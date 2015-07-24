openbase logo
graylog-api

by Andrii Kolomiichenko
1.2.0 (see all)

Node.js module for Graylog2 API

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

36

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Company Database API, Node.js Logging

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

graylog-api

Node.js module for Graylog2 API.

All methods of this module compatitible with Graylog API v1.1.4 (59783f6). Search syntax look here: The search query language. For more detail you can look Graylog REST API browser: localhost:12900/api-browser.

Quick examples

var graylog = require('graylog-api');
var api = graylog.connect({
  basicAuth: {
    username: 'admin',
    password: 'secret'
  }, // Optional. Default: null. Basic access authentication
  protocol: 'https', // Optional. Default: 'http'. Connection protocol
  host: 'example.com', // Optional. Default: 'localhost'. API hostname
  port: '12900', // Optional. Default: '12900'. API port
  path: '/api' // Optional. Default: ''. API Path
});

api.searchAbsolute({ // parameters
  query: 'source:apache',
  from: '2015-07-24T00:00:00.000Z',
  to: '2015-07-25T00:00:00.000Z',
  limit: '10',
  fields: 'message,timestamp',
  sort: 'asc'
}, function(err, data) { // callback
  if (err) {
    console.log(err);
  } else {
    console.log(data);
  }
});

updateUserPassword({ // parameters
  old_password: 'secret',
  password: 'qwerty123'
}, { // path
  username: 'admin'
}, function (err, data) { // callback
  if (err) {
    console.log(err);
  } else {
    console.log(data);
  }
});

api.getSystem(function(err, data) {  // only callback
  if (!err) {
    console.log(data);
  }
});

Download

The source is available for download from GitHub. Alternatively, you can install using Node Package Manager (npm):

  npm install graylog-api

Documentation

API object expression has the same this syntax:

api.[methodName]([parameters][, path][, callback]);
  • methodName - The method name
  • parameters - Object of method to be passed to the API server
  • path - Optional object of method to be replace path variables
  • callback - Optional function to be call it after receive api data. First argument is object of error (null if no errors), second - data

Methods

AlarmCallbacks: Manage stream alarm callbacks

AlertConditions: Manage stream alert conditions

AlertReceivers: Manage stream alert receivers

Alerts: Manage stream alerts

Counts: Message counts

Dashboards: Manage dashboards

Extractors: Extractors of an input

Filters: Message blacklist filters

Indexer/Cluster: Indexer cluster information

Indexer/Failures: Indexer failures

Indexer/Indices: Index information

Messages: Single messages

Search/Saved: Saved searches

Sources: Listing message sources (e.g. hosts sending logs)

StaticFields: Static fields of an input

StreamOutputs: Manage stream outputs for a given stream

StreamRules: Manage stream rules

Streams: Manage streams

System: System information of this node

System/Buffers: Buffer information of this node.

System/Bundles: Content packs

System/Cluster: Node discovery

System/ClusterStats: Cluster stats

System/Collectors: Management of Graylog Collectors

System/Collectors/Registration: Registration resource for Graylog Collector nodes

System/Debug/Events: For debugging local and cluster events.

System/Deflector: Index deflector management

System/Fields: Get list of message fields that exist.

System/Grok: Manage grok patterns

System/IndexRanges: Index timeranges

System/Inputs: Message inputs of this node

System/Inputs/Types: Message input types of this node

System/Jobs: System Jobs

System/Journal: Message journal information of this node.

System/LDAP: LDAP settings

System/LoadBalancers: Status propagation for load balancers

System/Loggers: Internal Graylog loggers

System/Messages: Internal Graylog messages

System/Metrics: Internal Graylog2 metrics

System/Metrics/History: Get history of metrics

System/Notifications: Notifications generated by the system

System/Outputs: Manage outputs

System/Permissions: Retrieval of system permissions

System/Plugin: Plugin information

System/Processing: System processing status control

System/Radios: Management of graylog2-radio nodes

System/ServiceManager: ServiceManager Status

System/Sessions: Login for interactive user sessions

System/Shutdown: Shutdown this node gracefully

System/Stats: Node system stats

System/Throughput: Message throughput of this node

Users: User accounts

AlarmCallbacks: Manage stream alarm callbacks

### getAlarmCallbacks(parameters, path[, callback])

Get a list of all alarm callbacks for this stream

Arguments:

  • parameters: {null}
  • path: {Object}
    • streamid: {String} The id of the stream whose alarm callbacks we want
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### createAlarmCallback(parameters, path[, callback])

Create an alarm callback

Arguments:

  • parameters: {Object} {CreateAlarmCallbackRequest}
  • path: {Object}
    • streamid: {String} The stream id this new alarm callback belongs to
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### getAlarmCallbacksAvailable(parameters, path[, callback])

Get a list of all alarm callback types

Arguments:

  • parameters: {null}
  • path: {Object}
    • streamid: {String} The id of the stream whose alarm callbacks we want
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### getAlarmCallback(parameters, path[, callback])

Get a single specified alarm callback for this stream

Arguments:

  • parameters: {null}
  • path: {Object}
    • streamid: {String} The id of the stream whose alarm callbacks we want
    • alarmCallbackId: {String} The alarm callback id we are getting
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### updateAlarmCallback(parameters, path[, callback])

Update an alarm callback

Arguments:

  • parameters: {Object} {Map}
  • path: {Object}
    • streamid: {String} The stream id this alarm callback belongs to
    • alarmCallbackId: {String}
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### removeAlarmCallback(parameters, path[, callback])

Delete an alarm callback

Arguments:

  • parameters: {null}
  • path: {Object}
    • streamid: {String} The stream id this alarm callback belongs to
    • alarmCallbackId: {String}
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

AlertConditions: Manage stream alert conditions

### createAlertCondition(parameters, path[, callback])

Create an alert condition

Arguments:

  • parameters: {Object} {CreateConditionRequest}
  • path: {Object}
    • streamId: {String} The stream id this new alert condition belongs to
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### getAlertConditions(parameters, path[, callback])

Get all alert conditions of this stream

Arguments:

  • parameters: {null}
  • path: {Object}
    • streamId: {String} The stream id this new alert condition belongs to
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### updateAlertCondition(parameters, path[, callback])

Modify an alert condition

Arguments:

  • parameters: {Object} {CreateConditionRequest}
  • path: {Object}
    • streamId: {String} The stream id the alert condition belongs to
    • conditionId: {String} The alert condition id
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### removeAlertCondition(parameters, path[, callback])

Delete an alert condition

Arguments:

  • parameters: {null}
  • path: {Object}
    • streamId: {String} The stream id this new alert condition belongs to
    • conditionId: {String} The stream id this new alert condition belongs to
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

AlertReceivers: Manage stream alert receivers

### getAlerts(parameters, path[, callback])

Get the 300 most recent alarms of this stream

Arguments:

  • parameters: {Object}
    • since: {Integer} Optional. Optional parameter to define a lower date boundary. (UNIX timestamp)
  • path: {Object}
    • streamId: {String} The stream id this new alert condition belongs to
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### getAlertsCheck(parameters, path[, callback])

Check for triggered alert conditions of this streams. Results cached for 30 seconds

Arguments:

  • parameters: {null}
  • path: {Object}
    • streamId: {String} The ID of the stream to check
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### createAlertReceiver(parameters, path[, callback])

Add an alert receiver

Arguments:

  • parameters: {Object}
    • entity: {String} Name/ID of user or email address to add as alert receiver
    • type: {String} Type: users or emails
  • path: {Object}
    • streamId: {String} The stream id this new alert condition belongs to
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### removeAlertReceiver(parameters, path[, callback])

Remove an alert receiver

Arguments:

  • parameters: {Object}
    • type: {String} Type: users or emails
    • entity: {String} Name/ID of user or email address to remove from alert receivers
  • path: {Object}
    • streamId: {String} The stream id this new alert condition belongs to
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### testAlertSendDummy(parameters, path[, callback])

Send a test mail for a given stream

Arguments:

  • parameters: {null}
  • path: {Object}
    • streamId: {String} The stream id this new alert condition belongs to
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Alerts: Manage stream alerts

### getAlerts(parameters, path[, callback])

Get the 300 most recent alarms of this stream

Arguments:

  • parameters: {Object}
    • since: {Integer} Optional. Optional parameter to define a lower date boundary. (UNIX timestamp)
  • path: {Object}
    • streamId: {String} The stream id this new alert condition belongs to
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### getAlertsCheck(parameters, path[, callback])

Check for triggered alert conditions of this streams. Results cached for 30 seconds

Arguments:

  • parameters: {null}
  • path: {Object}
    • streamId: {String} The ID of the stream to check
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### createAlertReceiver(parameters, path[, callback])

Add an alert receiver

Arguments:

  • parameters: {Object}
    • type: {String} Type: users or emails
    • entity: {String} Name/ID of user or email address to add as alert receiver
  • path: {Object}
    • streamId: {String} The stream id this new alert condition belongs to
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### removeAlertReceiver(parameters, path[, callback])

Remove an alert receiver

Arguments:

  • parameters: {Object}
    • type: {String} Type: users or emails
    • entity: {String} Name/ID of user or email address to remove from alert receivers
  • path: {Object}
    • streamId: {String} The stream id this new alert condition belongs to
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### testAlertSendDummy(parameters, path[, callback])

Send a test mail for a given stream

Arguments:

  • parameters: {null}
  • path: {Object}
    • streamId: {String} The stream id this new alert condition belongs to
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Counts: Message counts

### getCountTotal([callback])

Total number of messages in all your indices

Arguments:

  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Dashboards: Manage dashboards

### createDashboard(parameters[, callback])

Create a dashboard

Arguments:

  • parameters: {Object} {CreateDashboardRequest}
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### getDashboards([callback])

Get a list of all dashboards and all configurations of their widgets

Arguments:

  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### getDashboard(parameters, path[, callback])

Get a single dashboards and all configurations of its widgets

Arguments:

  • parameters: {null}
  • path: {Object}
    • dashboardId: {String}
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### updateDashboard(parameters, path[, callback])

Update the settings of a dashboard

Arguments:

  • parameters: {Object} {UpdateDashboardRequest}
  • path: {Object}
    • dashboardId: {String}
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### removeDashboard(parameters, path[, callback])

Delete a dashboard and all its widgets

Arguments:

  • parameters: {null}
  • path: {Object}
    • dashboardId: {String}
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### updateDashboardPositions(parameters, path[, callback])

Update/set the positions of dashboard widgets

Arguments:

  • parameters: {Object} {WidgetPositionsRequest}
  • path: {Object}
    • dashboardId: {String}
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### createDashboardWidget(parameters, path[, callback])

Add a widget to a dashboard

Arguments:

  • parameters: {Object} {AddWidgetRequest}
  • path: {Object}
    • dashboardId: {String}
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### updateDashboardWidget(parameters, path[, callback])

Update a widget

Arguments:

  • parameters: {Object} {AddWidgetRequest}
  • path: {Object}
    • dashboardId: {String}
    • widgetId: {String}
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### removeDashboardWidget(parameters, path[, callback])

Delete a widget

Arguments:

  • parameters: {null}
  • path: {Object}
    • dashboardId: {String}
    • widgetId: {String}
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### updateDashboardWidgetCacheTime(parameters, path[, callback])

Update cache time of a widget

Arguments:

  • parameters: {Object} {UpdateWidgetRequest}
  • path: {Object}
    • dashboardId: {String}
    • widgetId: {String}
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### updateDashboardWidgetDescription(parameters, path[, callback])

Update description of a widget

Arguments:

  • parameters: {Object} {UpdateWidgetRequest}
  • path: {Object}
    • dashboardId: {String}
    • widgetId: {String}
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### getDashboardWidgetValue(parameters, path[, callback])

Get a single widget value

Arguments:

  • parameters: {null}
  • path: {Object}
    • dashboardId: {String}
    • widgetId: {String}
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Extractors: Extractors of an input

### createInputExtractor(parameters, path[, callback])

Add an extractor to an input

Arguments:

  • parameters: {Object} {CreateExtractorRequest}
  • path: {Object}
    • inputId: {String}
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### getInputExtractors(parameters, path[, callback])

List all extractors of an input

Arguments:

  • parameters: {null}
  • path: {Object}
    • inputId: {String}
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### updateInputExtractorOrder(parameters, path[, callback])

Update extractor order of an input

Arguments:

  • parameters: {Object} {OrderExtractorsRequest}
  • path: {Object}
    • inputId: {String} Persist ID (!) of input
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### updateInputExtractor(parameters, path[, callback])

Update an extractor

Arguments:

  • parameters: {Object} {CreateExtractorRequest}
  • path: {Object}
    • inputId: {String}
    • extractorId: {String}
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### removeInputExtractor(parameters, path[, callback])

Delete an extractor

Arguments:

  • parameters: {null}
  • path: {Object}
    • inputId: {String}
    • extractorId: {String}
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### getInputExtractor(parameters, path[, callback])

Get information of a single extractor of an input

Arguments:

  • parameters: {null}
  • path: {Object}
    • inputId: {String}
    • extractorId: {String}
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Filters: Message blacklist filters

### createBlacklistFilter(parameters[, callback])

Create a blacklist filter

It can take up to a second until the change is applied

Arguments:

  • parameters: {Object}
    • filterEntry: {FilterDescription}
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### getBlacklistFilters([callback])

Get all blacklist filters

Arguments:

  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### getBlacklistFilter(parameters, path[, callback])

Get the existing blacklist filter

Arguments:

  • parameters: {null}
  • path: {Object}
    • filterId: {String}
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### updateBlacklistFilter(parameters, path[, callback])

Update an existing blacklist filter

It can take up to a second until the change is applied

Arguments:

  • parameters: {Object}
    • filterEntry: {FilterDescription}
  • path: {Object}
    • filterId: {String}
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### removeBlacklistFilter(parameters, path[, callback])

Remove the existing blacklist filter

It can take up to a second until the change is applied

Arguments:

  • parameters: {null}
  • path: {Object}
    • filterId: {String}
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Indexer/Cluster: Indexer cluster information

### getClusterHealth([callback])

Get cluster and shard health overview

Arguments:

  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### getClusterName([callback])

Get the cluster name

Arguments:

  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Indexer/Failures: Indexer failures

### getSystemFailures(parameters[, callback])

Get a list of failed index operations

Arguments:

  • parameters: {Object}
    • limit: {Integer} Limit
    • offset: {Integer} Offset
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### getFailuresCount(parameters[, callback])

Total count of failed index operations since the given date

Arguments:

  • parameters: {Object}
    • since: {String} ISO8601 date
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Indexer/Indices: Index information

### getIndicesClosed([callback])

Get a list of closed indices that can be reopened

Arguments:

  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### getIndicesReopened([callback])

Get a list of reopened indices, which will not be cleaned by retention cleaning

Arguments:

  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### removeIndex(parameters, path[, callback])

Delete an index. This will also trigger an index ranges rebuild job

Arguments:

  • parameters: {null}
  • path: {Object}
    • index: {String} Optional.
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### getIndices(parameters, path[, callback])

Get information of an index and its shards

Arguments:

  • parameters: {null}
  • path: {Object}
    • index: {String} Optional.
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### closeIndex(parameters, path[, callback])

Close an index. This will also trigger an index ranges rebuild job

Arguments:

  • parameters: {null}
  • path: {Object}
    • index: {String} Optional.
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### reopenIndex(parameters, path[, callback])

Reopen a closed index. This will also trigger an index ranges rebuild job

Arguments:

  • parameters: {null}
  • path: {Object}
    • index: {String} Optional.
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Messages: Single messages

### analyzeMessage(parameters, path[, callback])

Analyze a message string

Returns what tokens/terms a message string (message or full_message) is split to

Arguments:

  • parameters: {Object}
    • string: {String} The string to analyze
  • path: {Object}
    • index: {String} The index the message containing the string is stored in
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### getMessage(parameters, path[, callback])

Get a single message

Arguments:

  • parameters: {null}
  • path: {Object}
    • index: {String} The index this message is stored in
    • messageId: {String}
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Search/Absolute: Message search

### searchAbsolute(parameters[, callback])

Message search with absolute timerange

Search for messages using an absolute timerange, specified as from/to with format yyyy-MM-ddTHH:mm:ss.SSSZ (e.g. 2014-01-23T15:34:49.000Z) or yyyy-MM-dd HH:mm:ss

Arguments:

  • parameters: {Object}
    • query: {String} Query (Lucene syntax)
    • from: {String} Timerange start. See description for date format
    • to: {String} Timerange end. See description for date format
    • limit: {Integer} Optional. Maximum number of messages to return
    • offset: {Integer} Optional. Offset
    • filter: {String} Optional. Filter
    • fields: {String} Comma separated list of fields to return
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### searchAbsoluteFieldHistogram(parameters[, callback])

Field value histogram of a query using an absolute timerange

Arguments:

  • parameters: {Object}
    • query: {String} Query (Lucene syntax)
    • field: {String} Field of whose values to get the histogram of
    • interval: {String} Histogram interval / bucket size. (year, quarter, month, week, day, hour or minute)
    • from: {String} Timerange start. See search method description for date format
    • to: {String} Timerange end. See search method description for date format
    • filter: {String} Optional. Filter
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### searchAbsoluteHistogram(parameters[, callback])

Datetime histogram of a query using an absolute timerange

Arguments:

  • parameters: {Object}
    • query: {String} Query (Lucene syntax)
    • interval: {String} Histogram interval / bucket size. (year, quarter, month, week, day, hour or minute)
    • from: {String} Timerange start. See search method description for date format
    • to: {String} Timerange end. See search method description for date format
    • filter: {String} Optional. Filter
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### searchAbsoluteStats(parameters[, callback])

Field statistics for a query using an absolute timerange

Returns statistics like min/max or standard deviation of numeric fields over the whole query result set

Arguments:

  • parameters: {Object}
    • field: {String} Message field of numeric type to return statistics for
    • query: {String} Query (Lucene syntax)
    • from: {String} Timerange start. See search method description for date format
    • to: {String} Timerange end. See search method description for date format
    • filter: {String} Optional. Filter
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### searchAbsoluteTerms(parameters[, callback])

Most common field terms of a query using an absolute timerange

Arguments:

  • parameters: {Object}
    • field: {String} Message field of to return terms of
    • query: {String} Query (Lucene syntax)
    • size: {Integer} Optional. Maximum number of terms to return
    • from: {String} Timerange start. See search method description for date format
    • to: {String} Timerange end. See search method description for date format
    • filter: {String} Optional. Filter
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### searchAbsoluteTermsStats(parameters[, callback])

Ordered field terms of a query computed on another field using an absolute timerange

Arguments:

  • parameters: {Object}
    • key_field: {String} Message field of to return terms of
    • value_field: {String} Value field used for computation
    • order: {String} What to order on (Allowed values: TERM, REVERSE_TERM, COUNT, REVERSE_COUNT, TOTAL, REVERSE_TOTAL, MIN, REVERSE_MIN, MAX, REVERSE_MAX, MEAN, REVERSE_MEAN)
    • query: {String} Query (Lucene syntax)
    • size: {Integer} Optional. Maximum number of terms to return
    • from: {String} Timerange start. See search method description for date format
    • to: {String} Timerange end. See search method description for date format
    • filter: {String} Optional. Filter
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Search/Keyword: Message search

### searchKeyword(parameters[, callback])

Message search with keyword as timerange

Search for messages in a timerange defined by a keyword like "yesterday" or "2 weeks ago to wednesday"

Arguments:

  • parameters: {Object}
    • query: {String} Query (Lucene syntax)
    • keyword: {String} Range keyword
    • limit: {Integer} Optional. Maximum number of messages to return
    • offset: {Integer} Optional. Offset
    • filter: {String} Optional. Filter
    • fields: {String} Optional. Comma separated list of fields to return
    • sort: {String} Optional. Sorting (field:asc / field:desc)
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### searchKeywordFieldHistogram(parameters[, callback])

Datetime histogram of a query using keyword timerange

Arguments:

  • parameters: {Object}
    • query: {String} Query (Lucene syntax)
    • field: {String} Field of whose values to get the histogram of
    • interval: {String} Histogram interval / bucket size. (year, quarter, month, week, day, hour or minute)
    • keyword: {String} Range keyword
    • filter: {String} Optional. Filter
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### searchKeywordHistogram(parameters[, callback])

Datetime histogram of a query using keyword timerange

Arguments:

  • parameters: {Object}
    • query: {String} Query (Lucene syntax)
    • interval: {String} Histogram interval / bucket size. (year, quarter, month, week, day, hour or minute)
    • keyword: {String} Range keyword
    • filter: {String} Optional. Filter
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### searchKeywordStats(parameters[, callback])

Field statistics for a query using a keyword timerange

Returns statistics like min/max or standard deviation of numeric fields over the whole query result set

Arguments:

  • parameters: {Object}
    • field: {String} Message field of numeric type to return statistics for
    • query: {String} Query (Lucene syntax)
    • keyword: {String} Range keyword
    • filter: {String} Optional. Filter
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### searchKeywordTerms(parameters[, callback])

Most common field terms of a query using a keyword timerange

Arguments:

  • parameters: {Object}
    • field: {String} Message field of to return terms of
    • query: {String} Query (Lucene syntax)
    • size: {Integer} Optional. Maximum number of terms to return
    • keyword: {String} Range keyword
    • filter: {String} Optional. Filter
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### searchKeywordTermsStats(parameters[, callback])

Ordered field terms of a query computed on another field using a keyword timerange

Arguments:

  • parameters: {Object}
    • key_field: {String} Message field of to return terms of
    • value_field: {String} Value field used for computation
    • order: {String} What to order on (Allowed values: TERM, REVERSE_TERM, COUNT, REVERSE_COUNT, TOTAL, REVERSE_TOTAL, MIN, REVERSE_MIN, MAX, REVERSE_MAX, MEAN, REVERSE_MEAN)
    • query: {String} Query (Lucene syntax)
    • size: {Integer} Optional. Maximum number of terms to return
    • keyword: {String} Keyword timeframe
    • filter: {String} Optional. Filter
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Search/Relative: Message search

### searchRelative(parameters[, callback])

Message search with relative timerange

Search for messages in a relative timerange, specified as seconds from now. Example: 300 means search from 5 minutes ago to now

Arguments:

  • parameters: {Object}
    • query: {String} Query (Lucene syntax)
    • range: {Integer} Relative timeframe to search in. See method description
    • limit: {Integer} Optional. Maximum number of messages to return
    • offset: {Integer} Optional. Offset
    • filter: {String} Optional. Filter
    • fields: {String} Comma separated list of fields to return
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### searchRelativeFieldHistogram(parameters[, callback])

Field value histogram of a query using a relative timerange

Arguments:

  • parameters: {Object}
    • query: {String} Query (Lucene syntax)
    • field: {String} Field of whose values to get the histogram of
    • interval: {String} Histogram interval / bucket size. (year, quarter, month, week, day, hour or minute)
    • range: {Integer} Relative timeframe to search in. See search method description
    • filter: {String} Optional. Filter
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### searchRelativeHistogram(parameters[, callback])

Datetime histogram of a query using a relative timerange

Arguments:

  • parameters: {Object}
    • query: {String} Query (Lucene syntax)
    • interval: {String} Histogram interval / bucket size. (year, quarter, month, week, day, hour or minute)
    • range: {Integer} Relative timeframe to search in. See search method description
    • filter: {String} Optional. Filter
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### searchRelativeStats(parameters[, callback])

Field statistics for a query using a relative timerange

Returns statistics like min/max or standard deviation of numeric fields over the whole query result set

Arguments:

  • parameters: {Object}
    • field: {String} Message field of numeric type to return statistics for
    • query: {String} Query (Lucene syntax)
    • range: {Integer} Relative timeframe to search in. See search method description
    • filter: {String} Optional. Filter
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### searchRelativeTerms(parameters[, callback])

Most common field terms of a query using a relative timerange

Arguments:

  • parameters: {Object}
    • field: {String} Message field of to return terms of
    • query: {String} Query (Lucene syntax)
    • size: {Integer} Optional. Maximum number of terms to return
    • range: {Integer} Relative timeframe to search in. See search method description
    • filter: {String} Optional. Filter
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### searchRelativeTermsStats(parameters[, callback])

Ordered field terms of a query computed on another field using a relative timerange

Arguments:

  • parameters: {Object}
    • key_field: {String} Message field of to return terms of
    • value_field: {String} Value field used for computation
    • order: {String} What to order on (Allowed values: TERM, REVERSE_TERM, COUNT, REVERSE_COUNT, TOTAL, REVERSE_TOTAL, MIN, REVERSE_MIN, MAX, REVERSE_MAX, MEAN, REVERSE_MEAN)
    • query: {String} Query (Lucene syntax)
    • size: {Integer} Optional. Maximum number of terms to return
    • range: {Integer} Relative timeframe to search in. See search method description
    • filter: {String} Optional. Filter
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Search/Saved: Saved searches

### createSearchSaved(parameters[, callback])

Create a new saved search

Arguments:

  • parameters: {Object} {CreateSavedSearchRequest}
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### getSearchSavedAll([callback])

Get a list of all saved searches

Arguments:

  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### getSearchSaved(parameters, path[, callback])

Get a single saved search

Arguments:

  • parameters: {null}
  • path: {Object}
    • searchId: {String}
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### updateSearchSaved(parameters, path[, callback])

Update a saved search

Arguments:

  • parameters: {Object} {CreateSavedSearchRequest}
  • path: {Object}
    • searchId: {String}
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### removeSearchSaved(parameters, path[, callback])

Delete a saved search

Arguments:

  • parameters: {null}
  • path: {Object}
    • searchId: {String}
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Sources: Listing message sources (e.g. hosts sending logs)

### getSources(parameters[, callback])

Get a list of all sources (not more than 5000) that have messages in the current indices. The result is cached for 10 seconds

Range: The parameter is in seconds relative to the current time. 86400 means "in the last day", 0 is special and means "across all indices"

Arguments:

  • parameters: {Object}
    • range: {Integer} Relative timeframe to search in. See method description
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

StaticFields: Static fields of an input

### createInputStaticField(parameters, path[, callback])

Add a static field to an input

Arguments:

  • parameters: {Object} {CreateStaticFieldRequest}
  • path: {Object}
    • inputId: {String}
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### removeInputStaticField(parameters, path[, callback])

Remove static field of an input

Arguments:

  • parameters: {null}
  • path: {Object}
    • Key: {String}
    • inputId: {String}
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

StreamOutputs: Manage stream outputs for a given stream

### createStreamOutput(parameters, path[, callback])

Associate outputs with a stream

Arguments:

  • parameters: {Object} {AddOutputRequest}
  • path: {Object}
    • streamid: {String} The id of the stream whose outputs we want
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### getStreamOutputs(parameters, path[, callback])

Associate outputs with a stream

Arguments:

  • parameters: {null}
  • path: {Object}
    • streamid: {String} The id of the stream whose outputs we want
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### getStreamOutput(parameters, path[, callback])

Get specific output of a stream

Arguments:

  • parameters: {null}
  • path: {Object}
    • streamid: {String} The id of the stream whose outputs we want
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### removeStreamOutput(parameters, path[, callback])

Delete output of a stream

Arguments:

  • parameters: {null}
  • path: {Object}
    • streamid: {String} The id of the stream whose outputs we want
    • outputId: {String} The id of the output that should be deleted
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

StreamRules: Manage stream rules

### getStreamRules(parameters, path[, callback])

Get a list of all stream rules

Arguments:

  • parameters: {null}
  • path: {Object}
    • streamid: {String} The id of the stream whose stream rule we want
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### getStreamRule(parameters, path[, callback])

Get a single stream rules

Arguments:

  • parameters: {null}
  • path: {Object}
    • streamid: {String} The id of the stream whose stream rule we want
    • streamRuleId: {String} The stream rule id we are getting
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### createStreamRule(parameters, path[, callback])

Create a stream rule

Arguments:

  • parameters: {Object} {CreateStreamRuleRequest}
  • path: {Object}
    • streamid: {String} The stream id this new rule belongs to
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### updateStreamRule(parameters, path[, callback])

Update a stream rule

Arguments:

  • parameters: {Object} {CreateStreamRuleRequest}
  • path: {Object}
    • streamid: {String} The stream id this rule belongs to
    • streamRuleId: {String} The stream rule id we are updating
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### removeStreamRule(parameters, path[, callback])

Delete a stream rule

Arguments:

  • parameters: {null}
  • path: {Object}
    • streamid: {String} The stream id this new rule belongs to
    • streamRuleId: {String}
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Streams: Manage streams

### getStreams([callback])

Get a list of all streams

Arguments:

  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### createStream(parameters[, callback])

Create a stream

Arguments:

  • parameters: {Object} {CreateStreamRequest}
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### getStreamsEnabled([callback])

Get a list of all enabled streams

Arguments:

  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### getStreamThroughput(parameters, path[, callback])

Current throughput of this stream on this node in messages per second

Arguments:

  • parameters: {null}
  • path: {Object}
    • streamId: {String}
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### getStreamAllThroughput([callback])

Current throughput of all visible streams on this node in messages per second

Arguments:

  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### getStream(parameters, path[, callback])

Get a single stream

Arguments:

  • parameters: {null}
  • path: {Object}
    • streamId: {String}
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### updateStream(parameters, path[, callback])

Update a stream

Arguments:

  • parameters: {Object} {UpdateStreamRequest}
  • path: {Object}
    • streamId: {String}
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### removeStream(parameters, path[, callback])

Delete a stream

Arguments:

  • parameters: {null}
  • path: {Object}
    • streamId: {String}
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### cloneStream(parameters, path[, callback])

Clone a stream

Arguments:

  • parameters: {Object} {CloneStreamRequest}
  • path: {Object}
    • streamId: {String}
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### pauseStream(parameters, path[, callback])

Pause a stream

Arguments:

  • parameters: {null}
  • path: {Object}
    • streamId: {String}
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### resumeStream(parameters, path[, callback])

Resume a stream

Arguments:

  • parameters: {null}
  • path: {Object}
    • streamId: {String}
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### testMatchStream(parameters, path[, callback])

Test matching of a stream against a supplied message

Arguments:

  • parameters: {Object} {Map}
  • path: {Object}
    • streamId: {String}
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

System: System information of this node

### getSystem([callback])

Get system overview

Arguments:

  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### getJVM([callback])

Get JVM information

Arguments:

  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### getThreadDump([callback])

Get a thread dump

Arguments:

  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

System/Buffers: Buffer information of this node.

### getBuffers([callback])

Get current utilization of buffers and caches of this node

Arguments:

  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### getBuffersClasses([callback])

Get classnames of current buffer implementations

Arguments:

  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

System/Bundles: Content packs

### createBundle(parameters[, callback])

Upload a content pack

Arguments:

  • parameters: {Object}
    • Request body {ConfigurationBundle} Content pack
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### getBundles([callback])

List available content packs

Arguments:

  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### exportBundles(parameters[, callback])

Export entities as a content pack

Arguments:

  • parameters: {Object}
    • exportBundle: {ExportBundle} Export content pack
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### getBundle(parameters, path[, callback])

Show content pack

Arguments:

  • parameters: {null}
  • path: {Object}
    • bundleId: {String} Content pack ID
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### updateBundle(parameters, path[, callback])

Update content pack

Arguments:

  • parameters: {Object}
    • Request body {ConfigurationBundle} Content pack
  • path: {Object}
    • bundleId: {String} Content pack ID
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### removeBundle(parameters, path[, callback])

Delete content pack

Arguments:

  • parameters: {null}
  • path: {Object}
    • bundleId: {String} Content pack ID
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### applyBundle(parameters, path[, callback])

Set up entities described by content pack

Arguments:

  • parameters: {null}
  • path: {Object}
    • bundleId: {String} Content pack ID
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

System/Cluster: Node discovery

### getNodeThis([callback])

Information about this node

This de itself to get system information

Arguments:

  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### getNodes(parameters, path[, callback])

List all active nodes in this cluster

Arguments:

  • parameters: {null}
  • path: {Object}
    • nodeId: {String}
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### getNode(parameters, path[, callback])

Information about a node

This is returning information of a node in context to its state in the cluster. Use the system API of the node itself to get system information

Arguments:

  • parameters: {null}
  • path: {Object}
    • nodeId: {String}
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

System/ClusterStats: Cluster stats

### getClusterStats([callback])

Cluster snformation

This resource returns information about the Graylog cluster

Arguments:

  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### getClusterStatsElasticsearch([callback])

Elasticsearch information

This resource returns information about the Elasticsearch Cluster

Arguments:

  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### getClusterStatsMongo([callback])

MongoDB information

This aut MongoDB

Arguments:

  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

System/Collectors: Management of Graylog Collectors

### getSystemCollectors([callback])

Lists all existing collector registrations

Arguments:

  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### getSystemCollector(parameters, path[, callback])

Returns at most one collector summary for the specified collector id

Arguments:

  • parameters: {null}
  • path: {Object}
    • collectorId: {String}
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

System/Collectors/Registration: Registration resource for Graylog Collector nodes

### changeCollector(parameters, path[, callback])

Create/update an collector registration

This is a stateless method which upserts a collector registration

Arguments:

  • parameters: {Object} {CollectorRegistrationRequest}
  • path: {Object}
    • collectorId: {String} The collector id this collector is registering as
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

System/Debug/Events: For debugging local and cluster events.

### createDebugEventsCluster(parameters[, callback])

Create and send a cluster debug event

Arguments:

  • parameters: {Object}
    • text: {String} Optional.
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### getDebugEventsCluster([callback])

Show last received cluster debug event

Arguments:

  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### createDebugEventsLocal(parameters[, callback])

Create and send a local debug event

Arguments:

  • parameters: {Object}
    • text: {String} Optional.
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### getDebugEventsLocal([callback])

Show last received local debug event

Arguments:

  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

System/Deflector: Index deflector management

### getDeflector([callback])

Get current deflector status

Arguments:

  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### getDeflectorConfig([callback])

Get deflector configuration. Only available on master nodes

Arguments:

  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### nextDeflectorCycle([callback])

Cycle deflector to new/next index

Arguments:

  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

System/Fields: Get list of message fields that exist.

### getFields(parameters[, callback])

Get list of message fields that exist

This operation is comparably fast because it reads directly from the indexer mapping

Arguments:

  • parameters: {Object}
    • limit: {Integer} Optional. Maximum number of fields to return. Set to 0 for all fields
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

System/Grok: Manage grok patterns

### getGroks([callback])

Get all existing grok patterns

Arguments:

  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### getGrok(parameters, path[, callback])

Get the existing grok pattern

Arguments:

  • parameters: {null}
  • path: {Object}
    • patternId: {String}
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### createGrok(parameters[, callback])

Add a new named pattern

Arguments:

  • parameters: {Object}
    • pattern: {GrokPatternSummary}
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### createGroks(parameters[, callback])

Update an existing pattern

Arguments:

  • parameters: {Object}
    • patterns: {Array}
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### updateGrok(parameters, path[, callback])

Update an existing pattern

Arguments:

  • parameters: {Object}
    • pattern: {GrokPatternSummary}
  • path: {Object}
    • patternId: {String}
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### removeGrok([callback])

Remove an existing pattern by id

Arguments:

  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

System/IndexRanges: Index timeranges

### getIndicesRanges([callback])

Get a list of all index ranges

Arguments:

  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### rebuildIndicesRanges([callback])

Rebuild/sync index range information

This as in what timeranges. It atomically overwrites already existing meta information

Arguments:

  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

System/Inputs: Message inputs of this node

### createInput(parameters[, callback])

Launch input on this node

Arguments:

  • parameters: {Object} {InputLaunchRequest}
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### getInput(null, path[, callback])

Get information of a single input on this node

Arguments:

  • parameters: {null}
  • path: {Object}
    • inputId: {String}
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### getInputs([callback])

Get all inputs of this node

Arguments:

  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### updateInput(parameters, path[, callback])

Update input on this node

Arguments:

  • parameters: {Object} {InputLaunchRequest}
  • path: {Object}
    • inputId: {String}
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### removeInput(parameters, path[, callback])

Terminate input on this node

Arguments:

  • parameters: {null}
  • path: {Object}
    • inputId: {String}
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### launchInput(parameters, path[, callback])

Launch existing input on this node

Arguments:

  • parameters: {null}
  • path: {Object}
    • inputId: {String}
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### restartInput(parameters, path[, callback])

Restart existing input on this node

Arguments:

  • parameters: {null}
  • path: {Object}
    • inputId: {String}
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### stopInput(parameters, path[, callback])

Stop existing input on this node

Arguments:

  • parameters: {null}
  • path: {Object}
    • inputId: {String}
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

System/Inputs/Types: Message input types of this node

### getInputsType(parameters, path[, callback])

Get information about a single input type

Arguments:

  • parameters: {null}
  • path: {Object}
    • inputType: {String}
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### getInputsTypes([callback])

Get all available input types of this node

Arguments:

  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

System/Jobs: System Jobs

### createJob(parameters[, callback])

Trigger new job

Arguments:

  • parameters: {Object} {TriggerRequest}
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### getJobs([callback])

List currently running jobs

Arguments:

  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### getJob(parameters, path[, callback])

Get information of a specific currently running job

Arguments:

  • parameters: {null}
  • path: {Object}
    • jobId: {String}
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

System/Journal: Message journal information of this node.

### getJournal([callback])

Get current state of the journal on this node

Arguments:

  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

System/LDAP: LDAP settings

### getLDAPSettings([callback])

Get the LDAP configuration if it is configured

Arguments:

  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### updateLDAPSettings(parameters[, callback])

Update the LDAP configuration

Arguments:

  • parameters: {Object} {LdapSettingsRequest}
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### removeLDAPSettings([callback])

Remove the LDAP configuration

Arguments:

  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### testLDAPSettings(parameters[, callback])

Test LDAP Configuration

Arguments:

  • parameters: {Object}
    • Configuration to test {LdapTestConfigRequest}
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

System/LoadBalancers: Status propagation for load balancers

### getLoadBalancerStatus([callback])

Get status of this graylog2-server node for load balancers. Returns either ALIVE with HTTP 200 or DEAD with HTTP 503

Arguments:

  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### updateLoadBalancerStatusOverride(parameters, path[, callback])

Override load balancer status of this graylog2-server node. Next lifecycle change will override it again to its default. Set to ALIVE or DEAD

Arguments:

  • parameters: {null}
  • path: {Object}
    • status: {String} Optional.
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

System/Loggers: Internal Graylog loggers

### getLoggers([callback])

List all loggers and their current levels

Arguments:

  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### getLoggersSubsystems([callback])

List all logger subsystems and their current levels

Arguments:

  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### setLoggersSubsystemsLevel(parameters, path[, callback])

Set the loglevel of a whole subsystem

Provided level is falling back to DEBUG if it does not exist

Arguments:

  • parameters: {null}
  • path: {Object}
    • subsystem: {String}
    • level: {String}
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### setLoggersLevel(parameters, path[, callback])

Set the loglevel of a single logger

Provided level is falling back to DEBUG if it does not exist

Arguments:

  • parameters: {null}
  • path: {Object}
    • loggerName: {String}
    • level: {String}
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

System/Messages: Internal Graylog messages

### getSystemMessages(parameters[, callback])

Get internal Graylog system messages

Arguments:

  • parameters: {Object}
    • page: {Integer} Optional. Page
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

System/Metrics: Internal Graylog2 metrics

### getMetric(parameters, path[, callback])

Get a single metric

Arguments:

  • parameters: {null}
  • path: {Object}
    • metricName: {String}
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### getMetrics([callback])

Get all metrics

Arguments:

  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### getMetricsMultiple(parameters[, callback])

Get the values of multiple metrics at once

Arguments:

  • parameters: {Object}
    • Requested metrics {MetricsReadRequest}
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### getMetricsNames([callback])

Get all metrics keys/names

Arguments:

  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### getMetricsNamespace(parameters, path[, callback])

Get all metrics of a namespace

Arguments:

  • parameters: {null}
  • path: {Object}
    • namespace: {String}
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

System/Metrics/History: Get history of metrics

### getMetricsHistory(parameters, path[, callback])

Get history of a single metric The maximum retention time is currently only 5 minutes

Arguments:

  • parameters: {Object}
    • after: {Long} Optional. Only values for after this UTC timestamp (1970 epoch)
  • path: {Object}
    • metricName: {String}
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

System/Notifications: Notifications generated by the system

### getNotifications([callback])

Get all active notifications

Arguments:

  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### removeNotification(parameters, path[, callback])

Delete a notification

Arguments:

  • parameters: {null}
  • path: {Object}
    • notificationType: {String} Optional.
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

System/Outputs: Manage outputs

### getOutput(parameters, path[, callback])

Get specific output

Arguments:

  • parameters: {null}
  • path: {Object}
    • outputId: {String} The id of the output we want
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### getOutputs([callback])

Get a list of all outputs

Arguments:

  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### createOutput(parameters[, callback])

Create an output

Arguments:

  • parameters: {Object} {CreateOutputRequest}
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### getOutputsAvailable([callback])

Get all available output modules

Arguments:

  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### updateOutput(parameters, path[, callback])

Update output

Arguments:

  • parameters: {Object} {Map}
  • path: {Object}
    • outputId: {String} The id of the output that should be deleted
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### removeOutput(parameters, path[, callback])

Delete output

Arguments:

  • parameters: {null}
  • path: {Object}
    • outputId: {String} The id of the output that should be deleted
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

System/Permissions: Retrieval of system permissions

### getPermissions([callback])

Get all available user permissions

Arguments:

  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### getPermissionsReader(parameters, path[, callback])

Get the initial permissions assigned to a reader account

Arguments:

  • parameters: {null}
  • path: {Object}
    • username: {String}
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

System/Plugin: Plugin information

### getSystemPlugins([callback])

List all installed plugins on this node

Arguments:

  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

System/Processing: System processing status control

### pauseSystemProcessing([callback])

Pauses message processing

Arguments:

  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### resumeSystemProcessing([callback])

Resume message processing

Arguments:

  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

System/Radios: Management of graylog2-radio nodes

### getRadio(parameters, path[, callback])

Information about a radio

This is returning information of a radio in context to its state in the cluster. Use the system API of the node itself to get system information

Arguments:

  • parameters: {null}
  • path: {Object}
    • radioId: {String}
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### getRadios([callback])

List all active radios in this cluster

Arguments:

  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### createRadioInput(parameters, path[, callback])

Register input of a radio

Radio inputs register their own inputs here for persistence after they successfully launched it

Arguments:

  • parameters: {Object} {RegisterInputRequest}
  • path: {Object}
    • radioId: {String}
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### getRadioInputs(parameters, path[, callback])

Persisted inputs of a radio

This is returning the configured persisted inputs of a radio node. This is not returning the actually running inputs on a radio node. Radio nodes use this resource to get their configured inputs on startup

Arguments:

  • parameters: {null}
  • path: {Object}
    • radioId: {String}
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### removeRadioInput(parameters, path[, callback])

Unregister input of a radio

Radios unregister their inputs when they are stopped/terminated on the radio

Arguments:

  • parameters: {null}
  • path: {Object}
    • radioId: {String}
    • inputId: {String}
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### pingRadio(parameters, path[, callback])

Ping - Accepts pings of graylog2-radio nodes

Every graylog2-radio node is regularly pinging to announce that it is active

Arguments:

  • parameters: {Object} {PingRequest}
  • path: {Object}
    • radioId: {String}
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

System/ServiceManager: ServiceManager Status

### getServiceManager([callback])

List current status of ServiceManager

Arguments:

  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

System/Sessions: Login for interactive user sessions

### createSession(parameters[, callback])

This request creates a new session for a user or reactivates an existing session: the equivalent of logging in

Arguments:

  • parameters: {Object}
    • Login request {SessionCreateRequest} Username and credentials
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### removeSession(parameters, path[, callback])

Terminate an existing session

Destroys the session with the given ID: the equivalent of logging out

Arguments:

  • parameters: {null}
  • path: {Object}
    • sessionId: {String}
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

System/Shutdown: Shutdown this node gracefully

### shutdownNode([callback])

Shutdown this node gracefully

Attempts at no new messages are accepted

Arguments:

  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

System/Stats: Node system stats

### getStats([callback])

System o this node

This resource returns information about the system this node is running on

Arguments:

  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### getStatsFs([callback])

Filesystem o this node

This resource returns information about the filesystems of this node

Arguments:

  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### getStatsJvm([callback])

JVM information o this node

This resource returns information about the Java Virtual Machine of this node

Arguments:

  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### getStatsNetwork([callback])

Networking o this node

This resource returns information about the networking system this node is running with

Arguments:

  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### getStatsOs([callback])

OS information o this node

This resource returns information about the operating system this node is running on

Arguments:

  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### getStatsProcess([callback])

Process information about this node

This irunning as

Arguments:

  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

System/Throughput: Message throughput of this node

### getThroughput([callback])

Current throughput of this node in messages per second

Arguments:

  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

Users: User accounts

### getUser(parameters, path[, callback])

Get user details

The user's permissions are only included if a user asks for his own account or for users with the necessary permissions to edit permissions

Arguments:

  • parameters: {null}
  • path: {Object}
    • username: {String} The username to return information for
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### getUsers([callback])

Lurs

The permissions assigned to the users are always included

Arguments:

  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### createUser(parameters[, callback])

Create a new user account

Arguments:

  • parameters: {Object} {CreateUserRequest} Must contain username, full_name, email, password and a list of permissionsteUserRequest'
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### updateUser(parameters, path[, callback])

Modify user details

Arguments:

  • parameters: {Object} {ChangeUserRequest} Updated user information
  • path: {Object}
    • username: {String} The name of the user to modify
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### removeUser(parameters, path[, callback])

Removes a user account

Arguments:

  • parameters: {null}
  • path: {Object}
    • username: {String} The name of the user to delete
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### updateUserPassword(parameters, path[, callback])

Update the password for a user

Arguments:

  • parameters: {Object} {ChangePasswordRequest} The old and new passwords
  • path: {Object}
    • username: {String} The name of the user whose password to change
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### updateUserPermissions(parameters, path[, callback])

Update a user's permission set

Arguments:

  • parameters: {Object} {PermissionEditRequest} The list of permissions to assign to the user
  • path: {Object}
    • username: {String} The name of the user to modify
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### removeUserPermissions(parameters, path[, callback])

Revoke all permissions for a user without deleting the account

Arguments:

  • parameters: {null}
  • path: {Object}
    • username: {String} The name of the user to modify
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### updateUserPreferences(parameters, path[, callback])

Update a user's preferences set

Arguments:

  • parameters: {Object} {UpdateUserPreferences} The map of preferences to assign to the user
  • path: {Object}
    • username: {String} The name of the user to modify
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### getUserTokens(parameters, path[, callback])

Retrieves the list of access tokens for a user

Arguments:

  • parameters: {null}
  • path: {Object}
    • username: {String}
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### createUserToken(parameters, path[, callback])

Generates a new access token for a user

Arguments:

  • parameters: {null}
  • path: {Object}
    • username: {String}
    • name: {String} Descriptive name for this token (e.g. "cronjob")
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function
 ### removeUserToken(parameters, path[, callback])

Removes a token for a user

Arguments:

  • parameters: {null}
  • path: {Object}
    • username: {String}
    • access: token {String}
  • callback: {Function} Optional. Callback function

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2015 Andrii Kolomiichenko (bboywilld@gmail.com)

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

