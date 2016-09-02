openbase logo
gc

gregorian-calendar

by yiminghe
4.1.6 (see all)

gregorian calendar lib on browser and nodejs

Readme

gregorian-calendar

gregorian calendar lib for browser and nodejs. ported from JAVA.

date NPM downloads Build Status Coverage Status Dependency Status node version

Sauce Test Status

Sauce Test Status

use on node

var GregorianCalendar = require('gregorian-calendar');
var date = new GregorianCalendar(require('gregorian-calendar/lib/locale/zh_CN')); // defaults to en_US
date.setTime(+new Date());
console.log(date.getDayOfWeek());

API

Constructor GregorianCalendar(locale)

  • locale: specify suc as timeZoneOffset, firstDayOfWeek, can be require('gregorian-calendar/lib/locale/zh_CN') or require('gregorian-calendar/lib/locale/en_US')

Enums

  SUNDAY: 0,
  /**
   * Enum indicating monday
   * @type Number
   * @member Date.Gregorian
   */
  MONDAY: 1,
  /**
   * Enum indicating tuesday
   * @type Number
   * @member Date.Gregorian
   */
  TUESDAY: 2,
  /**
   * Enum indicating wednesday
   * @type Number
   * @member Date.Gregorian
   */
  WEDNESDAY: 3,
  /**
   * Enum indicating thursday
   * @type Number
   * @member Date.Gregorian
   */
  THURSDAY: 4,
  /**
   * Enum indicating friday
   * @type Number
   * @member Date.Gregorian
   */
  FRIDAY: 5,
  /**
   * Enum indicating saturday
   * @type Number
   * @member Date.Gregorian
   */
  SATURDAY: 6,
  /**
   * Enum indicating january
   * @type Number
   * @member Date.Gregorian
   */
  JANUARY: 0,
  /**
   * Enum indicating february
   * @type Number
   * @member Date.Gregorian
   */
  FEBRUARY: 1,
  /**
   * Enum indicating march
   * @type Number
   * @member Date.Gregorian
   */
  MARCH: 2,
  /**
   * Enum indicating april
   * @type Number
   * @member Date.Gregorian
   */
  APRIL: 3,
  /**
   * Enum indicating may
   * @type Number
   * @member Date.Gregorian
   */
  MAY: 4,
  /**
   * Enum indicating june
   * @type Number
   * @member Date.Gregorian
   */
  JUNE: 5,
  /**
   * Enum indicating july
   * @type Number
   * @member Date.Gregorian
   */
  JULY: 6,
  /**
   * Enum indicating august
   * @type Number
   * @member Date.Gregorian
   */
  AUGUST: 7,
  /**
   * Enum indicating september
   * @type Number
   * @member Date.Gregorian
   */
  SEPTEMBER: 8,
  /**
   * Enum indicating october
   * @type Number
   * @member Date.Gregorian
   */
  OCTOBER: 9,
  /**
   * Enum indicating november
   * @type Number
   * @member Date.Gregorian
   */
  NOVEMBER: 10,
  /**
   * Enum indicating december
   * @type Number
   * @member Date.Gregorian
   */
  DECEMBER: 11

GregorianCalendar.prototype.set(year, month, dayOfMonth, hourOfDay, minutes, seconds, milliseconds)

same as call setYear, setMonth, setDayOfMonth ....

GregorianCalendar.prototype.setTime(time: Number)

set absolute time for current instance

Number GregorianCalendar.prototype.getTime()

get absolute time for current instance

GregorianCalendar.prototype.setTimezoneOffset(timezoneOffset: Number)

set current date instance's timezone offset (in minutes)

Number GregorianCalendar.prototype.getTimezoneOffset()

get current date instance's timezone offset (in minutes)

GregorianCalendar.prototype.setYear(year: Number)

set the year of the given calendar field.

Number GregorianCalendar.prototype.getYear()

Returns the year of the given calendar field.

GregorianCalendar.prototype.setMonth(month: Number)

set the month of the given calendar field. January is 0, you can use enum

GregorianCalendar.prototype.rollSetMonth(month: Number)

set the month of the given calendar field without influence month.

2015-09-29 -> setMonth(2) -> 2015-03-01
2015-09-29 -> rollSetMonth(2) -> 2015-02-28

Number GregorianCalendar.prototype.getMonth()

Returns the month of the given calendar field.

GregorianCalendar.prototype.setDayOfMonth(day: Number)

set the day of month of the given calendar field.

Number GregorianCalendar.prototype.getDayOfMonth()

Returns the day of month of the given calendar field.

GregorianCalendar.prototype.setHourOfDay(hour: Number)

set the hour of day for the given calendar field.

Number GregorianCalendar.prototype.getHourOfDay()

Returns the hour of day for the given calendar field.

GregorianCalendar.prototype.setMinutes(minute: Number)

set the minute of the given calendar field.

Number GregorianCalendar.prototype.getMinutes()

Returns the minute of the given calendar field.

GregorianCalendar.prototype.setSeconds(second: Number)

set the second of the given calendar field.

Number GregorianCalendar.prototype.getSeconds()

Returns the second of the given calendar field.

GregorianCalendar.prototype.setMilliSeconds(second: Number)

set the millisecond of the given calendar field.

Number GregorianCalendar.prototype.getMilliSeconds()

Returns the millisecond of the given calendar field.

Number GregorianCalendar.prototype.getWeekOfYear()

Returns the week of year of the given calendar field.

Number GregorianCalendar.prototype.getWeekOfMonth()

Returns the week of month of the given calendar field.

Number GregorianCalendar.prototype.getDayOfYear()

Returns the day of year of the given calendar field.

Number GregorianCalendar.prototype.getDayOfWeek()

Returns the day of week of the given calendar field. sunday is 0, monday is 1

Number GregorianCalendar.prototype.getDayOfWeekInMonth()

Returns the day of week in month of the given calendar field.

GregorianCalendar.prototype.addYear(amount: Number)

add the year of the given calendar field.

GregorianCalendar.prototype.addMonth(amount: Number)

add the month of the given calendar field.

GregorianCalendar.prototype.addDayOfMonth(amount: Number)

add the day of month of the given calendar field.

GregorianCalendar.prototype.addHourOfDay(amount: Number)

add the hour of day of the given calendar field.

GregorianCalendar.prototype.addMinute(amount: Number)

add the minute of the given calendar field.

GregorianCalendar.prototype.addSecond(amount: Number)

add the second of the given calendar field.

GregorianCalendar.prototype.addMilliSecond(amount: Number)

add the millisecond of the given calendar field.

Number GregorianCalendar.prototype.getWeekYear()

Returns the week number of year represented by this GregorianCalendar.

GregorianCalendar.prototype.setWeekDate(weekYear: Number, weekOfYear: Number, dayOfWeek: Number)

Sets this GregorianCalendar to the date given by the date specifiers - weekYear, weekOfYear, and dayOfWeek. weekOfYear follows the WEEK_OF_YEAR numbering. The dayOfWeek value must be one of the DAY_OF_WEEK values: SUNDAY to SATURDAY.

  • weekYear: the week year
  • weekOfYear: the week number based on weekYear
  • dayOfWeek: the day of week value

Number GregorianCalendar.prototype.getWeeksInWeekYear()

Returns the number of weeks in the week year

GregorianCalendar GregorianCalendar.prototype.clone()

Returns a clone of current instance

boolean GregorianCalendar.prototype.equals(other: GregorianCalendar)

Number GregorianCalendar.prototype.compareToDay(other: GregorianCalendar)

compare this object and other by day. return -1 0 or 1

GregorianCalendar.prototype.clear()

clear all field of current instance

License

gregorian-calendar is released under the MIT license.

