GrayLog2 GELF UDP logging, streaming, chunking, and more. Production hardened. Includes client and server implementations. AFAIK a complete GELF implementation.
npm install graygelf
var log = require('graygelf')('graylog.server.local')
log.on('message', console.log) // output messages to console
// setup global custom fields to be passed with every message
log.fields.facility = 'redicomps'
// printf style "hello world"
log.info('hello %s', 'world')
// concat by space style "hello world"
log.info('hello', 'world')
// stays context aware
redis.on('error', log.error)
// include a full message and custom fields using .a(ttach)
log.info.a('short', 'full', { foo: 'bar' })
// if an Error is passed as the only argument...
var er = new Error('oh no!')
log.info(er)
// ... it expands to:
log.info.a(er.message, er.stack)
// writable streams can be created
var infostream = log.stream('info')
var rstream = require('fs').createReadStream(__filename)
rstream.pipe(infostream) // lines automatically split up and sent seperately
// raw gelf: version, host, and timestamp will be supplied if missing
log.raw({
// version: '1.1',
// host: 'wavded',
short_message: 'oh no!',
full_message: 'howdy',
// timestamp: 1412087767.704356,
level: 6,
_foo: 'bar'
})
By
host string (uses defaults below for other options):
var log = require('graygelf')('graylog.server.local')
By
options object:
var log = require('graygelf')({
host: 'graylog.server.local',
port: 23923
})
Available
options are:
host
- graylog host (default: 'localhost')
port
- graylog port (default: 12201)
chunkSize
- size of chunked messages in bytes (default: 1240)
compressType
- compression 'gzip' or 'deflate' (default: 'deflate')
alwaysCompress
- whether to always compress or go by chunkSize (default: false)
mock
- don't send messages to GrayLog2 (default: false)
Emits errors that may occur while parsing and sending GELF messages.
Emits GELF JSON messages that will be send over UDP. Useful for redirecting output to stdout in development.
log.on('message', function (gelf) {
console.log(gelf.level, gelf.short_message, gelf.long_message)
})
Add global custom fields to be included in every message. Custom fields allow you to more interesting searches and sorting inside GrayLog2 servers.
log.fields.facility = 'facility'
Note:
fields is plain JavaScript object.
GrayGelf maps the syslog levels to functions. All functions have the same semantics as
console.log (i.e. printf style):
log.emerg('oh %s', 's*#t') // 0 - alias: panic
log.alert('act', 'immediately') // 1
log.crit('act %j', [ 'really soon' ]) // 2
log.error('expected %d, got %d', 1, 5) // 3 - alias: err
log.warn('take note, it may bite') // 4 - alias: warning
log.notice('unusual %s', 'behavior') // 5
log.info('hello', 'world') // 6
log.debug('value is', a) // 7
There also is an
a(ttach) method to include a full message.
log.crit.a('short message', 'full message')
The
a(ttach) method can have an optional third argument to define custom fields that will be passed to Graylog2.
log.info.a('short message', 'full message', { custom: 'field' })
Create a writable stream to pipe log messages into:
var stream = log.stream('info')
Streams automatically break lines up and pass each line to GrayLog2 at the specified level.
Pass a raw GELF message. The following fields will be populated if absent:
version,
host, and
timestamp.
log.raw({
version: '1.1',
host: 'wavded',
short_message: 'oh no!',
full_message: 'howdy',
timestamp: 1412087767.704356,
level: 6,
_foo: 'custom field'
})
Note: No global custom fields (
log.fields) are included when using
log.raw.
Make your own GrayLog UDP server or proxy messages to GrayLog. A GrayGelf server handles
zlib,
gzip and GELF chunked messages.
var gelfserver = require('graygelf/server')
var server = gelfserver()
server.on('message', function (gelf) {
// handle parsed gelf json
console.log('received message', gelf.short_message)
})
server.listen(12201)
Emits parsed GELF JSON messages.
Emits raw GELF buffers (useful for proxying).
Emits errors captured from udp or parsing.
Start listening on a port and bind address. Both parameters are optional. Defaults to typical GrayLog2 server defaults.
Close down a server and stop receiving messages.
Allow the Node process to terminate if the server is the only thing keeping it alive.
var server = require('graygelf/server')().listen()
var client = require('graygelf')('proxy-dest.graylog.local')
server.pipe(client) // establish proxy (straight UDP transfer)