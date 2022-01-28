openbase logo
by Shogo Sensui
1.4.0 (see all)

A CSS grid framework using Flexbox. Only 321 bytes (Gzipped).

Readme

Grd

devDependency Status

A CSS grid framework using Flexbox.

  • Simple: Provides just 2 base classes Grid and Cell and some modifiers.
  • Light-weight: Only 321 bytes (Gzipped).
  • Flexible: Easy to use Flexbox features.

Flexible Box Layout Module and calc() as CSS unit value used in Grd are available on modern browsers (Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Opera, Edge and IE11).

If you want to use Grd with Sass, you can choose grd-sass as Sass port.

Install

npm

$ npm install grd

bower

$ bower install grd

Usage

<div class="Grid">
  <div class="Cell -3of12">3of12</div>
  <div class="Cell -9of12">9of12</div>
</div>

Grid modifiers

Vertical layoutDescription
-topPull items to top
-middlePull items to middle
-bottomPull items to bottom
-stretchStretch items
-baselinePull items to baseline
Horizontal layoutDescription
-leftLayout items to left
-centerLayout items To center
-rightLayout items to right
-betweenAdd spaces between items
-aroundAdd spaces around items

Cell modifiers

Cell widthDescription
-fillSet item width to left
-1of12Set item width to 8.3%
-2of12Set item width to 16.7%
-3of12Set item width to 25%
-4of12Set item width to 33%
-5of12Set item width to 41.7%
-6of12Set item width to 50%
-7of12Set item width to 58.3%
-8of12Set item width to 66.7%
-9of12Set item width to 75%
-10of12Set item width to 83.3%
-11of12Set item width to 91.7%
-12of12Set item width to 100%

License

MIT © Shogo Sensui

September 20, 2020

