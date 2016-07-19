Grasshopper is an everybody friendly, flexible, extensible CMS.

A CMS for the people, a great experience for developers, users and customers. Use Grasshopper to drastically speed up development for distributed systems. Support your clients better.

By standardizing your development workflow, you can spend more time building your public facing applications and less time building backend systems, APIs and administrations.

Grasshopper focuses on user happiness, not just developer happiness. Grasshopper provides tools for everyone involved in a project, developers, content managers, clients and customers alike.

Using Grasshopper, developers get

An easy to use SDK, a ready to go REST API, built in concepts like user management and permissions, an open system that is both flexible and extensible.

High performance application stack built on Node.js. Hooks and events into the system to completely customize the handling of data and unlocking it's potential.

Consistent tools will that help you save time and delight your users. Using Grasshopper will elimiate much of the boring, boilerplate code that you have to write for every project.

The Grasshopper system can be run anywhere and has native cloud support that keeps growing. You can use services like Heroku or host on your own systems.

Using Grasshopper, managers get

A ready to go environment to start working right away. No more technology black holes where you have to wait until the end of the project to do your job.

Faster access to the tools you need. When developers don't have to write code to give you what you want, you will get it faster.

Intuitive and useful content management screens that can have any definition. Any type of content can be defined, organized and managed without a developer having to write any code.

Piece of mind knowing that you can increase client engagement by giving them something to work on sooner and give them less time to think about changes.

Grasshopper API

Grasshopper API is an HTTP wrapper of core designed to run on HTTP or HTTPS protocols. The API includes all of the functionality that is available in CORE. The API is required if you intend on using Grasshopper Admin.

For more information see our official documentation.

API Documentation

For full documentation on the grasshopper API click here

Running Tests

To run the tests:

grunt test

Upcoming Features

Hooks are not yet supported

Full node permissions for search criteria

Cascading permissions for child nodes

Deleting content when deleting a content type

Deleting content when deleting a node

Registering new collections

Tin Can API integration

More verbose response codes

Security enhancements

Publish content to other environments

Content localization

Content history

Document merges

Dynamic content model validation

Plug in custom roles for advanced proxy implementations

Document concurrency protection

3rd party authentication schemes

more more more

License

Grasshopper API JS is released under a MIT license.

Release Notes

Contributors ( git shortlog -s -n )

Travis McHattie

Greg Larrenaga

Peter Ajtai

Cooper Hilscher

kaijarayne

Main Conf Room

Andrew Gurinovich

Jonathan Waltner

Luke Chinworth

Jesse McCabe

Eric Beringer

root

Dev Notes

To create the readme, update the release notes dir and package.json.version at a minimum. If needed update README.template.md. Then run grunt readme .

