Get the URL to a Gravatar image from an identifier, such as an email
$ npm install gravatar-url
import gravatarUrl from 'gravatar-url';
gravatarUrl('sindresorhus@gmail.com', {size: 200});
//=> 'https://gravatar.com/avatar/d36a92237c75c5337c17b60d90686bf9?size=200'
Type:
string
Identifier for which to get the Gravatar image.
This will typically be an email matching a Gravatar profile, but can technically be any string.
The Gravatar service only sees a hash of the identifier, so you could actually use this to get pseudo-random avatars for any entity, e.g. based on its ID.
Note that if the identifier contains an
@, it is assumed to be an email, and will therefore be lower-cased and trimmed before hashing, as per the Gravatar instructions - otherwise it will be hashed as-is.
Type:
object
Type:
number\
Default:
80\
Values:
1..2048
Size of the image.
Type:
string\
Default: This image\
Values: Custom URL or
404,
mm,
identicon,
monsterid,
wavatar,
retro,
blank
Image to return if the identifier didn't match any Gravatar profile.
Type:
string\
Default:
g\
Values:
g
pg
r
x
Allowed rating of the image.