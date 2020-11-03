Grapnel

The smallest (1100 bytes gzipped!) Client/Server-Side JavaScript Router with Named Parameters, HTML5 pushState, and Middleware support.

Download Source:

Install with npm

npm install grapnel

CDN

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/grapnel" type = "text/javascript" > </ script >

Server only: (with HTTP methods added, more info)

npm install grapnel-server

Grapnel Features

Supports routing using pushState or hashchange concurrently

or concurrently Supports Named Parameters similar to Sinatra, Restify, and Express

Middleware Support

Works on the client or server-side

RegExp Support

RequreJS/AMD, Browserify, and CommonJS Compatibility

Supports # or #! for hashchange routing

or for routing Unobtrusive, supports multiple routers on the same page

No dependencies

Basic Router

var router = new Grapnel(); router.get( 'products/:category/:id?' , function ( req ) { var id = req.params.id, category = req.params.category; console .log(category, id); });

Using pushState

var router = new Grapnel({ pushState : true }); router.get( '/products/:category/:id?' , function ( req ) { var id = req.params.id, category = req.params.category console .log(category, id); }); router.navigate( '/products/widgets/134' );

Named Parameters

Grapnel supports regex style routes similar to Sinatra, Restify, and Express. The properties are mapped to the parameters in the request.

router.get( 'products/:id?' , function ( req ) { req.params.id }); router.get( 'products/*' , function ( req ) { });

Middleware Support

Grapnel also supports middleware:

var auth = function ( req, event, next ) { user.auth( function ( err ) { req.user = this ; next(); }); } router.get( '/*' , auth, function ( req ) { console .log(req.user); });

Route Context

You can add context to a route and even use it with middleware:

var usersRoute = router.context( '/user/:id' , getUser, getFollowers); usersRoute( '/' , function ( req, event ) { console .log( 'Profile' , req.params.id); }); usersRoute( '/followers' , otherMiddleware, function ( req, event ) { console .log( 'Followers' , req.params.id); }); router.navigate( '/user/13589' ); router.navigate( '/user/13589/followers' );

Works as a server-side router

This is now simplified as a separate package (more info)

npm install grapnel-server

var http = require ( 'http' ), app = require ( 'grapnel-server' ); app.get( '/' , function ( req, res, next ) { res.end( 'Hello World!' , 200 ); }); http.createServer(app.start()).listen( 3000 );

Declaring Multiple Routes

var routes = { 'products' : function ( req ) { }, 'products/:category/:id?' : function ( req ) { req.params.category } } Grapnel.listen(routes);

Event Handling

var router = new Grapnel({ pushState : true , root : '/' }); router.on( 'navigate' , function ( event ) { console .log( 'URL changed to %s' , this .path()); });

RegExp Support

Grapnel allows RegEx when defining a route:

var expression = /^food\/tacos\/(.*)$/i ; var router = new Grapnel(); router.get(expression, function ( req, event ) { console .log( 'I think tacos are %s.' , req.params[ 0 ]); });

RequireJS/AMD, Browserify, and CommonJS Compatibility

require ([ 'lib/grapnel' ], function ( Grapnel ) { var router = new Grapnel({ pushState : true }); router.bind( 'navigate' , function ( ) { console .log( 'It works!' ); }); router.navigate( '/' ); });

Usage & Tips

Basic Configuration

var router = new Grapnel();

Or you can declare your routes with a literal object:

Grapnel.listen({ 'products/:id' : function ( req ) { } });

When declaring routes with a literal object, router options can be passed as the first parameter:

var opts = { pushState : true }; Grapnel.listen(opts, routes);

Enabling PushState

var router = new Grapnel({ pushState : true });

You can also specify a root URL by setting it as an option:

var router = new Grapnel({ root : '/public/search/' , pushState : true });

The root may require a beginning slash and a trailing slash depending on how your application utilizes the router.

Middleware

Grapnel uses middleware similar to how Express uses middleware. Middleware has access to the req object, event object, and the next middleware in the call stack (commonly denoted as next ). Middleware must call next() to pass control to the next middleware, otherwise the router will stop.

For more information about how middleware works, see Using Middleware.

var user = function ( req, event, next ) { user.get( function ( err ) { req.user = this ; next(); }); } router.get( '/user/*' , user, function ( req ) { console .log(req.user); });

Navigation

If pushState is enabled, you can navigate through your application with router.navigate :

router.navigate( '/products/123' );

Stopping a Route Event

router.on( 'match' , function ( event ) { event.preventDefault(); });

Stopping Event Propagation

router.get( '/products/:id' , function ( req, event ) { event.stopPropagation(); }); router.get( '/products/widgets' , function ( req, event ) { }); router.navigate( '/products/widgets' );

404 Pages

You can specify a route that only uses a wildcard * as your final route, then use event.parent() which returns false if the call stack doesn't have any other routes to run.

var routes = { '/' : function ( req, e ) { }, '/store/products/:id' : function ( req, e ) { }, '/category/:id' : function ( req, e ) { }, '/*' : function ( req, e ) { if (!e.parent()){ } } } Grapnel.listen({ pushState : true }, routes);

API Documentation

get Adds a listeners and middleware for routes

router.get( '/store/:category/:id?' , function ( req, event ) { var category = req.params.category, id = req.params.id; console .log( 'Product #%s in %s' , id, category); });

navigate Navigate through application

router.navigate( '/products/123' );

on Adds a new event listener

router.on( 'myevent' , function ( event ) { console .log( 'Grapnel works!' ); });

once A version of on except its handler will only be called once

router.once( 'init' , function ( ) { console .log( 'This will only be executed once' ); });

trigger Triggers an event

router.trigger( 'event' , eventArg1, eventArg2, etc);

context Returns a function that can be called with a specific route in context.

Both the router.context method and the function it returns can accept middleware. Note: when calling route.context , you should omit the trailing slash.

var usersRoute = router.context( '/user/:id' ); usersRoute( '/followers' , function ( req, event ) { console .log( 'Followers' , req.params.id); }); router.navigate( '/user/13589/followers' );

path

router.path('string') Sets a new path or hash

Sets a new path or hash router.path() Gets path or hash

Gets path or hash router.path(false) Clears the path or hash

bind An alias of on

add An alias of get

fragment (Deprecated)

Options

pushState Enable pushState, allowing manipulation of browser history instead of using the # and hashchange event

Enable pushState, allowing manipulation of browser history instead of using the and event root Root of your app, all navigation will be relative to this

Root of your app, all navigation will be relative to this hashBang Enable #! as the anchor of a hashchange router instead of using just a #

Events

navigate Fires when router navigates through history

Fires when router navigates through history match Fires when a new match is found, but before the handler is called

Fires when a new match is found, but before the handler is called hashchange Fires when hashtag is changed

License