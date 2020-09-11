openbase logo
graphviz

by Gregoire Lejeune
0.0.9 (see all)

Node.js interface to the GraphViz graphing tool

Readme

Node.js GraphViz Module

All Contributors

Copyright (C) 2010-2019 Gregoire Lejeune

DESCRIPTION

Interface to the GraphViz graphing tool

SYNOPSIS

A basic example

var util = require('util'),
    graphviz = require('graphviz');

// Create digraph G
var g = graphviz.digraph("G");

// Add node (ID: Hello)
var n1 = g.addNode( "Hello", {"color" : "blue"} );
n1.set( "style", "filled" );

// Add node (ID: World)
g.addNode( "World" );

// Add edge between the two nodes
var e = g.addEdge( n1, "World" );
e.set( "color", "red" );

// Print the dot script
console.log( g.to_dot() );

// Set GraphViz path (if not in your path)
g.setGraphVizPath( "/usr/local/bin" );
// Generate a PNG output
g.output( "png", "test01.png" );

INSTALLATION

$ npm install graphviz

You also need to install GraphViz

DOCUMENTATION

To build the documentation:

npm install -g jake dox
jake doc & open documentation.json

AUTHORS

LICENCES

Copyright (c) 2010 Gregoire Lejeune gregoire.lejeune@free.fr

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

Gregoire Lejeune
Gregoire Lejeune
💻 📖 💡		Darius Kazemi
Darius Kazemi
💻		Sébastien ELET
Sébastien ELET
💻		Andreas Lind
Andreas Lind
💻		Farrin Reid
Farrin Reid
💻		Patrik Henningsson
Patrik Henningsson
💻		Pooria Azimi
Pooria Azimi
💻
Ruben Bridgewater
Ruben Bridgewater
💻		Mathieu Ravaux
Mathieu Ravaux
💻

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

