Get the URL to a Gravatar image from an identifier, such as an email

Install

npm install gravatar-url

Usage

import gravatarUrl from 'gravatar-url' ; gravatarUrl( 'sindresorhus@gmail.com' , { size : 200 });

API

identifier

Type: string

Identifier for which to get the Gravatar image.

This will typically be an email matching a Gravatar profile, but can technically be any string.

The Gravatar service only sees a hash of the identifier, so you could actually use this to get pseudo-random avatars for any entity, e.g. based on its ID.

Note that if the identifier contains an @ , it is assumed to be an email, and will therefore be lower-cased and trimmed before hashing, as per the Gravatar instructions - otherwise it will be hashed as-is.

options

Type: object

size

Type: number \ Default: 80 \ Values: 1..2048

Size of the image.

default

Type: string \ Default: This image\ Values: Custom URL or 404 , mm , identicon , monsterid , wavatar , retro , blank

Image to return if the identifier didn't match any Gravatar profile.

rating

Type: string \ Default: g \ Values: g pg r x

Allowed rating of the image.

