GreatCircle

A set of three functions, useful in geographical calculations of different sorts. Available for PHP, Python, Javascript and Ruby.

Live demo of the JavaScript implementation.

Usage with node.js

Install npm module great-circle

npm install great-circle

Usage in node.js or with browserify

var GreatCircle = require ( 'great-circle' )

Distance

Takes two sets of geographic coordinates in decimal degrees and produces distance along the great circle line. Output in kilometers by default.

PHP:

echo GreatCircle::distance( 51.507222 , -0.1275 , 48.8567 , 2.3508 );

Python:

print( GreatCircle.distance( 51.507222 , -0.1275 , 48.8567 , 2.3508 ) )

JavaScript:

document .write ( GreatCircle.distance( 51.507222 , -0.1275 , 48.8567 , 2.3508 ) );

Ruby

puts GreatCircle.distance( 51.507222 , - 0 . 1275 , 48.8567 , 2.3508 )

Optional fifth argument allows to specify desired units:

M - meters

KM - kilometers

MI - miles

NM - nautical miles

YD - yards

FT - feet

echo GreatCircle::distance( 40.63980103 , -73.77890015 , 40.77719879 , -73.87259674 , "FT" );

The optional argument can also be passed in form of planet radius in any unit, to produce output in this unit.

echo GreatCircle::distance( 90 , 0 , -90 , 0 , 3389.5 );

echo GreatCircle::distance( 55.75 , 37.616667 , 40.7127 , -74.0059 , 31670.092 );

Bearing

Takes two sets of geographic coordinates in decimal degrees and produces bearing (azimuth) from the first set of coordinates to the second set.

echo GreatCircle::bearing( 48.8567 , 2.3508 , 51.507222 , -0.1275 );

Destination

Takes one set of geographic coordinates in decimal degrees, azimuth and distance to produce a new set of coordinates, specified distance and bearing away from original.

$dest = GreatCircle::destination( 48.8567 , 2.3508 , 330.035 , 100 ); printf( "Latitude: %f, Longitude: %f" , $dest[ "LAT" ], $dest[ "LON" ]);

Just like Distance, Destination assumes entered distance is in kilometers, but takes an optional argument to specify desired unit.