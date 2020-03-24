openbase logo
gap

green-audio-player

by Greg Hovanesyan
1.1.2 (see all)

Audio Player javascript library

Readme

Green Audio Player

Based on a pen I've created 2 years ago. Due to requests from many people I decided to create a repository, containing an improved version of the Green Audio Player including the support for multiple audio players on a single page.

Online demo

Green Audio Player

Installation

Github

Download repository ZIP.

CDN

Alternatively, you can load it from CDN:

<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/greghub/green-audio-player/dist/css/green-audio-player.min.css">
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/greghub/green-audio-player/dist/js/green-audio-player.min.js"></script>

NPM

npm i green-audio-player

Usage

Include the green-audio-player.css or green-audio-player.min.css file:

<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="{path}/dist/css/green-audio-player.min.css">

and green-audio-player.js file (or green-audio-player.min.js): 

<script src="{path}/dist/js/green-audio-player.js"></script>

Add the audio tag inside of a container. You are free to add any attributes. Green Audio Player does not change the audio tag, so for example if you want the audio to loop, you can add the loop attribute to the audio tag.

<div class="gap-example">
    <audio>
        <source src="audio/example-1.mp3" type="audio/mpeg">
    </audio>
</div>

This will initialize the Green Audio Player

new GreenAudioPlayer('.gap-example');

You can add multiple players on a single page.

There's a shorter method for initializing several Green Audio Players:

GreenAudioPlayer.init({
    selector: '.player', // inits Green Audio Player on each audio container that has class "player"
    stopOthersOnPlay: true
});

Refer to /examples folder for demos of single and multiple players.

Options

OptionDescriptionValuesDefault
stopOthersOnPlayWhether other audio players shall get paused when hitting playtrue, falsefalse
showDownloadButtonAllow audio file download. Displays the download button.true, falsefalse
enableKeystrokesPlayers have keystrokes associated with functions.true, falsefalse
showTooltipsLabels for play, volume and download buttons visible on focustrue, falsefalse

The tooltip option requires setting showTooltips to true on your player.

Accessibility

In order to improve accessibility, keyboard navigation can be enabled, by passing the enableKeystrokes option. By default, the outline is disabled on elements. If you want to add outline to elements add player-accessible class to the player element:

<div class="player-1 player-accessible">
...
</div>

You can focus on elements with Tab key and use the following keys to use the player controls.

KeyAction
TabFocus on the next element
Shift + TabFocus on the previous element
Enter or SpacebarPause/Play
Right ArrowFast-forward
Left ArrowRewind
Enter or SpacebarShow/hide volume slider
Up ArrowIncrease volume
Down ArrowDecrease volume
EnterDownload

