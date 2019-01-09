GridIndex is a 2D spatial index that is transferable.
Pairs of keys and boxes can be inserted into GridIndex. The grid can then be queried to find all the keys that intersect a given box. The grid can be serialized to an ArrayBuffer so that it can be transferred between WebWorkers.
You should probably use rbush instead of GridIndex! It's easier to use and it's as fast or faster in many cases.
GridIndex can be faster in a specific set of cases:
GridIndex is used by mapbox-gl-js for label collision detection and feature picking.
var GridIndex = require('grid-index');
var grid = new GridIndex(100, 5, 0);
var key1 = 1;
var key2 = 2;
var key3 = 3;
grid.insert(key1, 30, 10, 35, 15);
grid.insert(key2, 60, 20, 65, 25);
grid.insert(key3, 40, 10, 45, 15);
var keys = grid.query(0, 0, 100, 13);
// `keys` is now [key1, key3]
var arrayBuffer = grid.toArrayBuffer();
// transfer the ArrayBuffer to a different worker
var grid2 = new GridIndex(arrayBuffer);
var keys2 = grid2.query(0, 0, 100, 13);
// `keys2` is now [key1, key3]
GridIndex(extent, n, padding)
Create a new GridIndex.
4096.
4 would divide the grid into 16 cells.
GridIndex(arrayBuffer)
Unserialize a GridIndex.
gridIndex.toArrayBuffer().
gridIndex.insert(key, x1, y1, x2, y2)
Insert a new key, box pair into the grid.
gridIndex.query(key, x1, y1, x2, y2, intersectionTest?)
Find the keys that intersect with the given box.
returns an array of keys.
gridIndex.toArrayBuffer()
Serialize a GridIndex to an ArrayBuffer so that it can be transferred between WebWorkers efficiently.
returns an ArrayBuffer that can later be deserialized with
new GridIndex(arrayBuffer).