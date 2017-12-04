gremlin-orm is an ORM for graph databases in Node.js. Currently working on Neo4j and Microsoft Azure Cosmos DB with more to come in the future.
$ npm install --save gremlin-orm
const gremlinOrm = require('gremlin-orm');
const g = new gremlinOrm('neo4j'); // connects to localhost:8182 by default
// Can pass more configuation
// const g = new gremlinOrm(['azure', 'partition-name'], process.env.GPORT, process.env.GHOST, {ssl: true, user: process.env.GUSER, password: process.env.GPASS});
const Person = g.define('person', {
name: {
type: g.STRING,
required: true
},
age: {
type: g.NUMBER
}
});
Person.create(req.body, (error, result) => {
if (error) {
res.send(error);
}
else {
res.send(result);
// result formatted as nice JSON Object
/*
{
"id": "1",
"label": "person",
"name": "Bob",
"age": 20
}
*/
}
});
Initialize the gremlin-orm instance with parameters matching the gremlin-javascript
createClient() initialization - with the addition of the dialect argument.
dialect (string or Array): Required argument that takes string (
'neo4j') or array (
['azure', '<partitionName>']).
port: Defaults to '8182'
host: Defaults to localhost
options: Options object which takes the same parameters as gremlin-javascript's
createClient()
session: whether to use sessions or not (default:
false)
language: the script engine to use on the server, see your gremlin-server.yaml file (default:
"gremlin-groovy")
op (advanced usage): The name of the "operation" to execute based on the available OpProcessor (default:
"eval")
processor (advanced usage): The name of the OpProcessor to utilize (default:
"")
accept (advanced usage): mime type of returned responses, depending on the serializer (default:
"application/json")
path: a custom URL connection path if connecting to a Gremlin server behind a WebSocket proxy
ssl: whether to use secure WebSockets or not (default:
false)
rejectUnauthorized: when using ssl, whether to reject self-signed certificates or not (default:
true). Useful in development mode when using gremlin-server self signed certificates. Do NOT use self-signed certificates with this option in production.
user : username to use for SASL authentication
password : password to use for SASL authentication
const gremlinOrm = require('gremlin-orm');
const g = new gremlinOrm(['azure', 'partitionName'], '443', 'example.com', {ssl: true, user: 'sample-user', password: 'sample-password'});
in that the current vertex(es) has
out to another vertex
In order to avoid sacrificing the power of Gremlin traversals, method calls in this ORM can take advantage of method chaining. Any read-only method will avoid running its database query and instead pass its Gremlin query string to the next method in the chain if it is not given a callback. Note: All create, update, and delete methods require a callback and can not have more methods chained after.
// Only makes one call to the database
Person.find({'name': 'John'}).findRelated('knows', {'since': '2015'}, (error, result) => {
// Send people John knows to client
})
Additionally, results returned in the form of JSON objects will retain their relevant model methods for additional queries.
// Makes two calls to the database
Person.find({'name': 'John'}), (error, result) => {
let john = result;
john.findRelated('knows', {'since': '2015'}, (error, result) => {
// Send people John knows to client
})
})
This ORM utilizes Model definitions similar to Sequelize to add structure to developing servers around graph databases. Queries outside of the constraints of pre-defined models can be run using the generic
.query or
.queryRaw.
.define is an alias for defineVertex
.defineVertex defines a new instance of the
VertexModel class - see generic and vertex model methods
label: Label to be used on all vertices of this model
schema: A schema object which defines allowed property keys and allowed values/types for each key
const Person = g.define('person', {
name: {
type: g.STRING,
required: true
},
age: {
type: g.NUMBER
}
});
.defineEdge defines a new instance of the
EdgeModel class - see generic and edge model methods
label: Label to be used on all edges of this model
schema: A schema object which defines allowed property keys and allowed values/types for each key
const Knows = g.defineEdge('knows', {
from: {
type: g.STRING
},
since: {
type: g.DATE
}
});
The following options are available when defining model schemas:
type: Use Sequelize-like constants to define data types. Date properties will be returned as javascript Date objects unless returning raw data. The following data type constants are currently available with possibly more in the future.
g.STRING
g.NUMBER
g.DATE
g.BOOLEAN
required (default = false): If true, will not allow saving to database if not present or empty
.query takes a raw Gremlin query string and runs it on the object it is called on.
queryString: Gremlin query as a string
raw (optional, default = false): If true, will return the raw data from the graph database instead of normally formatted JSON
callback (optional, required if raw is true): Some callback function with (error, result) arguments.
let query = ".as('a').out('created').as('b').in('created').as('c').dedup('a','b').select('a','b','c')"
Person.find({'name': 'John'}).query(query, true, (error, result) => {
// send raw data to client
});
.queryRaw performs a raw query on the gremlin-orm root and returns raw data
queryString: Gremlin query as a string
callback: Some callback function with (error, result) arguments
// query must be a full Gremlin query string
let query = "g.V(1).as('a').out('created').as('b').in('created').as('c').dedup('a','b').select('a','b','c')"
g.queryRaw(query, (error, result) => {
// send raw data to client
});
.update takes a properties object and updates the relevant properties on the model instance it is called on.
props: Object containing key value pairs of properties to update
callback: Some callback function with (error, result) arguments
Person.find({'name': 'John'}).update({'age', 30}, (error, result) => {
// send data to client
});
.delete removes the object(s) it is called on from the database.
callback: Some callback function with (error, result) arguments
Person.find({'name', 'John'}, (error, result) => {
if (result) result.delete((error, result) => {
// check if successful delete
});
});
.order sorts the results by a property in ascending or descending order
property: Name of property to order by
order: Order to sort - 'ASC' or 'DESC'
callback (optional): Some callback function with (error, result) arguments
Person.findAll({'occupation': 'developer'}).order('age', 'DESC', (error, result) => {
// Return oldest developers first
});
.limit limits the query to only the first
num objects
num: Max number of results to return
callback (optional): Some callback function with (error, result) arguments
Person.find({'name': 'John'}).findEdge('knows').limit(100, (error, result) => {
// Return first 100 people that John knows
});
.create creates a new vertex with properties matching props object
props: Object containing key value pairs of properties matching defined Model schema
callback: Some callback function with (error, result) arguments
Person.create({'name': 'John', 'age': 30}, (error, result) => {
// Returns the newly created vertex
/*
{
"id": "1",
"label": "person",
"name": "John",
"age": 30
}
*/
});
.find finds the first vertex with properties matching props object
props: Object containing key value pairs of properties
callback (optional): Some callback function with (error, result) arguments
Person.find({'name': 'John'}, (error, result) => {
// Returns first vertex found matching props
/*
{
"id": "1",
"label": "person",
"name": "John",
"age": 30
}
*/
});
.findAll finds the all vertices with properties matching props object
props: Object containing key value pairs of properties
callback (optional): Some callback function with (error, result) arguments
Person.findAll({'age': 30}, (error, result) => {
// Returns array of matching vertices
/*
[
{
"id": "1",
"label": "person",
"name": "John",
"age": 30
},
{
"id": "2",
"label": "person",
"name": "Jane",
"age": 30
}
]
*/
});
.createEdge creates new edge relationships from starting vertex(es) to vertex(es) passed in.
edge: Edge model. If a string label is passed, no schema check will be done - edge model is recommended
props: Object containing key value pairs of properties to place on new edges
vertex: Vertex model instances or vertex model query
both (optional, default = false): If true, will create edges in both directions
callback: Some callback function with (error, result) arguments
// Chaining vertex methods
Person.findAll({'age': 20}).createEdge(Uses, {'frequency': 'daily'}, Website.find({'name': 'Facebook'}), (error, result) => {
// Result is array of newly created edges from everyone with age 20 to the website 'Facebook'
});
// Calling .createEdge on model instances
Person.findAll({'occupation': 'web developer'}, (error, results) => {
let developers = results;
Language.findAll({'name': ['Javascript', 'HTML', 'CSS']}, (error, results) => {
let languages = results;
developers.createEdge(Uses, {}, languages, (error, result) => {
// Result is array of newly created edge objects from each web developers
// to each of the 3 important components of web development
});
});
});
// Creating edges both ways
Person.find({'name': 'Jane'}, (error, result) => {
let jane = result;
Person.find({'name' : 'John'}).createEdge(Knows, {since: '1999'}, jane, true, (error, result) => {
// Creates two edges so that John knows Jane and Jane also knows John
})
});
.findEdge finds edges directly connected to the relevant vertex(es)
edge: Edge model. If a string label is passed, no schema check will be done - edge model is recommended
props: Object containing key value pairs of properties to match on edge relationships
callback (optional): Some callback function with (error, result) arguments
Person.find({'name': 'John'}).findEdge(Knows, {'from': 'school'}, (error, result) => {
// Result is array of edge objects representing all the 'knows' relationships of John
// where John knows the person from school (edge model property)
});
.findRelated finds vertices related through the desired edge relationship.
edge: Edge model. If a string label is passed, no schema check will be done - edge model is recommended.
props: Object containing key value pairs of properties to match on edge relationships
depth: Depth of edge traversals to make
inModel (optional, default =
this): Vertex model of results to find. Can pass a vertex model (
Person) or label string (
'person') -- vertex model is recommended.
callback (optional): Some callback function with (error, result) arguments
Person.find({'name': 'John'}).findRelated(Knows, {}, 2, (error, result) => {
// Result is array of Person records representing John's friends of friends
});
Person.find({'name': 'John'}).findRelated(Likes, {}, 1, Movie, (error, result) => {
// Result is array of Movie records that John likes.
});
.findImplicit finds vertices that are related to another vertex the same way the original vertex is.
edge: Edge model. If a string label is passed, no schema check will be done - edge model is recommended.
props: Object containing key value pairs of properties to match on edge relationships
callback (optional): Some callback function with (error, result) arguments
Person.find({'name': 'John'}).findImplicit('created', {}, (error, result) => {
// Result is array of vertex objects representing people who have co-created things that John created
});
.create creates an index from
out vertex(es) to the
in vertex(es)
out: Vertex instance(s) or find/findAll method call
in: Vertex instance(s) or find/findAll method call
props: Object containing key value pairs of properties to add on the new edge
both (optional, default = false): If true, will create edges in both directions
callback: Some callback function with (error, result) arguments
Person.find({'name': 'Joe'}, (error, result) => {
let joe = result;
Knows.create(Person.find({'name': 'John'}), joe, {'since': 2015}, (error, result) => {
// Returns the newly created edge
/*
{
"id": "1",
"label": "knows",
"since": "2015",
"outV": "1", // John's id
"inV": "2", // Joe's id
}
*/
});
});
.find finds the first edge with properties matching props object
props: Object containing key value pairs of properties
callback (optional): Some callback function with (error, result) arguments
Knows.find({'since': 2015}, (error, result) => {
// Returns first edge found matching props
/*
{
"id": "1",
"label": "knows",
"since": 2015,
"outV": 1,
"inV": 123
}
*/
});
.findAll finds the all edges with properties matching props object
props: Object containing key value pairs of properties
callback (optional): Some callback function with (error, result) arguments
Knows.findAll({'since': 2015}, (error, result) => {
// Returns array of matching edges
/*
[
{
"id": "1",
"label": "knows",
"since": 2015,
"outV": 1,
"inV": 123
},
{
"id": "2",
"label": "knows",
"since": 2015,
"outV": 1,
"inV": 200
}
]
*/
});
.findVertex finds the all vertices with properties matching props object connected by the relevant edge(s)
vertexModel: Vertex model. If a string label is passed, no schema check will be done - vertex model is recommended.
props: Object containing key value pairs of properties to find on vertices
callback (optional): Some callback function with (error, result) arguments
Knows.find({'through': 'school'}).findVertex(Person, {'occupation': 'developer'}, (error, result) => {
// Result is array of people who are developers who know other people through school
});
