gremlin-orm is an ORM for graph databases in Node.js. Currently working on Neo4j and Microsoft Azure Cosmos DB with more to come in the future.

Installation

$ npm install --save gremlin-orm

Example

const gremlinOrm = require ( 'gremlin-orm' ); const g = new gremlinOrm( 'neo4j' ); const Person = g.define( 'person' , { name : { type : g.STRING, required : true }, age : { type : g.NUMBER } }); Person.create(req.body, (error, result) => { if (error) { res.send(error); } else { res.send(result); } });

Documentation

Initialization

Initialize the gremlin-orm instance with parameters matching the gremlin-javascript createClient() initialization - with the addition of the dialect argument.

Arguments

dialect (string or Array): Required argument that takes string ( 'neo4j' ) or array ( ['azure', '<partitionName>'] ).

(string or Array): Required argument that takes string ( ) or array ( ). port : Defaults to '8182'

: Defaults to '8182' host : Defaults to localhost

: Defaults to localhost options : Options object which takes the same parameters as gremlin-javascript's createClient() session : whether to use sessions or not (default: false ) language : the script engine to use on the server, see your gremlin-server.yaml file (default: "gremlin-groovy" ) op (advanced usage): The name of the "operation" to execute based on the available OpProcessor (default: "eval" ) processor (advanced usage): The name of the OpProcessor to utilize (default: "" ) accept (advanced usage): mime type of returned responses, depending on the serializer (default: "application/json" ) path : a custom URL connection path if connecting to a Gremlin server behind a WebSocket proxy ssl : whether to use secure WebSockets or not (default: false ) rejectUnauthorized : when using ssl, whether to reject self-signed certificates or not (default: true ). Useful in development mode when using gremlin-server self signed certificates. Do NOT use self-signed certificates with this option in production. user : username to use for SASL authentication password : password to use for SASL authentication

: Options object which takes the same parameters as gremlin-javascript's

Example

const gremlinOrm = require ( 'gremlin-orm' ); const g = new gremlinOrm([ 'azure' , 'partitionName' ], '443' , 'example.com' , { ssl : true , user : 'sample-user' , password : 'sample-password' });

Methods

Defining Models

define - alias for defineVertex

defineVertex - define a new Vertex model

defineEdge - define a new Edge model

Generic Methods

query - run a Gremlin query string on a Model

queryRaw - perform a raw query on the gremlin-orm root and return raw data

update - update specific props on an existing vertex or edge

delete - delete an existing vertex or edge

order - order the results by property and asc/desc

limit - limit the number of results returned

Vertex Methods

create - create a new vertex

find - find first vertex with matching properties

findAll - find all vertices with matching properties

createEdge - define a new edge relationship to another vertex(es)

findEdge - find edges directly connected to the relevant vertex(es)

findRelated - find all vertices connected to initial vertex(es) through a type of edge with optional properties

findImplicit - find all vertices which have the same edge relations in that the current vertex(es) has out to another vertex

Edge Methods

create - create new edge relationship(s) by passing in two vertices or sets of vertices

find - find first edge with matching properties

findAll - find all edges with matching properties

findVertex - find all vertices that are connected by the relevant edges

Method Chaining

In order to avoid sacrificing the power of Gremlin traversals, method calls in this ORM can take advantage of method chaining. Any read-only method will avoid running its database query and instead pass its Gremlin query string to the next method in the chain if it is not given a callback. Note: All create, update, and delete methods require a callback and can not have more methods chained after.

Example

Person.find({ 'name' : 'John' }).findRelated( 'knows' , { 'since' : '2015' }, (error, result) => { })

Additionally, results returned in the form of JSON objects will retain their relevant model methods for additional queries.

Person.find({ 'name' : 'John' }), (error, result) => { let john = result; john.findRelated( 'knows' , { 'since' : '2015' }, (error, result) => { }) })

Defining Models

This ORM utilizes Model definitions similar to Sequelize to add structure to developing servers around graph databases. Queries outside of the constraints of pre-defined models can be run using the generic .query or .queryRaw .

.define is an alias for defineVertex

.defineVertex defines a new instance of the VertexModel class - see generic and vertex model methods

Arguments

label : Label to be used on all vertices of this model

: Label to be used on all vertices of this model schema : A schema object which defines allowed property keys and allowed values/types for each key

Example

const Person = g.define( 'person' , { name : { type : g.STRING, required : true }, age : { type : g.NUMBER } });

.defineEdge defines a new instance of the EdgeModel class - see generic and edge model methods

Arguments

label : Label to be used on all edges of this model

: Label to be used on all edges of this model schema : A schema object which defines allowed property keys and allowed values/types for each key

Example

const Knows = g.defineEdge( 'knows' , { from : { type : g.STRING }, since : { type : g.DATE } });

Model Data types

The following options are available when defining model schemas:

type : Use Sequelize-like constants to define data types. Date properties will be returned as javascript Date objects unless returning raw data. The following data type constants are currently available with possibly more in the future. g.STRING g.NUMBER g.DATE g.BOOLEAN

: Use Sequelize-like constants to define data types. Date properties will be returned as javascript Date objects unless returning raw data. The following data type constants are currently available with possibly more in the future. required (default = false): If true, will not allow saving to database if not present or empty

Generic Methods

.query takes a raw Gremlin query string and runs it on the object it is called on.

Arguments

queryString : Gremlin query as a string

: Gremlin query as a string raw (optional, default = false): If true, will return the raw data from the graph database instead of normally formatted JSON

(optional, default = false): If true, will return the raw data from the graph database instead of normally formatted JSON callback (optional, required if raw is true): Some callback function with (error, result) arguments.

Returns

If callback is given, returns array where 0th index is array of Vertex results and 1th index is array of Edge results (even if either is empty) -- this helps expose the correct model methods if the query returns edges from a query on a vertex or vis versa.

Example

let query = ".as('a').out('created').as('b').in('created').as('c').dedup('a','b').select('a','b','c')" Person.find({ 'name' : 'John' }).query(query, true , (error, result) => { });

.queryRaw performs a raw query on the gremlin-orm root and returns raw data

Arguments

queryString : Gremlin query as a string

: Gremlin query as a string callback : Some callback function with (error, result) arguments

Example

let query = "g.V(1).as('a').out('created').as('b').in('created').as('c').dedup('a','b').select('a','b','c')" g.queryRaw(query, (error, result) => { });

.update takes a properties object and updates the relevant properties on the model instance it is called on.

Arguments

props : Object containing key value pairs of properties to update

: Object containing key value pairs of properties to update callback : Some callback function with (error, result) arguments

Example

Person.find({ 'name' : 'John' }).update({ 'age' , 30 }, (error, result) => { });

.delete removes the object(s) it is called on from the database.

Arguments

callback : Some callback function with (error, result) arguments

Example

Person.find({ 'name' , 'John' }, (error, result) => { if (result) result.delete( ( error, result ) => { }); });

.order sorts the results by a property in ascending or descending order

Arguments

property : Name of property to order by

: Name of property to order by order : Order to sort - 'ASC' or 'DESC'

: Order to sort - 'ASC' or 'DESC' callback (optional): Some callback function with (error, result) arguments

Example

Person.findAll({ 'occupation' : 'developer' }).order( 'age' , 'DESC' , (error, result) => { });

.limit limits the query to only the first num objects

Arguments

num : Max number of results to return

: Max number of results to return callback (optional): Some callback function with (error, result) arguments

Example

Person.find({ 'name' : 'John' }).findEdge( 'knows' ).limit( 100 , (error, result) => { });

Vertex Methods

.create creates a new vertex with properties matching props object

Arguments

props : Object containing key value pairs of properties matching defined Model schema

: Object containing key value pairs of properties matching defined Model schema callback : Some callback function with (error, result) arguments

Returns

Returns the newly created vertex object (with a unique ID) or an error object of failed schema checks

Example

Person.create({ 'name' : 'John' , 'age' : 30 }, (error, result) => { });

.find finds the first vertex with properties matching props object

Arguments

props : Object containing key value pairs of properties

: Object containing key value pairs of properties callback (optional): Some callback function with (error, result) arguments

Returns

Returns the first matching vertex as an object

Example

Person.find({ 'name' : 'John' }, (error, result) => { });

.findAll finds the all vertices with properties matching props object

Arguments

props : Object containing key value pairs of properties

: Object containing key value pairs of properties callback (optional): Some callback function with (error, result) arguments

Returns

Returns an array containing all vertices matching props as objects

Example

Person.findAll({ 'age' : 30 }, (error, result) => { });

.createEdge creates new edge relationships from starting vertex(es) to vertex(es) passed in.

Arguments

edge : Edge model. If a string label is passed, no schema check will be done - edge model is recommended

: Edge model. If a string label is passed, no schema check will be done - edge model is recommended props : Object containing key value pairs of properties to place on new edges

: Object containing key value pairs of properties to place on new edges vertex : Vertex model instances or vertex model query

: Vertex model instances or vertex model query both (optional, default = false): If true, will create edges in both directions

(optional, default = false): If true, will create edges in both directions callback : Some callback function with (error, result) arguments

Returns

Returns an array containing all new created edges

Examples

Person.findAll({ 'age' : 20 }).createEdge(Uses, { 'frequency' : 'daily' }, Website.find({ 'name' : 'Facebook' }), (error, result) => { }); Person.findAll({ 'occupation' : 'web developer' }, (error, results) => { let developers = results; Language.findAll({ 'name' : [ 'Javascript' , 'HTML' , 'CSS' ]}, (error, results) => { let languages = results; developers.createEdge(Uses, {}, languages, (error, result) => { }); }); }); Person.find({ 'name' : 'Jane' }, (error, result) => { let jane = result; Person.find({ 'name' : 'John' }).createEdge(Knows, { since : '1999' }, jane, true , (error, result) => { }) });

.findEdge finds edges directly connected to the relevant vertex(es)

Arguments

edge : Edge model. If a string label is passed, no schema check will be done - edge model is recommended

: Edge model. If a string label is passed, no schema check will be done - edge model is recommended props : Object containing key value pairs of properties to match on edge relationships

: Object containing key value pairs of properties to match on edge relationships callback (optional): Some callback function with (error, result) arguments

Returns

Returns an array containing all connected edges

Examples

Person.find({ 'name' : 'John' }).findEdge(Knows, { 'from' : 'school' }, (error, result) => { });

.findRelated finds vertices related through the desired edge relationship.

Arguments

edge : Edge model. If a string label is passed, no schema check will be done - edge model is recommended.

: Edge model. If a string label is passed, no schema check will be done - edge model is recommended. props : Object containing key value pairs of properties to match on edge relationships

: Object containing key value pairs of properties to match on edge relationships depth : Depth of edge traversals to make

: Depth of edge traversals to make inModel (optional, default = this ): Vertex model of results to find. Can pass a vertex model ( Person ) or label string ( 'person' ) -- vertex model is recommended.

(optional, default = ): Vertex model of results to find. Can pass a vertex model ( ) or label string ( ) -- vertex model is recommended. callback (optional): Some callback function with (error, result) arguments

Returns

Returns an array containing all related vertices

Examples

Person.find({ 'name' : 'John' }).findRelated(Knows, {}, 2 , (error, result) => { }); Person.find({ 'name' : 'John' }).findRelated(Likes, {}, 1 , Movie, (error, result) => { });

.findImplicit finds vertices that are related to another vertex the same way the original vertex is.

Arguments

edge : Edge model. If a string label is passed, no schema check will be done - edge model is recommended.

: Edge model. If a string label is passed, no schema check will be done - edge model is recommended. props : Object containing key value pairs of properties to match on edge relationships

: Object containing key value pairs of properties to match on edge relationships callback (optional): Some callback function with (error, result) arguments

Returns

Returns an array containing all related vertices

Examples

Person.find({ 'name' : 'John' }).findImplicit( 'created' , {}, (error, result) => { });

Edge Methods

.create creates an index from out vertex(es) to the in vertex(es)

Arguments

out : Vertex instance(s) or find/findAll method call

: Vertex instance(s) or find/findAll method call in : Vertex instance(s) or find/findAll method call

: Vertex instance(s) or find/findAll method call props : Object containing key value pairs of properties to add on the new edge

: Object containing key value pairs of properties to add on the new edge both (optional, default = false): If true, will create edges in both directions

(optional, default = false): If true, will create edges in both directions callback : Some callback function with (error, result) arguments

Returns

Returns newly created edge object

Examples

Person.find({ 'name' : 'Joe' }, (error, result) => { let joe = result; Knows.create(Person.find({ 'name' : 'John' }), joe, { 'since' : 2015 }, (error, result) => { }); });

.find finds the first edge with properties matching props object

Arguments

props : Object containing key value pairs of properties

: Object containing key value pairs of properties callback (optional): Some callback function with (error, result) arguments

Returns

Returns the first matching edge as an object

Example

Knows.find({ 'since' : 2015 }, (error, result) => { });

.findAll finds the all edges with properties matching props object

Arguments

props : Object containing key value pairs of properties

: Object containing key value pairs of properties callback (optional): Some callback function with (error, result) arguments

Returns

Returns an array containing all edges matching props as objects

Example

Knows.findAll({ 'since' : 2015 }, (error, result) => { });

.findVertex finds the all vertices with properties matching props object connected by the relevant edge(s)

Arguments

vertexModel : Vertex model. If a string label is passed, no schema check will be done - vertex model is recommended.

: Vertex model. If a string label is passed, no schema check will be done - vertex model is recommended. props : Object containing key value pairs of properties to find on vertices

: Object containing key value pairs of properties to find on vertices callback (optional): Some callback function with (error, result) arguments

Returns

Returns an array containing all vertices connected by current edge(s)

Example

Knows.find({ 'through' : 'school' }).findVertex(Person, { 'occupation' : 'developer' }, (error, result) => { });

Contributing

Please submit issues/pull requests if you have feedback or message the gremlin-orm team to be added as a contributor: gremlin.orm@gmail.com

Authors

Freeman Chen (https://github.com/freemanchen)

Gordon Farquharson (https://github.com/godronus)

Jeremy Lee (https://github.com/jeremyslee)

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License

Resources

Apache TinkerPop Gremlin Reference