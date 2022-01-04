GreenTunnel bypasses DPI (Deep Packet Inspection) systems found in many ISPs (Internet Service Providers) which block access to certain websites.
You can simply choose the suitable installation for your OS in the releases section.
You can install GreenTunnel using npm:
$ npm i -g green-tunnel
or using snap (edge version):
sudo snap install --edge green-tunnel --devmode
after installation you can run it using
gt or
green-tunnel commands.
$ gt --help
Usage: green-tunnel [options]
Usage: gt [options]
Options:
--help, -h Show help [boolean]
--version, -V Show version number [boolean]
--ip ip address to bind proxy server[string] [default: "127.0.0.1"]
--https-only Block insecure HTTP requests [boolean] [default: false]
--port port address to bind proxy server [number] [default: 8000]
--dns-type [string] [choices: "https", "tls"] [default: "https"]
--dns-server [string] [default: "https://cloudflare-dns.com/dns-query"]
--dns-ip IP address for unencrypted DNS [string][default: "127.0.0.1"]
--dns-port Port for unencrypted DNS [number] [default: 53]
--silent, -s run in silent mode [boolean] [default: false]
--verbose, -v debug mode [string] [default: ""]
--system-proxy automatic set system-proxy [boolean] [default: true]
Examples:
gt
gt --ip 127.0.0.1 --port 8000 --https-only
gt --dns-server https://doh.securedns.eu/dns-query
gt --verbose 'green-tunnel:proxy*'
ISSUES: https://github.com/SadeghHayeri/GreenTunnel/issues
for debug use verbose option:
$ green-tunnel --verbose 'green-tunnel:*'
$ docker run -p 8000:8000 sadeghhayeri/green-tunnel
envs
- PORT
- HTTPS-ONLY
- VERBOSE
- SILENT
- DNS_TYPE
- DNS_SERVER
usage:
$ docker run -e 'PORT=1000' -p 8000:1000 sadeghhayeri/green-tunnel
$ docker run -p 8000:8000 sadeghhayeri/green-tunnel:arm
If you want to make container keep running when reboot:
$ docker run -d --restart unless-stopped -p 8000:8000 sadeghhayeri/green-tunnel:arm
Please make sure port
8000 is not blocked on Raspberry Pi firewall. (
sudo ufw allow 8000 comment Green-Tunnel)
To use it on your other device, set http proxy to
<Raspberry Pi IP Address>:<PORT>. (PORT =
8000)
How does it work?
HTTP
There are gaps in providers in DPI. They happen from what the DPI rules write for ordinary user programs, omitting all possible cases that are permissible by standards. This is done for simplicity and speed. Some DPIs cannot recognize the HTTP request if it is divided into TCP segments. For example, a request of the form
GET / HTTP/1.0`
Host: www.youtube.com
...
we send it in 2 parts: first comes
GET / HTTP/1.0 \n Host: www.you and second sends as
tube.com \n .... In this example, ISP cannot find blocked word youtube in packets and you can bypass it!
Server Name Indication (SNI) is an extension to TLS (Transport Layer Security) that indicates the actual destination hostname a client is attempting to access over HTTPS. For this Web Filter feature, SNI hostname information is used for blocking access to specific sites over HTTPS. For example, if the administrator chooses to block the hostname youtube using this feature, all Website access attempts over HTTPS that contain youtube like www.youtube.com in the SNI would be blocked. However, access to the same hostname over HTTP would not be blocked by this feature. GreenTunnel tries to split first CLIENT-HELLO packet into small chunks and ISPs can't parse packet and found SNI field so bypass traffic!
When you enter a URL in a Web browser, the first thing the Web browser does is to ask a DNS (Domain Name System) server, at a known numeric address, to look up the domain name referenced in the URL and supply the corresponding IP address. If the DNS server is configured to block access, it consults a blacklist of banned domain names. When a browser requests the IP address for one of these domain names, the DNS server gives a wrong answer or no answer at all. GreenTunnel use DNS over HTTPS and DNS over TLS to get real IP address and bypass DNS Spoofing.
GreenTunnel is an open-source app and I really appreciate other developers adding new features and/or helping fix bugs. If you want to contribute to GreenTunnel, you can fork this repository, make the changes and create a pull request.
However, please make sure you follow a few rules listed below to ensure that your changes get merged into the main repo. The rules listed below are enforced to make sure the changes made are well-documented and can be easily kept track of.
ADD:,
FIX:, etc at the start of the title which describes the changes followed by a one-line description of the changes. Example: ADD: Added a new feature to GreenTunnel
Love GreenTunnel? Please consider donating to sustain our activities.
DOGECOIN!: DTGjx8KKDCUkSEbtVHgQx1GYEnNaVVuXLa
BITCOIN: bc1qknjsmsa98lljwxjwl4pmjh48s8su8r8ajkqd8w
ETHEREUM: 0x018fbf3fAC7165b2c85f856cC90E2d9410415150
LITECOIN: ltc1q5tfprazpkzjvzf5shgprkpkhnnku3p72feutxt
RIPPLE/XRP: rt6ZTkKdBVYzBee9CpQsDTsewnTbAoV13
Licensed under the MIT license. See LICENSE.