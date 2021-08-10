Note: If you are looking for something more powerful, take a look at the Martinez polygon clipping implementation.
$ npm install greiner-hormann
Browserify
var greinerHormann = require('greiner-hormann');
Browser
<script src="path/to/greiner-hormann(.leaflet).min.js"></script>
...
var intersection = greinerHormann.intersection(source, clip);
var union = greinerHormann.union(source, clip);
var diff = greinerHormann.diff(source, clip);
...
if(intersection){
if(typeof intersection[0][0] === 'number'){ // single linear ring
intersection = [intersection];
}
for(var i = 0, len = intersection.length; i < len; i++){
L.polygon(intersection[i], {...}).addTo(map);
}
}
Input and output can be
{x:x, y:y} objects or
[x,y] pairs. It will output the points in the same format you put in.