' ; const r = rect({ column : { start : 1 , end : 4 , span : 3 }, row : { start : 1 , end : 3 , span : 2 }, });

Converts a rect into an area.

Arguments

rect Rect The rect to convert.

Returns

Area The equivalent area.

Example

import {area} from 'grid-template-parser' ; const a = area({ x : 0 , y : 0 , width : 3 , height : 2 , });

Finds the min column start of all grid areas.

Arguments

grid Grid The grid to analyze.

Returns

number The min column start.

Example

import {grid, minColumnStart} from 'grid-template-parser' ; const min = minColumnStart(grid( ` ". . a a a" ". b b b b" ". . . c c" ` ));

Finds the max column start of all grid areas.

Arguments

grid Grid The grid to analyze.

Returns

number The max column start.

Example

import {grid, maxColumnStart} from 'grid-template-parser' ; const max = maxColumnStart(grid( ` ". . a a a" ". b b b b" ". . . c c" ` ));

Finds the min column end of all grid areas.

Arguments

grid Grid The grid to analyze.

Returns

number The min column end.

Example

import {grid, minColumnEnd} from 'grid-template-parser' ; const min = minColumnEnd(grid( ` "a a . . ." "b b b b ." "c c c . ." ` ));

Finds the max column end of all grid areas.

Arguments

grid Grid The grid to analyze.

Returns

number The max column end.

Example

import {grid, maxColumnEnd} from 'grid-template-parser' ; const max = maxColumnEnd(grid( ` "a a . . ." "b b b b ." "c c c . ." ` ));

Finds the min row start of all grid areas.

Arguments

grid Grid The grid to analyze.

Returns

number The min row start.

Example

import {grid, minRowStart} from 'grid-template-parser' ; const min = minRowStart(grid( ` ". . . ." "a a . ." "a a b b" "a a b b" ` ));

Finds the max row start of all grid areas.

Arguments

grid Grid The grid to analyze.

Returns

number The max row start.

Example

import {grid, maxRowStart} from 'grid-template-parser' ; const max = maxRowStart(grid( ` ". . . ." "a a . ." "a a b b" "a a b b" ` ));

Finds the min row end of all grid areas.

Arguments

grid Grid The grid to analyze.

Returns

number The min row end.

Example

import {grid, minRowEnd} from 'grid-template-parser' ; const min = minRowEnd(grid( ` "a a b b" "a a b b" ". . b b" ". . . ." ` ));

Finds the max row end of all grid areas.

Arguments

grid Grid The grid to analyze.

Returns

number The max row end.

Example

import {grid, maxRowEnd} from 'grid-template-parser' ; const max = maxRowEnd(grid( ` "a a b b" "a a b b" ". . b b" ". . . ." ` ));

Types

Track

type Track = { start : number, end : number, span : number, };

Area

type Area = { row : Track, column : Track, };

Rect

type Rect = { x : number, y : number, width : number, height : number, };

Grid

type Grid = { width : number, height : number, areas : {[key: string]: Area}, };

License

MIT