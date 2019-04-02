Graylog2 client library for Node.js, based on node-graylog. This has been heavily modified to the point where there is not much left of the original; however, this library should still be compatible with the old one, except for configuration and the GLOBAL function setup (some optional arguments in logging calls are not supported; they will be logged as additional data).

New: Chunked GELF is now supported.

Synopsis

Available functions

graylog.emergency

graylog.alert

graylog.critical

graylog.error

graylog.warning

graylog.notice

graylog.info

graylog.debug

Code snippets

var graylog2 = require ( "graylog2" ); var logger = new graylog2.graylog({ servers : [ { 'host' : '127.0.0.1' , port : 12201 }, { 'host' : '127.0.0.2' , port : 12201 } ], hostname : 'server.name' , facility : 'Node.js' , bufferSize : 1350 }); logger.on( 'error' , function ( error ) { console .error( 'Error while trying to write to graylog2:' , error); });

Short message:

logger.log( "What we've got here is...failure to communicate" );

Long message:

logger.log( "What we've got here is...failure to communicate" , "Some men you just can't reach. So you get what we had here last week, which is the way he wants it... well, he gets it. I don't like it any more than you men." );

Short with additional data:

logger.log( "What we've got here is...failure to communicate" , { cool : 'beans' });

Long with additional data:

logger.log( "What we've got here is...failure to communicate" , "Some men you just can't reach. So you get what we had here last week, which is the way he wants it... well, he gets it. I don't like it any more than you men." , { cool : "beans" } );

Flush all log messages and close down:

logger.close( function ( ) { console .log( 'All done - cookie now?' ); process.exit(); });

Example

See test.js .

What is graylog2 after all?

It's a miracle. Get it at http://www.graylog2.org/

Installation

npm install graylog2

Graylog2 Configuration

This module will send its data as GELF packets to Graylog2. In order to see your data in the correct format you need to create a GELF Input in your Graylog2 application.

You can do this by following these instructions:

Go to System -> Inputs

Select a GELF Input type. In this case we will be using GELF UDP as it doesn't need any additional configuration.

Select the Nodes that will read the new Input type.