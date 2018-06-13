Vesper is a NodeJS framework that helps you to create scalable, maintainable, extensible, declarative and fast GraphQL-based server applications. It perfectly fits any architecture and scale you choose - from monoliths to microservices, from small to enterprise apps.

Using Vesper your app's core components are:

Controllers (root queries)

Args (e.g. GraphQL resolver args or user input)

Models

Resolvers

Services

GraphQL schemas defined in .graphql format

Vesper provides you following features:

Controllers framework for your root queries

Maintainable GraphQL resolvers framework with data loader out of the box

User input validation framework with ability to use any validation library

User authorization and access control framework

Modules framework for large and scalable applications

Integration with TypeORM and ability to use any other ORM or database source

Automatic database relations resolver

Automatic transaction wrapper for your mutations

Powerful service container for code organization and seamless testing

Ability to use model interfaces across backend and frontend

Uses Express and Apollo Server and you have all power of these tools

And more...

Quick Start

To create a new JavaScript project using Vesper install it globally and use init command with --javascript flag:

npm i vesper -g vesper init --name my-project --javascript

To create a new TypeScript project using Vesper install it globally and use init command with --typescript flag:

npm i vesper -g vesper init --name my-project --typescript

Documentation

Contributing

Want to contribute? Vesper is opened for any contributions, just create a new github issue!