Generate Gremlin scripts with bound parameters using ES6 template strings.

Gremlin is a graph database query language used by the Apache TinkerPop framework.

Read the full Gremlin/TinkerPop3 documentation there: http://www.tinkerpop.com/docs/current/

Install

$ npm install gremlin- template -string

Run tests with:

npm test

Usage

The module exports a single function (tag expression) which allows you to tag an ES6 template template string.

It will return an object with two properties:

script : an escaped Gremlin string

: an escaped Gremlin string params : a map (Object) of bound parameters (ie {p1: 'Foo', 'p2': 'Bar'} )

Example

var gremlin = require ( 'gremlin-template-string' ); var who = 'Foobar' ; var query = gremlin ` g.V('name', ${who} ).out('follows').name `

Benefits

easy multiline Gremlin queries

syntax highlighting in IDE (Sublime Text)

safer scripts (prevents Gremlin injections)

faster scripts (bound parameters)

Thanks

This library is heavily inspired by this blog post: http://www.ivc.com/blog/better-sql-strings-in-io-js-nodejs-part-2/. Thanks!

License

MIT