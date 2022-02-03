This project is no longer maintained, please consider using react-grid-layout instead.
Drag and drop library for a two-dimensional resizable and responsive list of items
Demo: http://hootsuite.github.io/grid/
The GridList library is split into two roles:
var myGrid = new GridList(items, {
direction: 'horizontal',
lanes: 3
});
The first constructor parameter is an array of items to populate the grid with.
Supported options:
'horizontal' or
'vertical'. Defaults to
'horizontal'. This sets how the grid can expand e.g. for 'horizontal' the
grid will stretch towards the right to accommodate all the items. For
'vertical', it will stretch towards the bottom.
myGrid.generateGrid();
Build the grid structure from scratch, using the positions of the given items. If items lack positional attributes (x and y), they will be misplaced, possibly overlapping. If you want to build a grid around a list of items that only have their size attributes defined (w and h), and rely on the library to position them two-dimensionally, use resizeGrid.
myGrid.resizeGrid(4);
(Re)generate positions for the items inside a grid instance for a given number of rows/columns. This method has two major use-cases:
Positions inside the grid are generated left-to-right, top-to-bottom. So when looking for a new position inside the grid the topmost row from the leftmost column is chosen.
// Move item from [0, 0] to [1, 1]
var carefreeItem = myGrid.grid[0][0];
myGrid.moveItemToPosition(carefreeItem, [1, 1]);
Here are things that happen when moving an item inside the grid:
Collisions can be solved in two ways. First, an attempt to resolve them locally is made, meaning that the moved item tries to swap position with the overlapped item(s). This is the preferred fair trade. If this doesn't work out and after swapping we still have collisions inside the grid, the entire grid will be regenerated, starting with the moved item fixed in its new position. In the latter case, all the items around and to the right of the moved item might have their position slightly altered.
// Resize item from position [0, 0] to span over 3 columns
var growthItem = myGrid.grid[0, 0];
myGrid.resizeItem(growthItem, {w: 3});
console.log(growthItem.w); // will output "3"
myGrid.resizing(growthItem, {h: 2});
console.log(growthItem.h); // will output "2"
Resizing an item is very similar to moving its position, in the sense that grid cells will be repopulated and collisions will be handled afterwards. See moveItemToPosition.
The item is the building block of GridList, and is a plain JavaScript object. The primary function of the GridList is to position such items two-dimentionally. Which brings us to the composition of an item: w and h for size, x and y for position. E.g.
{w: 3, h: 1, x: 0, y: 1}
Note that x and y (column and row) are abstract coords inside the grid, they are integer values starting from 0. Naturally, w and h (width and height) also take up space in the same coordinate system, which reveals the smallest unit of a grid: the cell. You could say, for example, that the featured item above takes up three grid cells.
A GridList instance works around an array of items. The items array is the
first parameter of the class constructor and is always visible under the
.items property. Here's a list of items for a grid with three 1x1 items on a
column with three rows:
[{w: 1, h: 1, x: 0, y: 0},
{w: 1, h: 1, x: 0, y: 1},
{w: 1, h: 1, x: 0, y: 2}]
Seeing how JavaScript doesn't support multidimensional arrays, the 2d grid
inside GridList is represented by an array for columns, with each array entry
containing another array with cells for each row. The cell is simply a pointer
to an item that occupies it, or a null reference if no item is sitting on
that cell's position. Note that more cells can point to the same item
reference, because items occupy
w * h cells. Here's a grid
pseudo-representation:
|col1
|col2
|col3
|col4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|4
|4
|1
|4
|4
Having the grid in a two-dimensional data structure, we can fetch item references directly by targeting any of the cells they cover inside the grid. E.g.
myGrid.grid[1][0] // reference to item #2
myGrid.grid[1][1] // reference to item #3
myGrid.grid[2][1] // reference to item #4
myGrid.grid[3][2] // still reference to item #4
PS. This grid would be generated by these items:
[{w: 1, h: 3, x: 0, y: 0},
{w: 1, h: 1, x: 1, y: 0},
{w: 1, h: 1, x: 1, y: 1},
{w: 2, h: 2, x: 2, y: 1}]
$('.my-list').gridList({
direction: 'horizontal',
lanes: 3
});
The jQuery plugin has two main functions:
data-w and
data-h attributes, and optionally
data-x and
data-y (if their positions have been previously generated and persisted)
The function takes an optional argument with options that will be passed to the draggables when constructing them.
$('.my-list').gridList({lanes: 3}, {handle: '.title'});
See jQuery UI Draggable API for details on all the available options.
The rendered list is responsive to its parent container, meaning that the width and height of the items are calculated based on the container height divided by the number of grid rows.
Please check demo page or code directly for investigating these assumptions.