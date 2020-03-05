☝️ Important announcement: Greenkeeper will be saying goodbye 👋 and passing the torch to Snyk on June 3rd, 2020! Find out how to migrate to Snyk and more at greenkeeper.io

Greenkeeper Lockfile

🆕 🙌 ✨ Greenkeeper now has built-in support for updating lockfiles ✨🙌 🆕

Read all about it here: https://blog.greenkeeper.io/announcing-native-lockfile-support-85381a37a0d0

❗ If you have an npm-shrinkwrap.json file or are using private npm packages you will still need greenkeeper-lockfile .

Package Managers

✅ npm (including npm5)

✅ yarn

CI Services

✅ Travis CI

✅ Circle CI Thank you @ethanrubio 👏

✅ Jenkins

✅ Wercker

✅ Bitrise Thank you @zetaron 👏

✅ Buildkite Thank you @justindowning 👏

✅ Codeship Thank you @selbyk 👏

✅ Semaphore Thank you @cbothner 👏

✅ TeamCity Thank you @tagoro9 & @dbrockman 👏

✅ Drone.io Thank you @donny-dont 👏

✅ AppVeyor Thank you @patkub 👏

✅ GitLab CI Thank you @baer95 👏

How does it work

Detect whether the current CI build is caused by Greenkeeper Update the lockfile with the latest version of the updated dependency using the package manager’s built in mechanism Push a commit with the updated lockfile back to the Greenkeeper branch

Setup

create a GitHub access token with push access to your repository and make it available to your CI's environment as GH_TOKEN . If you use Travis CI, you may add the token using the CLI app as follows: travis encrypt GH_TOKEN=<token> --add Configure your CI to use the npm/yarn version you want your lockfiles to be generated with before it installs your dependencies. Install greenkeeper-lockfile as well. Configure your CI to run greenkeeper-lockfile-update right before it executes your tests and greenkeeper-lockfile-upload right after it executed your tests.

The next Step is only applicable greenkeeper-lockfile version 2 (with monorepo support)

If you use a default branch that is not master then you have to add the environment variable GK_LOCK_DEFAULT_BRANCH with the name of your default branch to your CI.

Example Travis CI configurations

npm

before_install: - '[[ $(node -v) =~ ^v9.*$ ]] || npm install -g npm@latest' - npm install -g greenkeeper-lockfile install: npm install before_script: greenkeeper-lockfile-update after_script: greenkeeper-lockfile-upload

🚨 npm ci won't work with greenkeeper pull requests because:

If dependencies in the package lock do not match those in package.json, npm ci will exit with an error, instead of updating the package lock.

Travis will use npm ci by default if lockfiles are present so you'll need to explicitly tell your CI to run npm install instead of npm ci

install: npm install

yarn

before_install: yarn global add greenkeeper-lockfile@1 before_script: greenkeeper-lockfile-update after_script: greenkeeper-lockfile-upload

Custom yarn command line arguments

To run the lockfile-update script with custom command line arguments, set the GK_LOCK_YARN_OPTS environment variable to your needs (set it to --ignore-engines , for example). They will be appended to the yarn add command.

Using Greenkeeper with Monorepos

greenkeeper-lockfile 2.0.0 offers support for monorepos. To use it make sure you install greenkeeper-lockfile@2 explicitly.

If you are using a default branch on Github that is not called master , please set an Environment Variable GK_LOCK_DEFAULT_BRANCH with the name of your default branch in your CI.

Testing multiple node versions

It is common to test multiple node versions and therefor have multiple test jobs for one build. In this case the lockfile will automatically be updated for every job, but only uploaded for the first one.

node_js: - 6 - 4 before_install: - npm install -g npm - npm install -g greenkeeper-lockfile@1 install: npm install before_script: greenkeeper-lockfile-update after_script: greenkeeper-lockfile-upload

CircleCI workflows

In order to use greenkeeper-lockfile with CircleCI workflows, greenkeeper-lockfile-update must be run in the first job, while greenkeeper-lockfile-upload can be run in any job. If you want to upload the lockfile in a later job, the .git directory needs to be saved to cache after updating, and restored before uploading. (example workflow config) Use sequential job execution to ensure the job that runs greenkeeper-lockfile-update is always executed first. For example, if greenkeeper-lockfile-update is run in the lockfile job, all other jobs in the workflow must require the lockfile job to finish before running:

workflows: version: 2 workflow_name: jobs: - lockfile - job1: requires: - lockfile

TeamCity Setup

In order for this to work with TeamCity, the build configuration needs to set the following environment variables:

VCS_ROOT_URL from the vcsroot..url parameter

VCS_ROOT_BRANCH from the teamcity.build.branch parameter

Configuration options

Environment Variable default value what is it for? GK_LOCK_YARN_OPTS '' Add yarn options that greenkeeper should use e.g. --ignore-engines GK_LOCK_DEFAULT_BRANCH 'master' Set your default github branch name GK_LOCK_COMMIT_AMEND false Lockfile commit should be amended to the regular Greenkeeper commit GK_LOCK_COMMIT_NAME 'greenkeeperio-bot' Set your prefered git commit name GK_LOCK_COMMIT_EMAIL 'support@greenkeeper.io' Set your prefered git commit email

Contributing a CI Service

Environment information

In order to support a CI service this package needs to extract some information from the environment.

repoSlug The GitHub repo slug e.g. greenkeeper/greenkeeper-lockfile

The GitHub repo slug e.g. branchName The name of the current branch e.g. greenkeeper/lodash-4.0.0

The name of the current branch e.g. firstPush Is this the first push on this branch i.e. the Greenkeeper commit

Is this the first push on this branch i.e. the Greenkeeper commit correctBuild Is this a regular build (not a pull request for example)

Is this a regular build (not a pull request for example) uploadBuild Should the lockfile be uploaded from this build (relevant for testing multiple node versions)

The following optional information may be needed:

ignoreOutput The method to ignore command output when staging the updated lockfile (e.g. 2>NUL || (exit 0) on Windows)

Have a look at our Travis CI reference implementation.

Detecting your service

Write a test that returns whether this package runs in your CI service’s environment and add it to our ci-services/tests.

Testing your service

In order to test this plugin with your own CI service install your fork directly from git.

+ npm i -g you/greenkeeper-lockfile#my-ci - npm i -g greenkeeper-lockfile@1

We are looking forward to your contributions 💖 Don’t forget to add your CI service to the list at the top of this file.