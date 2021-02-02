openbase logo
grapick

by Artur Arseniev
0.1.13

Easy configurable gradient picker, with no dependencies

Readme

Grapick

Easy configurable gradient picker, with no dependencies.

Demo

Download

You can download the file from here (CSS), via npm i grapick or directly from the /dist folder of this repo

Usage

<link rel="stylesheet" href="path/to/grapick.min.css">
<script src="path/to/grapick.min.js"></script>

<div id="gp"></div>

<script type="text/javascript">
  const gp = new Grapick({el: '#gp'});

  // Handlers are color stops
  gp.addHandler(0, 'red');
  gp.addHandler(100, 'blue');

  // Do stuff on change of the gradient
  gp.on('change', complete => {
    document.body.style.background = gp.getSafeValue();
  })
</script>

Configurations

  • pfx - Class prefix (string)
  • el - Element on which the picker will be attached (HTMLElement or query string)
  • colorEl - Element to use for the custom color picker, eg. '
    '
  • min - Minimum handler position, default: 0 (integer)
  • max - Maximum handler position, default: 100 (integer)
  • direction - Any supported gradient direction: '90deg' (default), 'top', 'bottom', 'right', '135deg', etc.
  • type - Gradient type, available options: 'linear' (default) | 'radial' | 'repeating-linear' | 'repeating-radial'
  • height - Gradient input height, default: '30px'
  • width - Gradient input width, default: '100%'
  • emptyColor - Default empty color (when you click on an empty color picker area)
  • onValuePos - Format handler position value, default (to avoid floats): val => parseInt(val)

Add custom color picker

Grapick is color picker independent and uses the browser's native one, by default, just to make it more accessible, but you can easily switch it with one of your choices (recommended as not all browsers support properly input[type=color]).

In the example below we use spectrum color picker just as the proof of concept

<script src="//code.jquery.com/jquery-3.2.1.min.js"></script>
<script src="//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/spectrum/1.8.0/spectrum.min.js"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/spectrum/1.8.0/spectrum.min.css">

<div id="gp"></div>

<script type="text/javascript">
  const gp = new Grapick({
    el: '#gp',
    colorEl: '<input id="colorpicker"/>' // I'll use this for the custom color picker
  });

  gp.setColorPicker(handler => {
    const el = handler.getEl().querySelector('#colorpicker');
    const $el = $(el);

    $el.spectrum({
        color: handler.getColor(),
        showAlpha: true,
        change(color) {
          handler.setColor(color.toRgbString());
        },
        move(color) {
          handler.setColor(color.toRgbString(), 0);
        }
    });

    // return a function in order to destroy the custom color picker
    return () => {
      $el.spectrum('destroy');
    }
  });
</script>

Events

Available events

  • change - Gradient is changed
  • handler:drag:start - Started dragging the handler
  • handler:drag - Dragging the handler
  • handler:drag:end - Stopped dragging the handler
  • handler:select - Handler selected
  • handler:deselect - Handler deselected
  • handler:add - New handler added
  • handler:remove - Handler removed
  • handler:color:change - The color of the handler is changed
  • handler:position:change - The position of the handler is changed

Development

Clone the repository and enter inside the folder

$ git clone https://github.com/artf/grapick.git
$ cd grapick

Install it

$ npm i

Start the dev server

$ npm start

API

API Reference here

Testing

Run tests

$ npm test

Run and watch tests

$ npm run test:dev

License

MIT

