contains(str, seed [, options ]) check if the string contains the seed.



options is an object that defaults to { ignoreCase: false, minOccurrences: 1 } .

Options:

ignoreCase : Ignore case when doing comparison, default false

minOccurences : Minimum number of occurrences for the seed in the string. Defaults to 1.

equals(str, comparison) check if the string matches the comparison.

isAfter(str [, date]) check if the string is a date that's after the specified date (defaults to now).

isAlpha(str [, locale, options]) check if the string contains only letters (a-zA-Z).



Locale is one of ['ar', 'ar-AE', 'ar-BH', 'ar-DZ', 'ar-EG', 'ar-IQ', 'ar-JO', 'ar-KW', 'ar-LB', 'ar-LY', 'ar-MA', 'ar-QA', 'ar-QM', 'ar-SA', 'ar-SD', 'ar-SY', 'ar-TN', 'ar-YE', 'bg-BG', 'cs-CZ', 'da-DK', 'de-DE', 'el-GR', 'en-AU', 'en-GB', 'en-HK', 'en-IN', 'en-NZ', 'en-US', 'en-ZA', 'en-ZM', 'es-ES', 'fa-IR', 'fi-FI', 'fr-CA', 'fr-FR', 'he', 'hi-IN', 'hu-HU', 'it-IT', 'ku-IQ', 'nb-NO', 'nl-NL', 'nn-NO', 'pl-PL', 'pt-BR', 'pt-PT', 'ru-RU', 'sl-SI', 'sk-SK', 'sr-RS', 'sr-RS@latin', 'sv-SE', 'tr-TR', 'uk-UA'] ) and defaults to en-US . Locale list is validator.isAlphaLocales . options is an optional object that can be supplied with the following key(s): ignore which can either be a String or RegExp of characters to be ignored e.g. " -" will ignore spaces and -'s.

isAlphanumeric(str [, locale, options]) check if the string contains only letters and numbers (a-zA-Z0-9).



Locale is one of ['ar', 'ar-AE', 'ar-BH', 'ar-DZ', 'ar-EG', 'ar-IQ', 'ar-JO', 'ar-KW', 'ar-LB', 'ar-LY', 'ar-MA', 'ar-QA', 'ar-QM', 'ar-SA', 'ar-SD', 'ar-SY', 'ar-TN', 'ar-YE', 'bg-BG', 'cs-CZ', 'da-DK', 'de-DE', 'el-GR', 'en-AU', 'en-GB', 'en-HK', 'en-IN', 'en-NZ', 'en-US', 'en-ZA', 'en-ZM', 'es-ES', 'fa-IR', 'fi-FI', 'fr-CA', 'fr-FR', 'he', 'hi-IN', 'hu-HU', 'it-IT', 'ku-IQ', 'nb-NO', 'nl-NL', 'nn-NO', 'pl-PL', 'pt-BR', 'pt-PT', 'ru-RU', 'sl-SI', 'sk-SK', 'sr-RS', 'sr-RS@latin', 'sv-SE', 'tr-TR', 'uk-UA'] ) and defaults to en-US . Locale list is validator.isAlphanumericLocales . options is an optional object that can be supplied with the following key(s): ignore which can either be a String or RegExp of characters to be ignored e.g. " -" will ignore spaces and -'s.

isAscii(str) check if the string contains ASCII chars only.

isBase32(str) check if a string is base32 encoded.

isBase58(str) check if a string is base58 encoded.

isBase64(str [, options]) check if a string is base64 encoded. options is optional and defaults to {urlSafe: false}

when urlSafe is true it tests the given base64 encoded string is url safe

isBefore(str [, date]) check if the string is a date that's before the specified date.

isBIC(str) check if a string is a BIC (Bank Identification Code) or SWIFT code.

isBoolean(str [, options]) check if a string is a boolean.

options is an object which defaults to { loose: false } . If loose is is set to false, the validator will strictly match ['true', 'false', '0', '1']. If loose is set to true, the validator will also match 'yes', 'no', and will match a valid boolean string of any case. (eg: ['true', 'True', 'TRUE']).

isBtcAddress(str) check if the string is a valid BTC address.

isByteLength(str [, options]) check if the string's length (in UTF-8 bytes) falls in a range.



options is an object which defaults to {min:0, max: undefined} .

isCreditCard(str) check if the string is a credit card.

isCurrency(str [, options]) check if the string is a valid currency amount.



options is an object which defaults to {symbol: '$', require_symbol: false, allow_space_after_symbol: false, symbol_after_digits: false, allow_negatives: true, parens_for_negatives: false, negative_sign_before_digits: false, negative_sign_after_digits: false, allow_negative_sign_placeholder: false, thousands_separator: ',', decimal_separator: '.', allow_decimal: true, require_decimal: false, digits_after_decimal: [2], allow_space_after_digits: false} .

Note: The array digits_after_decimal is filled with the exact number of digits allowed not a range, for example a range 1 to 3 will be given as [1, 2, 3].

isDataURI(str) check if the string is a data uri format.

isDate(input [, options]) Check if the input is a valid date. e.g. [ 2002-07-15 , new Date()].



options is an object which can contain the keys format , strictMode and/or delimiters



format is a string and defaults to YYYY/MM/DD .



strictMode is a boolean and defaults to false . If strictMode is set to true, the validator will reject inputs different from format .



delimiters is an array of allowed date delimiters and defaults to ['/', '-'] .

isDecimal(str [, options]) check if the string represents a decimal number, such as 0.1, .3, 1.1, 1.00003, 4.0, etc.



options is an object which defaults to {force_decimal: false, decimal_digits: '1,', locale: 'en-US'}



locale determine the decimal separator and is one of ['ar', 'ar-AE', 'ar-BH', 'ar-DZ', 'ar-EG', 'ar-IQ', 'ar-JO', 'ar-KW', 'ar-LB', 'ar-LY', 'ar-MA', 'ar-QA', 'ar-QM', 'ar-SA', 'ar-SD', 'ar-SY', 'ar-TN', 'ar-YE', 'bg-BG', 'cs-CZ', 'da-DK', 'de-DE', 'el-GR', 'en-AU', 'en-GB', 'en-HK', 'en-IN', 'en-NZ', 'en-US', 'en-ZA', 'en-ZM', 'es-ES', 'fa', 'fa-AF', 'fa-IR', 'fr-FR', 'fr-CA', 'hu-HU', 'id-ID', 'it-IT', 'ku-IQ', 'nb-NO', 'nl-NL', 'nn-NO', 'pl-PL', 'pl-Pl', 'pt-BR', 'pt-PT', 'ru-RU', 'sl-SI', 'sr-RS', 'sr-RS@latin', 'sv-SE', 'tr-TR', 'uk-UA', 'vi-VN'] .

Note: decimal_digits is given as a range like '1,3', a specific value like '3' or min like '1,'.

isDivisibleBy(str, number) check if the string is a number that's divisible by another.

isEAN(str) check if the string is an EAN (European Article Number).

isEmail(str [, options]) check if the string is an email.



options is an object which defaults to { allow_display_name: false, require_display_name: false, allow_utf8_local_part: true, require_tld: true, allow_ip_domain: false, domain_specific_validation: false, blacklisted_chars: '', host_blacklist: [] } . If allow_display_name is set to true, the validator will also match Display Name <email-address> . If require_display_name is set to true, the validator will reject strings without the format Display Name <email-address> . If allow_utf8_local_part is set to false, the validator will not allow any non-English UTF8 character in email address' local part. If require_tld is set to false, e-mail addresses without having TLD in their domain will also be matched. If ignore_max_length is set to true, the validator will not check for the standard max length of an email. If allow_ip_domain is set to true, the validator will allow IP addresses in the host part. If domain_specific_validation is true, some additional validation will be enabled, e.g. disallowing certain syntactically valid email addresses that are rejected by GMail. If blacklisted_chars receives a string, then the validator will reject emails that include any of the characters in the string, in the name part. If host_blacklist is set to an array of strings and the part of the email after the @ symbol matches one of the strings defined in it, the validation fails.

isEmpty(str [, options]) check if the string has a length of zero.



options is an object which defaults to { ignore_whitespace:false } .

isEthereumAddress(str) check if the string is an Ethereum address using basic regex. Does not validate address checksums.

isFloat(str [, options]) check if the string is a float.



options is an object which can contain the keys min , max , gt , and/or lt to validate the float is within boundaries (e.g. { min: 7.22, max: 9.55 } ) it also has locale as an option.



min and max are equivalent to 'greater or equal' and 'less or equal', respectively while gt and lt are their strict counterparts.



locale determine the decimal separator and is one of ['ar', 'ar-AE', 'ar-BH', 'ar-DZ', 'ar-EG', 'ar-IQ', 'ar-JO', 'ar-KW', 'ar-LB', 'ar-LY', 'ar-MA', 'ar-QA', 'ar-QM', 'ar-SA', 'ar-SD', 'ar-SY', 'ar-TN', 'ar-YE', 'bg-BG', 'cs-CZ', 'da-DK', 'de-DE', 'en-AU', 'en-GB', 'en-HK', 'en-IN', 'en-NZ', 'en-US', 'en-ZA', 'en-ZM', 'es-ES', 'fr-CA', 'fr-FR', 'hu-HU', 'it-IT', 'nb-NO', 'nl-NL', 'nn-NO', 'pl-PL', 'pt-BR', 'pt-PT', 'ru-RU', 'sl-SI', 'sr-RS', 'sr-RS@latin', 'sv-SE', 'tr-TR', 'uk-UA'] . Locale list is validator.isFloatLocales .

isFQDN(str [, options]) check if the string is a fully qualified domain name (e.g. domain.com).



options is an object which defaults to { require_tld: true, allow_underscores: false, allow_trailing_dot: false, allow_numeric_tld: false, allow_wildcard: false } . If allow_wildcard is set to true, the validator will allow domain starting with *. (e.g. *.example.com or *.shop.example.com ).

isFullWidth(str) check if the string contains any full-width chars.

isHalfWidth(str) check if the string contains any half-width chars.

isHash(str, algorithm) check if the string is a hash of type algorithm.



Algorithm is one of ['md4', 'md5', 'sha1', 'sha256', 'sha384', 'sha512', 'ripemd128', 'ripemd160', 'tiger128', 'tiger160', 'tiger192', 'crc32', 'crc32b']

isHexadecimal(str) check if the string is a hexadecimal number.

isHexColor(str) check if the string is a hexadecimal color.

isHSL(str) check if the string is an HSL (hue, saturation, lightness, optional alpha) color based on CSS Colors Level 4 specification.



Comma-separated format supported. Space-separated format supported with the exception of a few edge cases (ex: hsl(200grad+.1%62%/1) ).

isIBAN(str) check if a string is a IBAN (International Bank Account Number).

isIdentityCard(str [, locale]) check if the string is a valid identity card code.



locale is one of ['LK', 'PL', 'ES', 'FI', 'IN', 'IT', 'IR', 'MZ', 'NO', 'TH', 'zh-TW', 'he-IL', 'ar-LY', 'ar-TN', 'zh-CN'] OR 'any' . If 'any' is used, function will check if any of the locals match.



Defaults to 'any'.

isIMEI(str [, options])) check if the string is a valid IMEI number. Imei should be of format ############### or ##-######-######-# .



options is an object which can contain the keys allow_hyphens . Defaults to first format . If allow_hyphens is set to true, the validator will validate the second format.

isIn(str, values) check if the string is in a array of allowed values.

isInt(str [, options]) check if the string is an integer.



options is an object which can contain the keys min and/or max to check the integer is within boundaries (e.g. { min: 10, max: 99 } ). options can also contain the key allow_leading_zeroes , which when set to false will disallow integer values with leading zeroes (e.g. { allow_leading_zeroes: false } ). Finally, options can contain the keys gt and/or lt which will enforce integers being greater than or less than, respectively, the value provided (e.g. {gt: 1, lt: 4} for a number between 1 and 4).

isIP(str [, version]) check if the string is an IP (version 4 or 6).

isIPRange(str [, version]) check if the string is an IP Range (version 4 or 6).

isISBN(str [, version]) check if the string is an ISBN (version 10 or 13).

isISIN(str) check if the string is an ISIN (stock/security identifier).

isISO8601(str [, options]) check if the string is a valid ISO 8601 date.

options is an object which defaults to { strict: false, strictSeparator: false } . If strict is true, date strings with invalid dates like 2009-02-29 will be invalid. If strictSeparator is true, date strings with date and time separated by anything other than a T will be invalid.

isISO31661Alpha2(str) check if the string is a valid ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 officially assigned country code.

isISO31661Alpha3(str) check if the string is a valid ISO 3166-1 alpha-3 officially assigned country code.

isISO4217(str) check if the string is a valid ISO 4217 officially assigned currency code.

isISRC(str) check if the string is a ISRC.

isISSN(str [, options]) check if the string is an ISSN.



options is an object which defaults to { case_sensitive: false, require_hyphen: false } . If case_sensitive is true, ISSNs with a lowercase 'x' as the check digit are rejected.

isJSON(str [, options]) check if the string is valid JSON (note: uses JSON.parse).



options is an object which defaults to { allow_primitives: false } . If allow_primitives is true, the primitives 'true', 'false' and 'null' are accepted as valid JSON values.

isJWT(str) check if the string is valid JWT token.

isLatLong(str [, options]) check if the string is a valid latitude-longitude coordinate in the format lat,long or lat, long .



options is an object that defaults to { checkDMS: false } . Pass checkDMS as true to validate DMS(degrees, minutes, and seconds) latitude-longitude format.

isLength(str [, options]) check if the string's length falls in a range.



options is an object which defaults to {min:0, max: undefined} . Note: this function takes into account surrogate pairs.

isLicensePlate(str [, locale]) check if string matches the format of a country's license plate.



(locale is one of ['cs-CZ', 'de-DE', 'de-LI', 'fi-FI', pt-PT', 'sq-AL', 'pt-BR'] or any )

isLocale(str) check if the string is a locale

isLowercase(str) check if the string is lowercase.

isMACAddress(str [, options]) check if the string is a MAC address.



options is an object which defaults to {no_separators: false} . If no_separators is true, the validator will allow MAC addresses without separators. Also, it allows the use of hyphens, spaces or dots e.g '01 02 03 04 05 ab', '01-02-03-04-05-ab' or '0102.0304.05ab'. The options also allow a eui property to specify if it needs to be validated against EUI-48 or EUI-64. The accepted values of eui are: 48, 64.

isMagnetURI(str) check if the string is a magnet uri format.

isMD5(str) check if the string is a MD5 hash.



Please note that you can also use the isHash(str, 'md5') function. Keep in mind that MD5 has some collision weaknesses compared to other algorithms (e.g., SHA).

isMimeType(str) check if the string matches to a valid MIME type format

isMobilePhone(str [, locale [, options]]) check if the string is a mobile phone number,



(locale is either an array of locales (e.g ['sk-SK', 'sr-RS'] ) OR one of ['am-Am', 'ar-AE', 'ar-BH', 'ar-DZ', 'ar-EG', 'ar-IQ', ar-JO', 'ar-KW', 'ar-PS', 'ar-SA', 'ar-SY', 'ar-TN', 'az-AZ', 'az-LY', 'az-LB', 'bs-BA', 'be-BY', 'bg-BG', 'bn-BD', 'ca-AD', 'cs-CZ', 'da-DK', 'de-DE', 'de-AT', 'de-CH', 'de-LU', 'dv-MV', 'el-GR', 'en-AU', 'en-BM', 'en-BW', 'en-CA', 'en-GB', 'en-GG', 'en-GH', 'en-GY', 'en-HK', 'en-MO', 'en-IE', 'en-IN', 'en-KE', 'en-KI', 'en-MT', 'en-MU', 'en-NG', 'en-NZ', 'en-PK', 'en-PH', 'en-RW', 'en-SG', 'en-SL', 'en-UG', 'en-US', 'en-TZ', 'en-ZA', 'en-ZM', 'en-ZW', 'es-AR', 'es-BO', 'es-CL', 'es-CO', 'es-CR', 'es-CU', 'es-DO', 'es-HN', 'es-PE', 'es-EC', 'es-ES', 'es-MX', 'es-PA', 'es-PY', 'es-SV', 'es-UY', 'es-VE', 'et-EE', 'fa-IR', 'fi-FI', 'fj-FJ', 'fo-FO', 'fr-BE', 'fr-BF', 'fr-FR', 'fr-GF', 'fr-GP', 'fr-MQ', 'fr-PF', 'fr-RE', 'ga-IE', 'he-IL', 'hu-HU', 'id-ID', 'it-IT', 'it-SM', 'ja-JP', 'ka-GE', 'kk-KZ', 'kl-GL', 'ko-KR', 'lt-LT', 'ms-MY', 'my-MM', 'mz-MZ', nb-NO', 'ne-NP', 'nl-BE', 'nl-NL', 'nn-NO', 'pl-PL', 'pt-BR', 'pt-PT', 'pt-AO', 'ro-RO', 'ru-RU', 'si-LK' 'sl-SI', 'sk-SK', 'sq-AL', 'sr-RS', 'sv-SE', 'tg-TJ', 'th-TH', 'tk-TM', 'tr-TR', 'uk-UA', 'uz-UZ', 'vi-VN', 'zh-CN', 'zh-HK', 'zh-MO', 'zh-TW', 'dz-BT'] OR defaults to 'any'. If 'any' or a falsey value is used, function will check if any of the locales match).



options is an optional object that can be supplied with the following keys: strictMode , if this is set to true , the mobile phone number must be supplied with the country code and therefore must start with + . Locale list is validator.isMobilePhoneLocales .

isMongoId(str) check if the string is a valid hex-encoded representation of a MongoDB ObjectId.

isMultibyte(str) check if the string contains one or more multibyte chars.

isNumeric(str [, options]) check if the string contains only numbers.



options is an object which defaults to {no_symbols: false} it also has locale as an option. If no_symbols is true, the validator will reject numeric strings that feature a symbol (e.g. + , - , or . ).



locale determine the decimal separator and is one of ['ar', 'ar-AE', 'ar-BH', 'ar-DZ', 'ar-EG', 'ar-IQ', 'ar-JO', 'ar-KW', 'ar-LB', 'ar-LY', 'ar-MA', 'ar-QA', 'ar-QM', 'ar-SA', 'ar-SD', 'ar-SY', 'ar-TN', 'ar-YE', 'bg-BG', 'cs-CZ', 'da-DK', 'de-DE', 'en-AU', 'en-GB', 'en-HK', 'en-IN', 'en-NZ', 'en-US', 'en-ZA', 'en-ZM', 'es-ES', 'fr-FR', 'fr-CA', 'hu-HU', 'it-IT', 'nb-NO', 'nl-NL', 'nn-NO', 'pl-PL', 'pt-BR', 'pt-PT', 'ru-RU', 'sl-SI', 'sr-RS', 'sr-RS@latin', 'sv-SE', 'tr-TR', 'uk-UA'] .

isOctal(str) check if the string is a valid octal number.

isPassportNumber(str, countryCode) check if the string is a valid passport number.



(countryCode is one of [ 'AM', 'AR', 'AT', 'AU', 'BE', 'BG', 'BY', 'BR', 'CA', 'CH', 'CN', 'CY', 'CZ', 'DE', 'DK', 'DZ', 'EE', 'ES', 'FI', 'FR', 'GB', 'GR', 'HR', 'HU', 'IE' 'IN', 'IR', 'ID', 'IS', 'IT', 'JP', 'KR', 'LT', 'LU', 'LV', 'LY', 'MT', 'MY', 'MZ', 'NL', 'PL', 'PT', 'RO', 'RU', 'SE', 'SL', 'SK', 'TR', 'UA', 'US' ] .

isPort(str) check if the string is a valid port number.

isPostalCode(str, locale) check if the string is a postal code,



(locale is one of [ 'AD', 'AT', 'AU', 'AZ', 'BE', 'BG', 'BR', 'BY', 'CA', 'CH', 'CN', 'CZ', 'DE', 'DK', 'DO', 'DZ', 'EE', 'ES', 'FI', 'FR', 'GB', 'GR', 'HR', 'HT', 'HU', 'ID', 'IE' 'IL', 'IN', 'IR', 'IS', 'IT', 'JP', 'KE', 'KR', 'LI', 'LK', 'LT', 'LU', 'LV', 'MT', 'MX', 'MY', 'NL', 'NO', 'NP', 'NZ', 'PL', 'PR', 'PT', 'RO', 'RU', 'SA', 'SE', 'SG', 'SI', 'TH', 'TN', 'TW', 'UA', 'US', 'ZA', 'ZM' ] OR 'any'. If 'any' is used, function will check if any of the locals match. Locale list is validator.isPostalCodeLocales .).

isRFC3339(str) check if the string is a valid RFC 3339 date.

isRgbColor(str [, includePercentValues]) check if the string is a rgb or rgba color.



includePercentValues defaults to true . If you don't want to allow to set rgb or rgba values with percents, like rgb(5%,5%,5%) , or rgba(90%,90%,90%,.3) , then set it to false.

isSemVer(str) check if the string is a Semantic Versioning Specification (SemVer).

isSurrogatePair(str) check if the string contains any surrogate pairs chars.

isUppercase(str) check if the string is uppercase.

isSlug Check if the string is of type slug. Options allow a single hyphen between string. e.g. [ cn-cn , cn-c-c ]

isStrongPassword(str [, options]) Check if a password is strong or not. Allows for custom requirements or scoring rules. If returnScore is true, then the function returns an integer score for the password rather than a boolean.

Default options:

{ minLength: 8, minLowercase: 1, minUppercase: 1, minNumbers: 1, minSymbols: 1, returnScore: false, pointsPerUnique: 1, pointsPerRepeat: 0.5, pointsForContainingLower: 10, pointsForContainingUpper: 10, pointsForContainingNumber: 10, pointsForContainingSymbol: 10 }

isTaxID(str, locale) Check if the given value is a valid Tax Identification Number. Default locale is en-US .



More info about exact TIN support can be found in src/lib/isTaxID.js



Supported locales: [ 'bg-BG', 'cs-CZ', 'de-AT', 'de-DE', 'dk-DK', 'el-CY', 'el-GR', 'en-GB', 'en-IE', 'en-US', 'es-ES', 'et-EE', 'fi-FI', 'fr-BE', 'fr-FR', 'fr-LU', 'hr-HR', 'hu-HU', 'it-IT', 'lb-LU', 'lt-LT', 'lv-LV' 'mt-MT', 'nl-BE', 'nl-NL', 'pl-PL', 'pt-BR', 'pt-PT', 'ro-RO', 'sk-SK', 'sl-SI', 'sv-SE' ]

isURL(str [, options]) check if the string is an URL.



options is an object which defaults to { protocols: ['http','https','ftp'], require_tld: true, require_protocol: false, require_host: true, require_port: false, require_valid_protocol: true, allow_underscores: false, host_whitelist: false, host_blacklist: false, allow_trailing_dot: false, allow_protocol_relative_urls: false, allow_fragments: true, allow_query_components: true, disallow_auth: false, validate_length: true } .



require_protocol - if set as true isURL will return false if protocol is not present in the URL.

require_valid_protocol - isURL will check if the URL's protocol is present in the protocols option.

protocols - valid protocols can be modified with this option.

require_host - if set as false isURL will not check if host is present in the URL.

require_port - if set as true isURL will check if port is present in the URL.

allow_protocol_relative_urls - if set as true protocol relative URLs will be allowed.

allow_fragments - if set as false isURL will return false if fragments are present.

allow_query_components - if set as false isURL will return false if query components are present.

validate_length - if set as false isURL will skip string length validation (2083 characters is IE max URL length).

isUUID(str [, version]) check if the string is a UUID (version 1, 2, 3, 4 or 5).

isVariableWidth(str) check if the string contains a mixture of full and half-width chars.

isVAT(str, countryCode) checks that the string is a valid VAT number if validation is available for the given country code matching ISO 3166-1 alpha-2.



Available country codes: [ 'GB', 'IT','NL' ] .

isWhitelisted(str, chars) checks characters if they appear in the whitelist.