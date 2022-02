greuler is graph theory visualization tool powered by d3 and on top of WebCola which allows the creation and manipulation of graphs with a simple API.

Installation

npm install greuler

or

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/greuler" > </ script >

Usage

import greuler from 'greuler' greuler({ })

Examples

Check out the examples at the homepage

License

2021 MIT © Mauricio Poppe