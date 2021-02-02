Easy configurable gradient picker, with no dependencies.

Demo

Download

You can download the file from here (CSS), via npm i grapick or directly from the /dist folder of this repo

Usage

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "path/to/grapick.min.css" > < script src = "path/to/grapick.min.js" > </ script > < div id = "gp" > </ div > < script type = "text/javascript" > const gp = new Grapick({ el : '#gp' }); gp.addHandler( 0 , 'red' ); gp.addHandler( 100 , 'blue' ); gp.on( 'change' , complete => { document .body.style.background = gp.getSafeValue(); }) </ script >

Configurations

pfx - Class prefix (string)

- Class prefix (string) el - Element on which the picker will be attached (HTMLElement or query string)

- Element on which the picker will be attached (HTMLElement or query string) colorEl - Element to use for the custom color picker, eg. ' '

- Element to use for the custom color picker, eg. ' ' min - Minimum handler position, default: 0 (integer)

- Minimum handler position, default: 0 (integer) max - Maximum handler position, default: 100 (integer)

- Maximum handler position, default: 100 (integer) direction - Any supported gradient direction: '90deg' (default), 'top', 'bottom', 'right', '135deg', etc.

- Any supported gradient direction: '90deg' (default), 'top', 'bottom', 'right', '135deg', etc. type - Gradient type, available options: 'linear' (default) | 'radial' | 'repeating-linear' | 'repeating-radial'

- Gradient type, available options: 'linear' (default) | 'radial' | 'repeating-linear' | 'repeating-radial' height - Gradient input height, default: '30px'

- Gradient input height, default: '30px' width - Gradient input width, default: '100%'

- Gradient input width, default: '100%' emptyColor - Default empty color (when you click on an empty color picker area)

- Default empty color (when you click on an empty color picker area) onValuePos - Format handler position value, default (to avoid floats): val => parseInt(val)

Add custom color picker

Grapick is color picker independent and uses the browser's native one, by default, just to make it more accessible, but you can easily switch it with one of your choices (recommended as not all browsers support properly input[type=color] ).

In the example below we use spectrum color picker just as the proof of concept

< script src = "//code.jquery.com/jquery-3.2.1.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/spectrum/1.8.0/spectrum.min.js" > </ script > < link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/spectrum/1.8.0/spectrum.min.css" > < div id = "gp" > </ div > < script type = "text/javascript" > const gp = new Grapick({ el : '#gp' , colorEl : '<input id="colorpicker"/>' }); gp.setColorPicker( handler => { const el = handler.getEl().querySelector( '#colorpicker' ); const $el = $(el); $el.spectrum({ color : handler.getColor(), showAlpha : true , change(color) { handler.setColor(color.toRgbString()); }, move(color) { handler.setColor(color.toRgbString(), 0 ); } }); return () => { $el.spectrum( 'destroy' ); } }); </ script >

Events

Available events

change - Gradient is changed

- Gradient is changed handler:drag:start - Started dragging the handler

- Started dragging the handler handler:drag - Dragging the handler

- Dragging the handler handler:drag:end - Stopped dragging the handler

- Stopped dragging the handler handler:select - Handler selected

- Handler selected handler:deselect - Handler deselected

- Handler deselected handler:add - New handler added

- New handler added handler:remove - Handler removed

- Handler removed handler:color:change - The color of the handler is changed

- The color of the handler is changed handler:position:change - The position of the handler is changed

Development

Clone the repository and enter inside the folder

$ git clone https://github.com/artf/grapick.git $ cd grapick

Install it

$ npm i

Start the dev server

$ npm start

API

API Reference here

Testing

Run tests

$ npm test

Run and watch tests

$ npm run test :dev

License

MIT