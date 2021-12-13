openbase logo
gremlin-aws-sigv4

3.5.1 (see all)

Extension for Apache's TinkerPop3 Gremlin JS driver compatible with IAM Database Authentication for Neptune

gremlin-aws-sigv4

This package provides an extension for Apache's TinkerPop3 Gremlin javascript driver compatible with IAM Database Authentication for Neptune.

Installation

This project is a Node.js module and can be installed with npm.

npm install gremlin-aws-sigv4

Usage

This package reads the environment variables for AWS authentication. These variables can be overridden.

Usage with environment variables

These three enviroment variables must be defined.

  • AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID – AWS access key.
  • AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY – AWS secret key.
  • AWS_DEFAULT_REGION – AWS region.
  const gremlin = require('gremlin-aws-sigv4');

  const graph = new gremlin.structure.Graph();
  const connection = new gremlin.driver.AwsSigV4DriverRemoteConnection(
    // host
    'your-instance.neptune.amazonaws.com', 

    // port
    8182,

    // options, 
    {}, 

    // connected callback
    () => { 
      const g = graph.traversal().withRemote(connection);
      const count = await g.V().count().next();
      connection.close();
    }, 

    // disconnected callback
    (code, message) => { }, 

    // error callback
    (error) => { } 
  );

Usage without environment variables

  const gremlin = require('gremlin-aws-sigv4');

  // creates the connection
  const graph = new gremlin.structure.Graph();
  const connection = new gremlin.driver.AwsSigV4DriverRemoteConnection(
    // host
    'your-instance.neptune.amazonaws.com',

    // port
    8182, 
    
    // options
    { 
      accessKeyId: 'your-access-key',
      secretAccessKey: 'your-secret-key',
      sessionToken: 'your-optional-session-token',
      region: 'your-region',
    },
    
    // connected callback
    () => { 
      const g = graph.traversal().withRemote(connection);
      const count = await g.V().count().next();
      connection.close();
    }, 
    
    // disconnected callback
    (code, message) => { }, 
    
     // error callback
     (error) => { }
  );

Additional options

Thses are the available config options, none of them is required.

{
  // Open secure connection - mandatory for engine version 1.0.4.0 and above
  secure: true,

  // Enable auto-reconnection on connection failure - default: false 
  autoReconnect: true,

  // Number of auto-reconnection retries - default: 10 
  maxRetry: 3,
}

Tests

Unit tests

# install dependencies
npm install

# run the tests
npm run test:unit

Contribute

Please do contribute! Open an issue or submit a pull request.

The project falls under @Shutterstock's Code of Conduct.

License

License: MIT

