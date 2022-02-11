openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

gremlin-javascript

by apache
3.2.8 (see all)

Apache TinkerPop - a graph computing framework

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3

GitHub Stars

1.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

218

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

JavaScript Gremlin Language Variant

Apache TinkerPop™ is a graph computing framework for both graph databases (OLTP) and graph analytic systems (OLAP). Gremlin is the graph traversal language of TinkerPop. It can be described as a functional, data-flow language that enables users to succinctly express complex traversals on (or queries of) their application's property graph.

Gremlin-Javascript implements Gremlin within the JavaScript language and can be used on Node.js.

npm install gremlin-javascript

Please see the reference documentation at Apache TinkerPop for more information.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial