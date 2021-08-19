openbase logo
gravatar-url

by Sindre Sorhus
4.0.1 (see all)

Get the URL to a Gravatar image from an identifier, such as an email

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

13.5K

GitHub Stars

68

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

Get the URL to a Gravatar image from an identifier, such as an email

Install

$ npm install gravatar-url

Usage

import gravatarUrl from 'gravatar-url';

gravatarUrl('sindresorhus@gmail.com', {size: 200});
//=> 'https://gravatar.com/avatar/d36a92237c75c5337c17b60d90686bf9?size=200'

API

gravatarUrl(identifier, options?)

identifier

Type: string

Identifier for which to get the Gravatar image.

This will typically be an email matching a Gravatar profile, but can technically be any string.

The Gravatar service only sees a hash of the identifier, so you could actually use this to get pseudo-random avatars for any entity, e.g. based on its ID.

Note that if the identifier contains an @, it is assumed to be an email, and will therefore be lower-cased and trimmed before hashing, as per the Gravatar instructions - otherwise it will be hashed as-is.

options

Type: object

size

Type: number\ Default: 80\ Values: 1..2048

Size of the image.

default

Type: string\ Default: This image\ Values: Custom URL or 404, mm, identicon, monsterid, wavatar, retro, blank

Image to return if the identifier didn't match any Gravatar profile.

rating

Type: string\ Default: g\ Values: g pg r x

Allowed rating of the image.

No reviews found
