GrayLog2 GELF UDP logging, streaming, chunking, and more. Production hardened. Includes client and server implementations. AFAIK a complete GELF implementation.

Install

npm install graygelf

Example

var log = require ( 'graygelf' )( 'graylog.server.local' ) log.on( 'message' , console .log) log.fields.facility = 'redicomps' log.info( 'hello %s' , 'world' ) log.info( 'hello' , 'world' ) redis.on( 'error' , log.error) log.info.a( 'short' , 'full' , { foo : 'bar' }) log.info.a( 'short' , 'full' , { foo : 'bar' }) var er = new Error ( 'oh no!' ) log.info(er) log.info.a(er.message, er.stack) var infostream = log.stream( 'info' ) var rstream = require ( 'fs' ).createReadStream(__filename) rstream.pipe(infostream) log.raw({ short_message : 'oh no!' , full_message : 'howdy' , level : 6 , _foo : 'bar' })

Setup

By host string (uses defaults below for other options):

var log = require ( 'graygelf' )( 'graylog.server.local' )

By options object:

var log = require ( 'graygelf' )({ host : 'graylog.server.local' , port : 23923 })

Available options are:

host - graylog host ( default : 'localhost' ) port - graylog port ( default : 12201 ) chunkSize - size of chunked messages in bytes ( default : 1240 ) compressType - compression 'gzip' or 'deflate' ( default : 'deflate' ) alwaysCompress - whether to always compress or go by chunkSize ( default : false ) mock - don 't send messages to GrayLog2 (default: false)

API

event: error

Emits errors that may occur while parsing and sending GELF messages.

event: message

Emits GELF JSON messages that will be send over UDP. Useful for redirecting output to stdout in development.

log.on( 'message' , function ( gelf ) { console .log(gelf.level, gelf.short_message, gelf.long_message) })

Add global custom fields to be included in every message. Custom fields allow you to more interesting searches and sorting inside GrayLog2 servers.

log.fields.facility = 'facility'

Note: fields is plain JavaScript object.

GrayGelf maps the syslog levels to functions. All functions have the same semantics as console.log (i.e. printf style):

log.emerg( 'oh %s' , 's*#t' ) log.alert( 'act' , 'immediately' ) log.crit( 'act %j' , [ 'really soon' ]) log.error( 'expected %d, got %d' , 1 , 5 ) log.warn( 'take note, it may bite' ) log.notice( 'unusual %s' , 'behavior' ) log.info( 'hello' , 'world' ) log.debug( 'value is' , a)

There also is an a(ttach) method to include a full message.

log.crit.a( 'short message' , 'full message' )

The a(ttach) method can have an optional third argument to define custom fields that will be passed to Graylog2.

log.info.a( 'short message' , 'full message' , { custom : 'field' })

Create a writable stream to pipe log messages into:

var stream = log.stream( 'info' )

Streams automatically break lines up and pass each line to GrayLog2 at the specified level.

Pass a raw GELF message. The following fields will be populated if absent: version , host , and timestamp .

log.raw({ version : '1.1' , host : 'wavded' , short_message : 'oh no!' , full_message : 'howdy' , timestamp : 1412087767.704356 , level : 6 , _foo : 'custom field' })

Note: No global custom fields ( log.fields ) are included when using log.raw .

Server

Make your own GrayLog UDP server or proxy messages to GrayLog. A GrayGelf server handles zlib , gzip and GELF chunked messages.

Example

var gelfserver = require ( 'graygelf/server' ) var server = gelfserver() server.on( 'message' , function ( gelf ) { console .log( 'received message' , gelf.short_message) }) server.listen( 12201 )

event: message

Emits parsed GELF JSON messages.

event: data

Emits raw GELF buffers (useful for proxying).

event: error

Emits errors captured from udp or parsing.

server.listen(port = 12201, address = "0.0.0.0")

Start listening on a port and bind address. Both parameters are optional. Defaults to typical GrayLog2 server defaults.

Close down a server and stop receiving messages.

Allow the Node process to terminate if the server is the only thing keeping it alive.