Greek Utilities

A JavaScript library for Greek language with utilities such as replacement of accented and other diacritics characters, conversion from Greek to phonetic, transliterated or greeklish Latin and more, like Greek stopwords removal.

Installation

npm install --save greek-utils

Usage

var greekUtils = require ( 'greek-utils' );

Convert all diacritics symbols to their simple equivalent

Example 1 (modern Greek):

var sanitized = greekUtils.sanitizeDiacritics( 'Αρνάκι άσπρο και παχύ' ); console .log(sanitized);

Example 2 (ancient Greek):

var sanitized = greekUtils.sanitizeDiacritics( 'Ἐξ οὗ καὶ δῆλον ὅτι οὐδεμία τῶν ἠθικῶν ἀρετῶν φύσει ἡμῖν ἐγγίνεται' ); console .log(sanitized);

Convert a Latin character text to its modern Greek equivalent

Example:

var greek = greekUtils.toGreek( 'kalhmera, pws eiste?' ); console .log(greek);

Convert a modern Greek character text to its greeklish equivalent

Example:

var greeklish = greekUtils.toGreeklish( 'Εύηχο: αυτό που ακούγεται ωραία.' ); console .log(greeklish);

Convert a modern Greek character text to its phonetically equivalent Latin (sound mapping).

Example:

var phoneticLatin = greekUtils.toPhoneticLatin( 'Εύηχο: αυτό που ακούγεται ωραία.' ); console .log(phoneticLatin);

Convert a modern Greek character text to its transliterated equivalent Latin (letter mapping).

Example:

var transliteratedLatin = greekUtils.toTransliteratedLatin( 'Εύηχο: αυτό που ακούγεται ωραία.' ); console .log(transliteratedLatin);

Ignoring characters

All of the above functions accept an optional second parameter as a string with characters you don't wish to be converted.

Example:

var greeklish = greekUtils.toGreeklish( 'καλημερα, πως ειστε;' , 'ε' ); console .log(greeklish);

Remove all stop words from the given text, for both ancient and modern Greek. Also accepts an optional flag, which when set to true will remove the multiple whitespaces that probably have occurred in the text after removing the stop words.

Note: The default value for that flag is false , so multiple whitespaces are expected to be returned.

Examples: