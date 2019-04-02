Graylog2 client library for Node.js, based on node-graylog. This has been heavily modified to the point where there is not much left of the original; however, this library should still be compatible with the old one, except for configuration and the GLOBAL function setup (some optional arguments in logging calls are not supported; they will be logged as additional data).
New: Chunked GELF is now supported.
var graylog2 = require("graylog2");
var logger = new graylog2.graylog({
servers: [
{ 'host': '127.0.0.1', port: 12201 },
{ 'host': '127.0.0.2', port: 12201 }
],
hostname: 'server.name', // the name of this host
// (optional, default: os.hostname())
facility: 'Node.js', // the facility for these log messages
// (optional, default: "Node.js")
bufferSize: 1350 // max UDP packet size, should never exceed the
// MTU of your system (optional, default: 1400)
});
logger.on('error', function (error) {
console.error('Error while trying to write to graylog2:', error);
});
Short message:
logger.log("What we've got here is...failure to communicate");
Long message:
logger.log("What we've got here is...failure to communicate", "Some men you just can't reach. So you get what we had here last week, which is the way he wants it... well, he gets it. I don't like it any more than you men.");
Short with additional data:
logger.log("What we've got here is...failure to communicate", { cool: 'beans' });
Long with additional data:
logger.log("What we've got here is...failure to communicate", "Some men you just can't reach. So you get what we had here last week, which is the way he wants it... well, he gets it. I don't like it any more than you men.",
{
cool: "beans"
}
);
Flush all log messages and close down:
logger.close(function(){
console.log('All done - cookie now?');
process.exit();
});
See
test.js.
It's a miracle. Get it at http://www.graylog2.org/
npm install graylog2
This module will send its data as GELF packets to Graylog2. In order to see your data in the correct format you need to create a GELF Input in your Graylog2 application.
You can do this by following these instructions: