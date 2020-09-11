Copyright (C) 2010-2019 Gregoire Lejeune
Interface to the GraphViz graphing tool
A basic example
var util = require('util'),
graphviz = require('graphviz');
// Create digraph G
var g = graphviz.digraph("G");
// Add node (ID: Hello)
var n1 = g.addNode( "Hello", {"color" : "blue"} );
n1.set( "style", "filled" );
// Add node (ID: World)
g.addNode( "World" );
// Add edge between the two nodes
var e = g.addEdge( n1, "World" );
e.set( "color", "red" );
// Print the dot script
console.log( g.to_dot() );
// Set GraphViz path (if not in your path)
g.setGraphVizPath( "/usr/local/bin" );
// Generate a PNG output
g.output( "png", "test01.png" );
$ npm install graphviz
You also need to install GraphViz
To build the documentation:
npm install -g jake dox
jake doc & open documentation.json
