This package provides an extension for Apache's TinkerPop3 Gremlin javascript driver compatible with IAM Database Authentication for Neptune.

Installation

This project is a Node.js module and can be installed with npm.

npm install gremlin-aws-sigv4

Usage

This package reads the environment variables for AWS authentication. These variables can be overridden.

Usage with environment variables

These three enviroment variables must be defined.

AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID – AWS access key.

– AWS access key. AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY – AWS secret key.

– AWS secret key. AWS_DEFAULT_REGION – AWS region.

const gremlin = require ( 'gremlin-aws-sigv4' ); const graph = new gremlin.structure.Graph(); const connection = new gremlin.driver.AwsSigV4DriverRemoteConnection( 'your-instance.neptune.amazonaws.com' , 8182 , {}, () => { const g = graph.traversal().withRemote(connection); const count = await g.V().count().next(); connection.close(); }, (code, message) => { }, (error) => { } );

Usage without environment variables

const gremlin = require ( 'gremlin-aws-sigv4' ); const graph = new gremlin.structure.Graph(); const connection = new gremlin.driver.AwsSigV4DriverRemoteConnection( 'your-instance.neptune.amazonaws.com' , 8182 , { accessKeyId : 'your-access-key' , secretAccessKey : 'your-secret-key' , sessionToken : 'your-optional-session-token' , region : 'your-region' , }, () => { const g = graph.traversal().withRemote(connection); const count = await g.V().count().next(); connection.close(); }, (code, message) => { }, (error) => { } );

Additional options

Thses are the available config options, none of them is required.

{ secure : true , autoReconnect : true , maxRetry : 3 , }

Tests

Unit tests

npm install npm run test :unit

Dependencies

Contribute

Please do contribute! Open an issue or submit a pull request.

The project falls under @Shutterstock's Code of Conduct.

License