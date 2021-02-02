Easy configurable gradient picker, with no dependencies.
You can download the file from here (CSS), via
npm i grapick or directly from the
/dist folder of this repo
<link rel="stylesheet" href="path/to/grapick.min.css">
<script src="path/to/grapick.min.js"></script>
<div id="gp"></div>
<script type="text/javascript">
const gp = new Grapick({el: '#gp'});
// Handlers are color stops
gp.addHandler(0, 'red');
gp.addHandler(100, 'blue');
// Do stuff on change of the gradient
gp.on('change', complete => {
document.body.style.background = gp.getSafeValue();
})
</script>
pfx - Class prefix (string)
el - Element on which the picker will be attached (HTMLElement or query string)
colorEl - Element to use for the custom color picker, eg. ''
min - Minimum handler position, default: 0 (integer)
max - Maximum handler position, default: 100 (integer)
direction - Any supported gradient direction: '90deg' (default), 'top', 'bottom', 'right', '135deg', etc.
type - Gradient type, available options: 'linear' (default) | 'radial' | 'repeating-linear' | 'repeating-radial'
height - Gradient input height, default: '30px'
width - Gradient input width, default: '100%'
emptyColor - Default empty color (when you click on an empty color picker area)
onValuePos - Format handler position value, default (to avoid floats): val => parseInt(val)
Grapick is color picker independent and uses the browser's native one, by default, just to make it more accessible, but you can easily switch it with one of your choices (recommended as not all browsers support properly
input[type=color]).
In the example below we use spectrum color picker just as the proof of concept
<script src="//code.jquery.com/jquery-3.2.1.min.js"></script>
<script src="//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/spectrum/1.8.0/spectrum.min.js"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/spectrum/1.8.0/spectrum.min.css">
<div id="gp"></div>
<script type="text/javascript">
const gp = new Grapick({
el: '#gp',
colorEl: '<input id="colorpicker"/>' // I'll use this for the custom color picker
});
gp.setColorPicker(handler => {
const el = handler.getEl().querySelector('#colorpicker');
const $el = $(el);
$el.spectrum({
color: handler.getColor(),
showAlpha: true,
change(color) {
handler.setColor(color.toRgbString());
},
move(color) {
handler.setColor(color.toRgbString(), 0);
}
});
// return a function in order to destroy the custom color picker
return () => {
$el.spectrum('destroy');
}
});
</script>
Available events
change - Gradient is changed
handler:drag:start - Started dragging the handler
handler:drag - Dragging the handler
handler:drag:end - Stopped dragging the handler
handler:select - Handler selected
handler:deselect - Handler deselected
handler:add - New handler added
handler:remove - Handler removed
handler:color:change - The color of the handler is changed
handler:position:change - The position of the handler is changed
Clone the repository and enter inside the folder
$ git clone https://github.com/artf/grapick.git
$ cd grapick
Install it
$ npm i
Start the dev server
$ npm start
Run tests
$ npm test
Run and watch tests
$ npm run test:dev
MIT