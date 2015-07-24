Node.js module for Graylog2 API.

All methods of this module compatitible with Graylog API v1.1.4 (59783f6). Search syntax look here: The search query language. For more detail you can look Graylog REST API browser: localhost:12900/api-browser.

Quick examples

var graylog = require ( 'graylog-api' ); var api = graylog.connect({ basicAuth : { username : 'admin' , password : 'secret' }, protocol : 'https' , host : 'example.com' , port : '12900' , path : '/api' }); api.searchAbsolute({ query : 'source:apache' , from : '2015-07-24T00:00:00.000Z' , to : '2015-07-25T00:00:00.000Z' , limit : '10' , fields : 'message,timestamp' , sort : 'asc' }, function ( err, data ) { if (err) { console .log(err); } else { console .log(data); } }); updateUserPassword({ old_password : 'secret' , password : 'qwerty123' }, { username : 'admin' }, function ( err, data ) { if (err) { console .log(err); } else { console .log(data); } }); api.getSystem( function ( err, data ) { if (!err) { console .log(data); } });

Download

The source is available for download from GitHub. Alternatively, you can install using Node Package Manager ( npm ):

npm install graylog-api

Documentation

API object expression has the same this syntax:

api.[methodName]([parameters][, path][, callback]);

methodName - The method name

- The method name parameters - Object of method to be passed to the API server

- Object of method to be passed to the API server path - Optional object of method to be replace path variables

- Optional object of method to be replace path variables callback - Optional function to be call it after receive api data. First argument is object of error ( null if no errors), second - data

Methods

AlarmCallbacks: Manage stream alarm callbacks

AlertConditions: Manage stream alert conditions

AlertReceivers: Manage stream alert receivers

Alerts: Manage stream alerts

Counts: Message counts

Dashboards: Manage dashboards

Extractors: Extractors of an input

Filters: Message blacklist filters

Indexer/Cluster: Indexer cluster information

Indexer/Failures: Indexer failures

Indexer/Indices: Index information

Messages: Single messages

Search/Absolute: Message search

Search/Keyword: Message search

Search/Relative: Message search

Search/Saved: Saved searches

Sources: Listing message sources (e.g. hosts sending logs)

StaticFields: Static fields of an input

StreamOutputs: Manage stream outputs for a given stream

StreamRules: Manage stream rules

Streams: Manage streams

System: System information of this node

System/Buffers: Buffer information of this node.

System/Bundles: Content packs

System/Cluster: Node discovery

System/ClusterStats: Cluster stats

System/Collectors: Management of Graylog Collectors

System/Collectors/Registration: Registration resource for Graylog Collector nodes

System/Debug/Events: For debugging local and cluster events.

System/Deflector: Index deflector management

System/Fields: Get list of message fields that exist.

System/Grok: Manage grok patterns

System/IndexRanges: Index timeranges

System/Inputs: Message inputs of this node

System/Inputs/Types: Message input types of this node

System/Jobs: System Jobs

System/Journal: Message journal information of this node.

System/LDAP: LDAP settings

System/LoadBalancers: Status propagation for load balancers

System/Loggers: Internal Graylog loggers

System/Messages: Internal Graylog messages

System/Metrics: Internal Graylog2 metrics

System/Metrics/History: Get history of metrics

System/Notifications: Notifications generated by the system

System/Outputs: Manage outputs

System/Permissions: Retrieval of system permissions

System/Plugin: Plugin information

System/Processing: System processing status control

System/Radios: Management of graylog2-radio nodes

System/ServiceManager: ServiceManager Status

System/Sessions: Login for interactive user sessions

System/Shutdown: Shutdown this node gracefully

System/Stats: Node system stats

System/Throughput: Message throughput of this node

Users: User accounts

AlarmCallbacks: Manage stream alarm callbacks

Get a list of all alarm callbacks for this stream

Arguments:

parameters : {null}

: {null} path : {Object} streamid : {String} The id of the stream whose alarm callbacks we want

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Create an alarm callback

Arguments:

parameters : {Object} {CreateAlarmCallbackRequest}

: {Object} {CreateAlarmCallbackRequest} path : {Object} streamid : {String} The stream id this new alarm callback belongs to

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Get a list of all alarm callback types

Arguments:

parameters : {null}

: {null} path : {Object} streamid : {String} The id of the stream whose alarm callbacks we want

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Get a single specified alarm callback for this stream

Arguments:

parameters : {null}

: {null} path : {Object} streamid : {String} The id of the stream whose alarm callbacks we want alarmCallbackId : {String} The alarm callback id we are getting

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Delete an alarm callback

Arguments:

parameters : {null}

: {null} path : {Object} streamid : {String} The stream id this alarm callback belongs to alarmCallbackId : {String}

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

AlertConditions: Manage stream alert conditions

Create an alert condition

Arguments:

parameters : {Object} {CreateConditionRequest}

: {Object} {CreateConditionRequest} path : {Object} streamId : {String} The stream id this new alert condition belongs to

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Get all alert conditions of this stream

Arguments:

parameters : {null}

: {null} path : {Object} streamId : {String} The stream id this new alert condition belongs to

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Delete an alert condition

Arguments:

parameters : {null}

: {null} path : {Object} streamId : {String} The stream id this new alert condition belongs to conditionId : {String} The stream id this new alert condition belongs to

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

AlertReceivers: Manage stream alert receivers

Get the 300 most recent alarms of this stream

Arguments:

parameters : {Object} since: {Integer} Optional. Optional parameter to define a lower date boundary. (UNIX timestamp)

: {Object} path : {Object} streamId : {String} The stream id this new alert condition belongs to

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Check for triggered alert conditions of this streams. Results cached for 30 seconds

Arguments:

parameters : {null}

: {null} path : {Object} streamId : {String} The ID of the stream to check

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Add an alert receiver

Arguments:

parameters : {Object} entity : {String} Name/ID of user or email address to add as alert receiver type : {String} Type: users or emails

: {Object} path : {Object} streamId : {String} The stream id this new alert condition belongs to

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Remove an alert receiver

Arguments:

parameters : {Object} type : {String} Type: users or emails entity : {String} Name/ID of user or email address to remove from alert receivers

: {Object} path : {Object} streamId : {String} The stream id this new alert condition belongs to

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Send a test mail for a given stream

Arguments:

parameters : {null}

: {null} path : {Object} streamId : {String} The stream id this new alert condition belongs to

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Alerts: Manage stream alerts

Get the 300 most recent alarms of this stream

Arguments:

parameters : {Object} since: {Integer} Optional. Optional parameter to define a lower date boundary. (UNIX timestamp)

: {Object} path : {Object} streamId : {String} The stream id this new alert condition belongs to

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Check for triggered alert conditions of this streams. Results cached for 30 seconds

Arguments:

parameters : {null}

: {null} path : {Object} streamId : {String} The ID of the stream to check

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Add an alert receiver

Arguments:

parameters : {Object} type : {String} Type: users or emails entity : {String} Name/ID of user or email address to add as alert receiver

: {Object} path : {Object} streamId : {String} The stream id this new alert condition belongs to

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Remove an alert receiver

Arguments:

parameters : {Object} type : {String} Type: users or emails entity : {String} Name/ID of user or email address to remove from alert receivers

: {Object} path : {Object} streamId : {String} The stream id this new alert condition belongs to

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Send a test mail for a given stream

Arguments:

parameters : {null}

: {null} path : {Object} streamId : {String} The stream id this new alert condition belongs to

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Counts: Message counts

Total number of messages in all your indices

Arguments:

callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Dashboards: Manage dashboards

Create a dashboard

Arguments:

parameters : {Object} {CreateDashboardRequest}

: {Object} {CreateDashboardRequest} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Get a list of all dashboards and all configurations of their widgets

Arguments:

callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Get a single dashboards and all configurations of its widgets

Arguments:

parameters : {null}

: {null} path : {Object} dashboardId : {String}

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Delete a dashboard and all its widgets

Arguments:

parameters : {null}

: {null} path : {Object} dashboardId : {String}

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Add a widget to a dashboard

Arguments:

parameters : {Object} {AddWidgetRequest}

: {Object} {AddWidgetRequest} path : {Object} dashboardId : {String}

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Delete a widget

Arguments:

parameters : {null}

: {null} path : {Object} dashboardId : {String} widgetId : {String}

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Get a single widget value

Arguments:

parameters : {null}

: {null} path : {Object} dashboardId : {String} widgetId : {String}

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Extractors: Extractors of an input

Add an extractor to an input

Arguments:

parameters : {Object} {CreateExtractorRequest}

: {Object} {CreateExtractorRequest} path : {Object} inputId : {String}

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

List all extractors of an input

Arguments:

parameters : {null}

: {null} path : {Object} inputId : {String}

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Delete an extractor

Arguments:

parameters : {null}

: {null} path : {Object} inputId : {String} extractorId : {String}

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Get information of a single extractor of an input

Arguments:

parameters : {null}

: {null} path : {Object} inputId : {String} extractorId : {String}

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Filters: Message blacklist filters

Create a blacklist filter

It can take up to a second until the change is applied

Arguments:

parameters : {Object} filterEntry : {FilterDescription}

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Get all blacklist filters

Arguments:

callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Get the existing blacklist filter

Arguments:

parameters : {null}

: {null} path : {Object} filterId : {String}

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Remove the existing blacklist filter

It can take up to a second until the change is applied

Arguments:

parameters : {null}

: {null} path : {Object} filterId : {String}

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Indexer/Cluster: Indexer cluster information

Get cluster and shard health overview

Arguments:

callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Get the cluster name

Arguments:

callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Indexer/Failures: Indexer failures

Get a list of failed index operations

Arguments:

parameters : {Object} limit : {Integer} Limit offset : {Integer} Offset

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Total count of failed index operations since the given date

Arguments:

parameters : {Object} since : {String} ISO8601 date

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Indexer/Indices: Index information

Get a list of closed indices that can be reopened

Arguments:

callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Get a list of reopened indices, which will not be cleaned by retention cleaning

Arguments:

callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Delete an index. This will also trigger an index ranges rebuild job

Arguments:

parameters : {null}

: {null} path : {Object} index: {String} Optional.

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Get information of an index and its shards

Arguments:

parameters : {null}

: {null} path : {Object} index: {String} Optional.

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Close an index. This will also trigger an index ranges rebuild job

Arguments:

parameters : {null}

: {null} path : {Object} index: {String} Optional.

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Reopen a closed index. This will also trigger an index ranges rebuild job

Arguments:

parameters : {null}

: {null} path : {Object} index: {String} Optional.

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Messages: Single messages

Analyze a message string

Returns what tokens/terms a message string (message or full_message) is split to

Arguments:

parameters : {Object} string : {String} The string to analyze

: {Object} path : {Object} index : {String} The index the message containing the string is stored in

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Get a single message

Arguments:

parameters : {null}

: {null} path : {Object} index : {String} The index this message is stored in messageId : {String}

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Search/Absolute: Message search

Message search with absolute timerange

Search for messages using an absolute timerange, specified as from/to with format yyyy-MM-ddTHH:mm:ss.SSSZ (e.g. 2014-01-23T15:34:49.000Z) or yyyy-MM-dd HH:mm:ss

Arguments:

parameters : {Object} query : {String} Query (Lucene syntax) from : {String} Timerange start. See description for date format to : {String} Timerange end. See description for date format limit: {Integer} Optional. Maximum number of messages to return offset: {Integer} Optional. Offset filter: {String} Optional. Filter fields : {String} Comma separated list of fields to return

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Field value histogram of a query using an absolute timerange

Arguments:

parameters : {Object} query : {String} Query (Lucene syntax) field : {String} Field of whose values to get the histogram of interval : {String} Histogram interval / bucket size. (year, quarter, month, week, day, hour or minute) from : {String} Timerange start. See search method description for date format to : {String} Timerange end. See search method description for date format filter: {String} Optional. Filter

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Datetime histogram of a query using an absolute timerange

Arguments:

parameters : {Object} query : {String} Query (Lucene syntax) interval : {String} Histogram interval / bucket size. (year, quarter, month, week, day, hour or minute) from : {String} Timerange start. See search method description for date format to : {String} Timerange end. See search method description for date format filter: {String} Optional. Filter

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Field statistics for a query using an absolute timerange

Returns statistics like min/max or standard deviation of numeric fields over the whole query result set

Arguments:

parameters : {Object} field : {String} Message field of numeric type to return statistics for query : {String} Query (Lucene syntax) from : {String} Timerange start. See search method description for date format to : {String} Timerange end. See search method description for date format filter: {String} Optional. Filter

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Most common field terms of a query using an absolute timerange

Arguments:

parameters : {Object} field : {String} Message field of to return terms of query : {String} Query (Lucene syntax) size: {Integer} Optional. Maximum number of terms to return from : {String} Timerange start. See search method description for date format to : {String} Timerange end. See search method description for date format filter: {String} Optional. Filter

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Ordered field terms of a query computed on another field using an absolute timerange

Arguments:

parameters : {Object} key_field : {String} Message field of to return terms of value_field : {String} Value field used for computation order : {String} What to order on (Allowed values: TERM, REVERSE_TERM, COUNT, REVERSE_COUNT, TOTAL, REVERSE_TOTAL, MIN, REVERSE_MIN, MAX, REVERSE_MAX, MEAN, REVERSE_MEAN) query : {String} Query (Lucene syntax) size: {Integer} Optional. Maximum number of terms to return from : {String} Timerange start. See search method description for date format to : {String} Timerange end. See search method description for date format filter: {String} Optional. Filter

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Search/Keyword: Message search

Message search with keyword as timerange

Search for messages in a timerange defined by a keyword like "yesterday" or "2 weeks ago to wednesday"

Arguments:

parameters : {Object} query : {String} Query (Lucene syntax) keyword : {String} Range keyword limit: {Integer} Optional. Maximum number of messages to return offset: {Integer} Optional. Offset filter: {String} Optional. Filter fields: {String} Optional. Comma separated list of fields to return sort: {String} Optional. Sorting (field:asc / field:desc)

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Datetime histogram of a query using keyword timerange

Arguments:

parameters : {Object} query : {String} Query (Lucene syntax) field : {String} Field of whose values to get the histogram of interval : {String} Histogram interval / bucket size. (year, quarter, month, week, day, hour or minute) keyword : {String} Range keyword filter: {String} Optional. Filter

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Datetime histogram of a query using keyword timerange

Arguments:

parameters : {Object} query : {String} Query (Lucene syntax) interval : {String} Histogram interval / bucket size. (year, quarter, month, week, day, hour or minute) keyword : {String} Range keyword filter: {String} Optional. Filter

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Field statistics for a query using a keyword timerange

Returns statistics like min/max or standard deviation of numeric fields over the whole query result set

Arguments:

parameters : {Object} field : {String} Message field of numeric type to return statistics for query : {String} Query (Lucene syntax) keyword : {String} Range keyword filter: {String} Optional. Filter

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Most common field terms of a query using a keyword timerange

Arguments:

parameters : {Object} field : {String} Message field of to return terms of query : {String} Query (Lucene syntax) size: {Integer} Optional. Maximum number of terms to return keyword : {String} Range keyword filter: {String} Optional. Filter

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Ordered field terms of a query computed on another field using a keyword timerange

Arguments:

parameters : {Object} key_field : {String} Message field of to return terms of value_field : {String} Value field used for computation order : {String} What to order on (Allowed values: TERM, REVERSE_TERM, COUNT, REVERSE_COUNT, TOTAL, REVERSE_TOTAL, MIN, REVERSE_MIN, MAX, REVERSE_MAX, MEAN, REVERSE_MEAN) query : {String} Query (Lucene syntax) size: {Integer} Optional. Maximum number of terms to return keyword : {String} Keyword timeframe filter: {String} Optional. Filter

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Search/Relative: Message search

Message search with relative timerange

Search for messages in a relative timerange, specified as seconds from now. Example: 300 means search from 5 minutes ago to now

Arguments:

parameters : {Object} query : {String} Query (Lucene syntax) range : {Integer} Relative timeframe to search in. See method description limit: {Integer} Optional. Maximum number of messages to return offset: {Integer} Optional. Offset filter: {String} Optional. Filter fields : {String} Comma separated list of fields to return

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Field value histogram of a query using a relative timerange

Arguments:

parameters : {Object} query : {String} Query (Lucene syntax) field : {String} Field of whose values to get the histogram of interval : {String} Histogram interval / bucket size. (year, quarter, month, week, day, hour or minute) range : {Integer} Relative timeframe to search in. See search method description filter: {String} Optional. Filter

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Datetime histogram of a query using a relative timerange

Arguments:

parameters : {Object} query : {String} Query (Lucene syntax) interval : {String} Histogram interval / bucket size. (year, quarter, month, week, day, hour or minute) range : {Integer} Relative timeframe to search in. See search method description filter: {String} Optional. Filter

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Field statistics for a query using a relative timerange

Returns statistics like min/max or standard deviation of numeric fields over the whole query result set

Arguments:

parameters : {Object} field : {String} Message field of numeric type to return statistics for query : {String} Query (Lucene syntax) range : {Integer} Relative timeframe to search in. See search method description filter: {String} Optional. Filter

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Most common field terms of a query using a relative timerange

Arguments:

parameters : {Object} field : {String} Message field of to return terms of query : {String} Query (Lucene syntax) size: {Integer} Optional. Maximum number of terms to return range : {Integer} Relative timeframe to search in. See search method description filter: {String} Optional. Filter

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Ordered field terms of a query computed on another field using a relative timerange

Arguments:

parameters : {Object} key_field : {String} Message field of to return terms of value_field : {String} Value field used for computation order : {String} What to order on (Allowed values: TERM, REVERSE_TERM, COUNT, REVERSE_COUNT, TOTAL, REVERSE_TOTAL, MIN, REVERSE_MIN, MAX, REVERSE_MAX, MEAN, REVERSE_MEAN) query : {String} Query (Lucene syntax) size: {Integer} Optional. Maximum number of terms to return range : {Integer} Relative timeframe to search in. See search method description filter: {String} Optional. Filter

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Search/Saved: Saved searches

Create a new saved search

Arguments:

parameters : {Object} {CreateSavedSearchRequest}

: {Object} {CreateSavedSearchRequest} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Get a list of all saved searches

Arguments:

callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Get a single saved search

Arguments:

parameters : {null}

: {null} path : {Object} searchId : {String}

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Delete a saved search

Arguments:

parameters : {null}

: {null} path : {Object} searchId : {String}

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Sources: Listing message sources (e.g. hosts sending logs)

Get a list of all sources (not more than 5000) that have messages in the current indices. The result is cached for 10 seconds

Range: The parameter is in seconds relative to the current time. 86400 means "in the last day", 0 is special and means "across all indices"

Arguments:

parameters : {Object} range : {Integer} Relative timeframe to search in. See method description

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

StaticFields: Static fields of an input

Add a static field to an input

Arguments:

parameters : {Object} {CreateStaticFieldRequest}

: {Object} {CreateStaticFieldRequest} path : {Object} inputId : {String}

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Remove static field of an input

Arguments:

parameters : {null}

: {null} path : {Object} Key : {String} inputId : {String}

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

StreamOutputs: Manage stream outputs for a given stream

Associate outputs with a stream

Arguments:

parameters : {Object} {AddOutputRequest}

: {Object} {AddOutputRequest} path : {Object} streamid : {String} The id of the stream whose outputs we want

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Associate outputs with a stream

Arguments:

parameters : {null}

: {null} path : {Object} streamid : {String} The id of the stream whose outputs we want

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Get specific output of a stream

Arguments:

parameters : {null}

: {null} path : {Object} streamid : {String} The id of the stream whose outputs we want

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Delete output of a stream

Arguments:

parameters : {null}

: {null} path : {Object} streamid : {String} The id of the stream whose outputs we want outputId : {String} The id of the output that should be deleted

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

StreamRules: Manage stream rules

Get a list of all stream rules

Arguments:

parameters : {null}

: {null} path : {Object} streamid : {String} The id of the stream whose stream rule we want

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Get a single stream rules

Arguments:

parameters : {null}

: {null} path : {Object} streamid : {String} The id of the stream whose stream rule we want streamRuleId : {String} The stream rule id we are getting

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Create a stream rule

Arguments:

parameters : {Object} {CreateStreamRuleRequest}

: {Object} {CreateStreamRuleRequest} path : {Object} streamid : {String} The stream id this new rule belongs to

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Delete a stream rule

Arguments:

parameters : {null}

: {null} path : {Object} streamid : {String} The stream id this new rule belongs to streamRuleId : {String}

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Streams: Manage streams

Get a list of all streams

Arguments:

callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Create a stream

Arguments:

parameters : {Object} {CreateStreamRequest}

: {Object} {CreateStreamRequest} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Get a list of all enabled streams

Arguments:

callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Current throughput of this stream on this node in messages per second

Arguments:

parameters : {null}

: {null} path : {Object} streamId : {String}

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Current throughput of all visible streams on this node in messages per second

Arguments:

callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Get a single stream

Arguments:

parameters : {null}

: {null} path : {Object} streamId : {String}

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Delete a stream

Arguments:

parameters : {null}

: {null} path : {Object} streamId : {String}

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Clone a stream

Arguments:

parameters : {Object} {CloneStreamRequest}

: {Object} {CloneStreamRequest} path : {Object} streamId : {String}

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Pause a stream

Arguments:

parameters : {null}

: {null} path : {Object} streamId : {String}

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Resume a stream

Arguments:

parameters : {null}

: {null} path : {Object} streamId : {String}

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Test matching of a stream against a supplied message

Arguments:

parameters : {Object} {Map}

: {Object} {Map} path : {Object} streamId : {String}

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

System: System information of this node

Get system overview

Arguments:

callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Get JVM information

Arguments:

callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Get a thread dump

Arguments:

callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

System/Buffers: Buffer information of this node.

Get current utilization of buffers and caches of this node

Arguments:

callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Get classnames of current buffer implementations

Arguments:

callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

System/Bundles: Content packs

Upload a content pack

Arguments:

parameters : {Object} Request body {ConfigurationBundle} Content pack

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

List available content packs

Arguments:

callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Export entities as a content pack

Arguments:

parameters : {Object} exportBundle : {ExportBundle} Export content pack

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Show content pack

Arguments:

parameters : {null}

: {null} path : {Object} bundleId : {String} Content pack ID

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Delete content pack

Arguments:

parameters : {null}

: {null} path : {Object} bundleId : {String} Content pack ID

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Set up entities described by content pack

Arguments:

parameters : {null}

: {null} path : {Object} bundleId : {String} Content pack ID

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

System/Cluster: Node discovery

Information about this node

This de itself to get system information

Arguments:

callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

List all active nodes in this cluster

Arguments:

parameters : {null}

: {null} path : {Object} nodeId : {String}

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Information about a node

This is returning information of a node in context to its state in the cluster. Use the system API of the node itself to get system information

Arguments:

parameters : {null}

: {null} path : {Object} nodeId : {String}

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

System/ClusterStats: Cluster stats

Cluster snformation

This resource returns information about the Graylog cluster

Arguments:

callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Elasticsearch information

This resource returns information about the Elasticsearch Cluster

Arguments:

callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

MongoDB information

This aut MongoDB

Arguments:

callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

System/Collectors: Management of Graylog Collectors

Lists all existing collector registrations

Arguments:

callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Returns at most one collector summary for the specified collector id

Arguments:

parameters : {null}

: {null} path : {Object} collectorId : {String}

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

System/Collectors/Registration: Registration resource for Graylog Collector nodes

Create/update an collector registration

This is a stateless method which upserts a collector registration

Arguments:

parameters : {Object} {CollectorRegistrationRequest}

: {Object} {CollectorRegistrationRequest} path : {Object} collectorId : {String} The collector id this collector is registering as

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

System/Debug/Events: For debugging local and cluster events.

Create and send a cluster debug event

Arguments:

parameters : {Object} text: {String} Optional.

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Show last received cluster debug event

Arguments:

callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Create and send a local debug event

Arguments:

parameters : {Object} text: {String} Optional.

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Show last received local debug event

Arguments:

callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

System/Deflector: Index deflector management

Get current deflector status

Arguments:

callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Get deflector configuration. Only available on master nodes

Arguments:

callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Cycle deflector to new/next index

Arguments:

callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

System/Fields: Get list of message fields that exist.

Get list of message fields that exist

This operation is comparably fast because it reads directly from the indexer mapping

Arguments:

parameters : {Object} limit: {Integer} Optional. Maximum number of fields to return. Set to 0 for all fields

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

System/Grok: Manage grok patterns

Get all existing grok patterns

Arguments:

callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Get the existing grok pattern

Arguments:

parameters : {null}

: {null} path : {Object} patternId : {String}

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Add a new named pattern

Arguments:

parameters : {Object} pattern : {GrokPatternSummary}

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Update an existing pattern

Arguments:

parameters : {Object} patterns : {Array}

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Remove an existing pattern by id

Arguments:

callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

System/IndexRanges: Index timeranges

Get a list of all index ranges

Arguments:

callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Rebuild/sync index range information

This as in what timeranges. It atomically overwrites already existing meta information

Arguments:

callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

System/Inputs: Message inputs of this node

Launch input on this node

Arguments:

parameters : {Object} {InputLaunchRequest}

: {Object} {InputLaunchRequest} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Get information of a single input on this node

Arguments:

parameters : {null}

: {null} path : {Object} inputId : {String}

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Get all inputs of this node

Arguments:

callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Terminate input on this node

Arguments:

parameters : {null}

: {null} path : {Object} inputId : {String}

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Launch existing input on this node

Arguments:

parameters : {null}

: {null} path : {Object} inputId : {String}

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Restart existing input on this node

Arguments:

parameters : {null}

: {null} path : {Object} inputId : {String}

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Stop existing input on this node

Arguments:

parameters : {null}

: {null} path : {Object} inputId : {String}

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

System/Inputs/Types: Message input types of this node

Get information about a single input type

Arguments:

parameters : {null}

: {null} path : {Object} inputType : {String}

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Get all available input types of this node

Arguments:

callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

System/Jobs: System Jobs

Trigger new job

Arguments:

parameters : {Object} {TriggerRequest}

: {Object} {TriggerRequest} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

List currently running jobs

Arguments:

callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Get information of a specific currently running job

Arguments:

parameters : {null}

: {null} path : {Object} jobId : {String}

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

System/Journal: Message journal information of this node.

Get current state of the journal on this node

Arguments:

callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

System/LDAP: LDAP settings

Get the LDAP configuration if it is configured

Arguments:

callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Remove the LDAP configuration

Arguments:

callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Test LDAP Configuration

Arguments:

parameters : {Object} Configuration to test {LdapTestConfigRequest}

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

System/LoadBalancers: Status propagation for load balancers

Get status of this graylog2-server node for load balancers. Returns either ALIVE with HTTP 200 or DEAD with HTTP 503

Arguments:

callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

List all loggers and their current levels

Arguments:

callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

List all logger subsystems and their current levels

Arguments:

callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Set the loglevel of a whole subsystem

Provided level is falling back to DEBUG if it does not exist

Arguments:

parameters : {null}

: {null} path : {Object} subsystem : {String} level : {String}

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Set the loglevel of a single logger

Provided level is falling back to DEBUG if it does not exist

Arguments:

parameters : {null}

: {null} path : {Object} loggerName : {String} level : {String}

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

System/Messages: Internal Graylog messages

Get internal Graylog system messages

Arguments:

parameters : {Object} page: {Integer} Optional. Page

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

System/Metrics: Internal Graylog2 metrics

Get a single metric

Arguments:

parameters : {null}

: {null} path : {Object} metricName : {String}

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Get all metrics

Arguments:

callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Get the values of multiple metrics at once

Arguments:

parameters : {Object} Requested metrics {MetricsReadRequest}

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Get all metrics keys/names

Arguments:

callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Get all metrics of a namespace

Arguments:

parameters : {null}

: {null} path : {Object} namespace : {String}

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

System/Metrics/History: Get history of metrics

Get history of a single metric The maximum retention time is currently only 5 minutes

Arguments:

parameters : {Object} after: {Long} Optional. Only values for after this UTC timestamp (1970 epoch)

: {Object} path : {Object} metricName : {String}

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

System/Notifications: Notifications generated by the system

Get all active notifications

Arguments:

callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Delete a notification

Arguments:

parameters : {null}

: {null} path : {Object} notificationType: {String} Optional.

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

System/Outputs: Manage outputs

Get specific output

Arguments:

parameters : {null}

: {null} path : {Object} outputId : {String} The id of the output we want

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Get a list of all outputs

Arguments:

callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Create an output

Arguments:

parameters : {Object} {CreateOutputRequest}

: {Object} {CreateOutputRequest} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Get all available output modules

Arguments:

callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Delete output

Arguments:

parameters : {null}

: {null} path : {Object} outputId : {String} The id of the output that should be deleted

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

System/Permissions: Retrieval of system permissions

Get all available user permissions

Arguments:

callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Get the initial permissions assigned to a reader account

Arguments:

parameters : {null}

: {null} path : {Object} username : {String}

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

System/Plugin: Plugin information

List all installed plugins on this node

Arguments:

callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

System/Processing: System processing status control

Pauses message processing

Arguments:

callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Resume message processing

Arguments:

callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

System/Radios: Management of graylog2-radio nodes

Information about a radio

This is returning information of a radio in context to its state in the cluster. Use the system API of the node itself to get system information

Arguments:

parameters : {null}

: {null} path : {Object} radioId : {String}

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

List all active radios in this cluster

Arguments:

callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Register input of a radio

Radio inputs register their own inputs here for persistence after they successfully launched it

Arguments:

parameters : {Object} {RegisterInputRequest}

: {Object} {RegisterInputRequest} path : {Object} radioId : {String}

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Persisted inputs of a radio

This is returning the configured persisted inputs of a radio node. This is not returning the actually running inputs on a radio node. Radio nodes use this resource to get their configured inputs on startup

Arguments:

parameters : {null}

: {null} path : {Object} radioId : {String}

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Unregister input of a radio

Radios unregister their inputs when they are stopped/terminated on the radio

Arguments:

parameters : {null}

: {null} path : {Object} radioId : {String} inputId : {String}

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Ping - Accepts pings of graylog2-radio nodes

Every graylog2-radio node is regularly pinging to announce that it is active

Arguments:

parameters : {Object} {PingRequest}

: {Object} {PingRequest} path : {Object} radioId : {String}

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

System/ServiceManager: ServiceManager Status

List current status of ServiceManager

Arguments:

callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

System/Sessions: Login for interactive user sessions

This request creates a new session for a user or reactivates an existing session: the equivalent of logging in

Arguments:

parameters : {Object} Login request {SessionCreateRequest} Username and credentials

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Terminate an existing session

Destroys the session with the given ID: the equivalent of logging out

Arguments:

parameters : {null}

: {null} path : {Object} sessionId : {String}

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

System/Shutdown: Shutdown this node gracefully

Shutdown this node gracefully

Attempts at no new messages are accepted

Arguments:

callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

System/Stats: Node system stats

System o this node

This resource returns information about the system this node is running on

Arguments:

callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Filesystem o this node

This resource returns information about the filesystems of this node

Arguments:

callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

JVM information o this node

This resource returns information about the Java Virtual Machine of this node

Arguments:

callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Networking o this node

This resource returns information about the networking system this node is running with

Arguments:

callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

OS information o this node

This resource returns information about the operating system this node is running on

Arguments:

callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Process information about this node

This irunning as

Arguments:

callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

System/Throughput: Message throughput of this node

Current throughput of this node in messages per second

Arguments:

callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Users: User accounts

Get user details

The user's permissions are only included if a user asks for his own account or for users with the necessary permissions to edit permissions

Arguments:

parameters : {null}

: {null} path : {Object} username : {String} The username to return information for

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Lurs

The permissions assigned to the users are always included

Arguments:

callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Create a new user account

Arguments:

parameters : {Object} {CreateUserRequest} Must contain username, full_name, email, password and a list of permissionsteUserRequest'

: {Object} {CreateUserRequest} Must contain username, full_name, email, password and a list of permissionsteUserRequest' callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Removes a user account

Arguments:

parameters : {null}

: {null} path : {Object} username : {String} The name of the user to delete

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Revoke all permissions for a user without deleting the account

Arguments:

parameters : {null}

: {null} path : {Object} username : {String} The name of the user to modify

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Retrieves the list of access tokens for a user

Arguments:

parameters : {null}

: {null} path : {Object} username : {String}

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Generates a new access token for a user

Arguments:

parameters : {null}

: {null} path : {Object} username : {String} name : {String} Descriptive name for this token (e.g. "cronjob")

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Removes a token for a user

Arguments:

parameters : {null}

: {null} path : {Object} username : {String} access : token {String}

: {Object} callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2015 Andrii Kolomiichenko (bboywilld@gmail.com)

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.