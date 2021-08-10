Greiner-Hormann polygon clipping

Does AND, OR, difference (intersection, union, difference, if you're human)

Plays nicely with Leaflet, comes with an adaptor for it

Handles non-convex polygons and multiple clipping areas

~3kb compressed, no dependencies

Demo and documentation

Note: If you are looking for something more powerful, take a look at the Martinez polygon clipping implementation.

Install

$ npm install greiner-hormann

Browserify

var greinerHormann = require ( 'greiner-hormann' );

Browser

< script src = "path/to/greiner-hormann(.leaflet).min.js" > </ script >

Use

... var intersection = greinerHormann.intersection(source, clip); var union = greinerHormann.union(source, clip); var diff = greinerHormann.diff(source, clip); ... if(intersection){ if ( typeof intersection[ 0 ][ 0 ] === 'number' ){ intersection = [intersection]; } for ( var i = 0 , len = intersection.length; i < len; i++){ L.polygon(intersection[i], {...}).addTo(map); } }

Format