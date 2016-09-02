gregorian calendar lib for browser and nodejs. ported from JAVA.

use on node

var GregorianCalendar = require ( 'gregorian-calendar' ); var date = new GregorianCalendar( require ( 'gregorian-calendar/lib/locale/zh_CN' )); date.setTime(+ new Date ()); console .log(date.getDayOfWeek());

API

Constructor GregorianCalendar(locale)

locale: specify suc as timeZoneOffset, firstDayOfWeek, can be require('gregorian-calendar/lib/locale/zh_CN') or require('gregorian-calendar/lib/locale/en_US')

Enums

SUNDAY: 0 , MONDAY : 1 , TUESDAY : 2 , WEDNESDAY : 3 , THURSDAY : 4 , FRIDAY : 5 , SATURDAY : 6 , JANUARY : 0 , FEBRUARY : 1 , MARCH : 2 , APRIL : 3 , MAY : 4 , JUNE : 5 , JULY : 6 , AUGUST : 7 , SEPTEMBER : 8 , OCTOBER : 9 , NOVEMBER : 10 , DECEMBER : 11

same as call setYear, setMonth, setDayOfMonth ....

set absolute time for current instance

Number GregorianCalendar.prototype.getTime()

get absolute time for current instance

set current date instance's timezone offset (in minutes)

Number GregorianCalendar.prototype.getTimezoneOffset()

get current date instance's timezone offset (in minutes)

set the year of the given calendar field.

Number GregorianCalendar.prototype.getYear()

Returns the year of the given calendar field.

set the month of the given calendar field. January is 0, you can use enum

set the month of the given calendar field without influence month.

2015 -09 -29 -> setMonth( 2 ) -> 2015 -03 -01 2015 -09 -29 -> rollSetMonth( 2 ) -> 2015 -02 -28

Number GregorianCalendar.prototype.getMonth()

Returns the month of the given calendar field.

set the day of month of the given calendar field.

Number GregorianCalendar.prototype.getDayOfMonth()

Returns the day of month of the given calendar field.

set the hour of day for the given calendar field.

Number GregorianCalendar.prototype.getHourOfDay()

Returns the hour of day for the given calendar field.

set the minute of the given calendar field.

Number GregorianCalendar.prototype.getMinutes()

Returns the minute of the given calendar field.

set the second of the given calendar field.

Number GregorianCalendar.prototype.getSeconds()

Returns the second of the given calendar field.

set the millisecond of the given calendar field.

Number GregorianCalendar.prototype.getMilliSeconds()

Returns the millisecond of the given calendar field.

Number GregorianCalendar.prototype.getWeekOfYear()

Returns the week of year of the given calendar field.

Number GregorianCalendar.prototype.getWeekOfMonth()

Returns the week of month of the given calendar field.

Number GregorianCalendar.prototype.getDayOfYear()

Returns the day of year of the given calendar field.

Number GregorianCalendar.prototype.getDayOfWeek()

Returns the day of week of the given calendar field. sunday is 0, monday is 1

Number GregorianCalendar.prototype.getDayOfWeekInMonth()

Returns the day of week in month of the given calendar field.

add the year of the given calendar field.

add the month of the given calendar field.

add the day of month of the given calendar field.

add the hour of day of the given calendar field.

add the minute of the given calendar field.

add the second of the given calendar field.

add the millisecond of the given calendar field.

Number GregorianCalendar.prototype.getWeekYear()

Returns the week number of year represented by this GregorianCalendar.

Sets this GregorianCalendar to the date given by the date specifiers - weekYear, weekOfYear, and dayOfWeek. weekOfYear follows the WEEK_OF_YEAR numbering. The dayOfWeek value must be one of the DAY_OF_WEEK values: SUNDAY to SATURDAY.

weekYear: the week year

weekOfYear: the week number based on weekYear

dayOfWeek: the day of week value

Number GregorianCalendar.prototype.getWeeksInWeekYear()

Returns the number of weeks in the week year

GregorianCalendar GregorianCalendar.prototype.clone()

Returns a clone of current instance

boolean GregorianCalendar.prototype.equals(other: GregorianCalendar)

Number GregorianCalendar.prototype.compareToDay(other: GregorianCalendar)

compare this object and other by day. return -1 0 or 1

clear all field of current instance

License

gregorian-calendar is released under the MIT license.