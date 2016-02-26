openbase logo
gts

gremlin-template-string

by Jean-Baptiste Musso
2.0.0 (see all)

Generate Gremlin scripts with bound parameters using ES6 template strings

Readme

gremlin-template-string

Generate Gremlin scripts with bound parameters using ES6 template strings.

Gremlin is a graph database query language used by the Apache TinkerPop framework.

Read the full Gremlin/TinkerPop3 documentation there: http://www.tinkerpop.com/docs/current/

Install

$ npm install gremlin-template-string --save

Run tests with:

$ npm test

Usage

The module exports a single function (tag expression) which allows you to tag an ES6 template template string.

It will return an object with two properties:

  • script: an escaped Gremlin string
  • params: a map (Object) of bound parameters (ie {p1: 'Foo', 'p2': 'Bar'})

Example

var gremlin = require('gremlin-template-string');

var who = 'Foobar';
var query = gremlin`
  g.V('name', ${who}).out('follows').name
`
// query.script === "\n  g.V('name', p1).out('follows').name\n"
// query.params.p1 === 'Foobar'

Benefits

  • easy multiline Gremlin queries
  • syntax highlighting in IDE (Sublime Text)
  • safer scripts (prevents Gremlin injections)
  • faster scripts (bound parameters)

Thanks

This library is heavily inspired by this blog post: http://www.ivc.com/blog/better-sql-strings-in-io-js-nodejs-part-2/. Thanks!

Author

License

MIT

