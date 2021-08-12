openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

grid

by gridgrid
4.10.8 (see all)

A highly scalable grid component written in javascript

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

357

GitHub Stars

24

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Table

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

npm CircleCI semantic-release Commitizen friendly

Grid

A highly scalable grid component written in javscript DEMO

Note: while Grid is fully functional it is still in beta. Use at your own risk and please file any issues on GitHub.

Also the grid is currently packaged for use with browserify. If you need a build for a non browserify (or webpack) environment please open an issue on github.

Installation

npm install --save grid

Example / Quick-Start

To run the sample app locally, run npm start and hit http://localhost:8082

Create a Grid Instance

var core = require('grid') var grid = core();

The grid handles most complexity for you. There are only three user supplied requirements to a get a grid up and running

Row and Column Descriptors

Row and column descriptors are objects that tell the grid how wide or high to make your cells. They also control things like whether or not a column is hidden and describe the overall dimensions of the grid.

    // add some columns
    var colDescriptors = [];
    var colDescriptor;
    for (var c = 0; c < 20; c++) {
        // create a col descriptor
        colDescriptor = grid.colModel.create();
        colDescriptor.width = 78;
        colDescriptor.hidden = !!(c % 2); // hide every other column for fun and profit
    }
    grid.colModel.add(colDescriptors);

    // add some rows
    var rowDescriptors = [];
    var rowDescriptor;
    for (var r = 0; r < 20; r++) {
        // create a row descriptor
        rowDescriptor = grid.rowModel.create();
        rowDescriptor.height = 24;
        if(r === 0){
            rowDescriptor.header = true;
        }
    }
    grid.rowModel.add(rowDescriptors);
The DataModel

The grid determines what to render for a given cell by calling the supplied data model. This gives the client massive flexbility to generate and return the data however they need to.

The datamodel can be a simple object that the user sets on the grid instance dataModel field and needs to implement at a minimum

get, getHeader, and isDirty,

if you support user data entry and want paste to work you should also implement set

Here's a basic read only implementation:

// use the grid's default dirty clean implementation almost always
// (it will automatically be set clean on each draw by the grid)
var dataDirtyClean = grid.makeDirtyClean();

grid.dataModel = {

    get: function(dataRowIndex, dataColIndex, isCopy) {
        var rawValue = [dataRowIndex, dataColIndex];
        return {
            value: rawValue,
            formatted: 'r' + rawValue[0] + ', c' + rawValue[1]
        };
    },
    
    getHeader: function(headerRowIndex, headerColIndex) {
        var rawValue = [headerRowIndex, headerColIndex];
        return {
            value: rawValue,
            formatted: 'hr' + rawValue[0] + ', hc' + rawValue[1]
        };
    },
    
    isDirty: dataDirtyClean.isDirty
};
Call Build

Finally we just need to tell the grid to set itself up in a container of our choosing:

var container = document.createElement('div');
container.style.width = '800px';
container.style.height = '800px';
document.body.appendChild(container);
grid.build(container);

Concepts

Many of the apis in the grid utilize two concepts when referencing coordinates: spaces and units. It's good to understand these before using the more advanced features.

Spaces

Coordinates in the grid exist in one of three spaces.

virtual - represents all of the data in your grid including the headers. for example, if you have a grid with one header row, then (0, 20) in the 'virtual' space references the column 20 of the header. (1, 20) would reference column 20 of the first data row.

data - very similar to virtual but does not include the headers. so (0,20) references the first row of data at the 20th column and technically (-1, 20) would represent the 20th column in the header although negative indexes are rarely used

view - the view space represents the actual dom nodes that are rendered for the grid's virtualization. the grid's implementation renders enough cells to fill the entire viewport and no more (usually around 20-30 rows and 10 cols depending on sizes). in this space (0,20) would reference the dom cell at column 20 of the first row. even if you scroll the grid it will always point at that cell, so a view coordinate can be translated to different virtual coordinates depending on the scroll. you could think of view coordinates as a correlary for position: fixed in css

Units

Units in the grid are straightforward. They are either

px - pixels, so (0,0) in the view space is the very top left pixel of the grid no matter the scroll, whereas (0,0) in the virtual space is the top left pixel only when the grid hasn't been scrolled, and would technically refer to a pixel out of view if the grid has been scrolled

or

cell - cells, so (0,0) in the view space represents the top left cell regardless of scroll, and (0,0) in the virtual space would represent an off screen cell if scrolled and top left if not scrolled

Using Custom HTML

There are two ways to get non text (read html) into a grid:

Decorators

Decorators are great for adding a piece of one-off ui that doesn't relate directly to the content of a cell or doesn't need to be in every row of a column or vice versa. For example, the grid internally uses decorators to render the focus and selection highlight as well as resize handles.

basic decorator

    var top = 1,
    left = 2,
    height = 1,
    width = 1,
    unit = 'cell',
    space = 'view';
    var d = grid.decorators.create(top, left, height, width, unit, space);

    // return some element
    d.render = function() {
        var a = document.createElement('a')
        a.textContent = 'link Text!'
        return a;
    };
    grid.decorators.add(d);

Puts a link over the cell at row 1 col 2 that doesn’t move with the scroll (why you would do this is questionable but it's just an example).

You can do more complicated things like render directives: (requires grid-angular-adapter)

angular directive decorator

angular.module('myCoolGrid', [require('grid')])

  .controller('MyGridCtrl', function($scope, GridSrvc, GridDecoratorSrvc) {
      var grid = GridSrvc.core();

      // do row col and datamodel setup...

      var top = 20,
          left = 10,
          height = 2,
          width = 2,
          unit = 'cell',
          space = 'virtual';
      var d = grid.decorators.create(top, left, height, width, unit, space);

      // return some element
      d.render = function() {
          var scope = $scope.$new();
          scope.interestingData = 'INTERESTING DATA!!!';
          return GridDecoratorSrvc.render({
              $scope: scope,
              template: '<my-directive data="interestingData"></my-directive>',
              events: true
          });
      };
      grid.decorators.add(d);
  });

This will put your compiled directive in a box that spans from row 20-22 and col 10-12, and moves appropriately with the scroll. The events flag lets the grid know that this decorator is interactable and should receive mouse events. (Otherwise pointer events are set to none.) The GridDecoratorSrvc takes care of destroying the scope and properly removing elements to avoid memory leaks with angular. You definitely should use it for any angular decorators.

Builders

Builders help you to get html into the actual cells of a given row or column instead of the text that would have been rendered.

basic builders

var builder = grid.colModel.createBuilder(function render() {
    return angular.element('<a href="#"></a>')[0];
}, function update(elem, ctx) {
    grid.viewLayer.setTextContent(elem, ctx.data.formatted);
    return elem;
});
var colDescriptor = grid.colModel.create(builder);

have <a> tags in your cells for all the rows in that column

Note: it's important for the update function of a builder to be extremely fast. Call scope.$digest not scope.$apply, and use grid.viewLayer.setTextContent not elem.innerHTML where possible

Styling

If you want to update the look and feel of the grid, here are a few classes that you can override to give you the look you want.

Classes

.grid-cell: This class is responsible for the look of individual cells.

.grid-focus-decorator: This decorator class is applied when you click('focus') on a cell

Ex. Adding the following style will give you a cell with a blue border around it when the cell is selected.

.grid-focus-decorator {
  border: 2px solid blue;
}

.grid-selection: When selecting rows and columns, this class sets the border and background so you know which rows you are exactly selecting

Ex.

$grid-teal: #39CCCC !default;
.grid-selection {
  border: 1px solid $grid-teal;
  background: transparentize($grid-teal, .8);
}

.grid-row: This class is responsible for the look of the row of cells.

Ex. To apply, a background color when hovering over each row, add the following:

.grid-row {
  &.hover {
    background-color: lighten($grid-teal, 30) !important;
  }
}

To apply styles only to the header row, use the following class:

.grid-row {
  &.grid-is-header {
  }
}

.col-resize: This class changes the look of the column resizing element.

.grid-drag-line: This class is used when you are resizing a column. A vertical line is added to guide you of how much to resize your columns.

Ex. To show a blue vertical line when resizing a column, add the following

.grid-drag-line {
  background: #7FDBFF;
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

ag-grid-communityThe best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
301K
User Rating
4.4/ 5
19
Top Feedback
5Easy to Use
4Great Documentation
3Performant
tab
tableFormats data into a string table.
GitHub Stars
607
Weekly Downloads
24M
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
handsontableJavaScript data grid with a spreadsheet look & feel. Works with React, Angular, and Vue. Supported by the Handsontable team ⚡
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
85K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
10
Top Feedback
4Performant
2Bleeding Edge
1Great Documentation
tt
tabulator-tablesInteractive Tables and Data Grids for JavaScript
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
42K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
8
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
bt
bootstrap-tableAn extended table to integration with some of the most widely used CSS frameworks. (Supports Bootstrap, Semantic UI, Bulma, Material Design, Foundation, Vue.js)
GitHub Stars
11K
Weekly Downloads
72K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
6
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
ag-gridThe best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
23K
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
See 18 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial