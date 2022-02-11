JavaScript Gremlin Language Variant

Apache TinkerPop™ is a graph computing framework for both graph databases (OLTP) and graph analytic systems (OLAP). Gremlin is the graph traversal language of TinkerPop. It can be described as a functional, data-flow language that enables users to succinctly express complex traversals on (or queries of) their application's property graph.

Gremlin-Javascript implements Gremlin within the JavaScript language and can be used on Node.js.

npm install gremlin-javascript

Please see the reference documentation at Apache TinkerPop for more information.