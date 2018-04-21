Categories
gr
gremlin-reconnect
●
by Jean-Baptiste Musso
●
2.7.5 (see all)
●
Claim This Page
JavaScript tools for graph processing in Node.js and the browser inspired by the Apache TinkerPop API
●
npm
●
GitHub
●
CDN
Popularity
Downloads/wk
126
GitHub Stars
212
Maintenance
Last Commit
4yrs
ago
Contributors
13
Package
Dependencies
10
License
MIT
Type Definitions
DefinitelyTyped
Tree-Shakeable
No
?
Readme
gremlin-javascript
A mono-repository for JavaScript libraries related to the Apache TinkerPop3 framework:
gremlin
: WebSocket client to Gremlin server for Node.js and the browser (formerly, this repo)
DEPRECATED: Please use the
official TinkerPop JavaScript-Gremlin language variant
released with TinkerPop v3.3.2
tinkergraph
: in-memory graph database/graph structure.
traversal-machine
: JavaScript implementation of the
Gremlin Traversal Machine
.
