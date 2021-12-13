This package provides an extension for Apache's TinkerPop3 Gremlin javascript driver compatible with IAM Database Authentication for Neptune.
This project is a Node.js module and can be installed with npm.
npm install gremlin-aws-sigv4
This package reads the environment variables for AWS authentication. These variables can be overridden.
These three enviroment variables must be defined.
AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID – AWS access key.
AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY – AWS secret key.
AWS_DEFAULT_REGION – AWS region.
const gremlin = require('gremlin-aws-sigv4');
const graph = new gremlin.structure.Graph();
const connection = new gremlin.driver.AwsSigV4DriverRemoteConnection(
// host
'your-instance.neptune.amazonaws.com',
// port
8182,
// options,
{},
// connected callback
() => {
const g = graph.traversal().withRemote(connection);
const count = await g.V().count().next();
connection.close();
},
// disconnected callback
(code, message) => { },
// error callback
(error) => { }
);
const gremlin = require('gremlin-aws-sigv4');
// creates the connection
const graph = new gremlin.structure.Graph();
const connection = new gremlin.driver.AwsSigV4DriverRemoteConnection(
// host
'your-instance.neptune.amazonaws.com',
// port
8182,
// options
{
accessKeyId: 'your-access-key',
secretAccessKey: 'your-secret-key',
sessionToken: 'your-optional-session-token',
region: 'your-region',
},
// connected callback
() => {
const g = graph.traversal().withRemote(connection);
const count = await g.V().count().next();
connection.close();
},
// disconnected callback
(code, message) => { },
// error callback
(error) => { }
);
Thses are the available config options, none of them is required.
{
// Open secure connection - mandatory for engine version 1.0.4.0 and above
secure: true,
// Enable auto-reconnection on connection failure - default: false
autoReconnect: true,
// Number of auto-reconnection retries - default: 10
maxRetry: 3,
}
# install dependencies
npm install
# run the tests
npm run test:unit
Please do contribute! Open an issue or submit a pull request.
The project falls under @Shutterstock's Code of Conduct.