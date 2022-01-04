Green Tunnel

GreenTunnel bypasses DPI (Deep Packet Inspection) systems found in many ISPs (Internet Service Providers) which block access to certain websites.

How to use

Graphical user interface (GUI)

You can simply choose the suitable installation for your OS in the releases section.

Command-line interface (CLI)

You can install GreenTunnel using npm:

npm i -g green-tunnel

or using snap (edge version):

sudo snap install --edge green-tunnel --devmode

after installation you can run it using gt or green-tunnel commands.

$ gt --help Usage: green-tunnel [options] Usage: gt [options] Options: --help, -h Show help [ boolean ] --version, -V Show version number [ boolean ] --ip ip address to bind proxy server[ string ] [ default : "127.0.0.1" ] --https-only Block insecure HTTP requests [ boolean ] [ default : false ] --port port address to bind proxy server [ number ] [ default : 8000 ] --dns- type [ string ] [choices: "https" , "tls" ] [ default : "https" ] --dns-server [ string ] [ default : "https://cloudflare-dns.com/dns-query" ] --dns-ip IP address for unencrypted DNS [ string ][ default : "127.0.0.1" ] --dns-port Port for unencrypted DNS [ number ] [ default : 53 ] --silent, -s run in silent mode [ boolean ] [ default : false ] --verbose, -v debug mode [ string ] [ default : "" ] --system-proxy automatic set system-proxy [ boolean ] [ default : true ] Examples: gt gt --ip 127.0 .0 .1 --port 8000 --https-only gt --dns-server https: gt --verbose 'green-tunnel:proxy*' ISSUES: https:

for debug use verbose option:

green-tunnel --verbose 'green-tunnel:*'

Docker

docker run -p 8000:8000 sadeghhayeri/green-tunnel

envs PORT

HTTPS-ONLY

VERBOSE

SILENT

DNS_TYPE

DNS_SERVER

usage:

docker run -e 'PORT=1000' -p 8000:1000 sadeghhayeri/green-tunnel

On Raspberry Pi

docker run -p 8000:8000 sadeghhayeri/green-tunnel:arm

If you want to make container keep running when reboot:

$ docker run -d

Please make sure port 8000 is not blocked on Raspberry Pi firewall. ( sudo ufw allow 8000 comment Green-Tunnel )

To use it on your other device, set http proxy to <Raspberry Pi IP Address>:<PORT> . (PORT = 8000 )

Tested on

MacOS Catalina with node 12

Ubuntu 18.04 with node 8

Windows 10 with node 8

FAQ

How does it work? HTTP There are gaps in providers in DPI. They happen from what the DPI rules write for ordinary user programs, omitting all possible cases that are permissible by standards. This is done for simplicity and speed. Some DPIs cannot recognize the HTTP request if it is divided into TCP segments. For example, a request of the form

GET / HTTP/ 1.0 ` Host: www .youtube .com ...

we send it in 2 parts: first comes GET / HTTP/1.0

Host: www.you and second sends as tube.com

... . In this example, ISP cannot find blocked word youtube in packets and you can bypass it!

HTTPS

Server Name Indication (SNI) is an extension to TLS (Transport Layer Security) that indicates the actual destination hostname a client is attempting to access over HTTPS. For this Web Filter feature, SNI hostname information is used for blocking access to specific sites over HTTPS. For example, if the administrator chooses to block the hostname youtube using this feature, all Website access attempts over HTTPS that contain youtube like www.youtube.com in the SNI would be blocked. However, access to the same hostname over HTTP would not be blocked by this feature. GreenTunnel tries to split first CLIENT-HELLO packet into small chunks and ISPs can't parse packet and found SNI field so bypass traffic!

DNS

When you enter a URL in a Web browser, the first thing the Web browser does is to ask a DNS (Domain Name System) server, at a known numeric address, to look up the domain name referenced in the URL and supply the corresponding IP address. If the DNS server is configured to block access, it consults a blacklist of banned domain names. When a browser requests the IP address for one of these domain names, the DNS server gives a wrong answer or no answer at all. GreenTunnel use DNS over HTTPS and DNS over TLS to get real IP address and bypass DNS Spoofing.

Development notes

GreenTunnel is an open-source app and I really appreciate other developers adding new features and/or helping fix bugs. If you want to contribute to GreenTunnel, you can fork this repository, make the changes and create a pull request.

However, please make sure you follow a few rules listed below to ensure that your changes get merged into the main repo. The rules listed below are enforced to make sure the changes made are well-documented and can be easily kept track of.

For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Make sure your pull request has an informative title. You should use prefixes like ADD: , FIX: , etc at the start of the title which describes the changes followed by a one-line description of the changes. Example: ADD: Added a new feature to GreenTunnel

, , etc at the start of the title which describes the changes followed by a one-line description of the changes. Example: ADD: Added a new feature to GreenTunnel Commits in your fork should be informative, as well. Make sure you don't combine too many changes into a single commit.

License

Licensed under the MIT license. See LICENSE.