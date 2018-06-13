openbase logo
Vesper is a NodeJS framework that helps you to create scalable, maintainable, extensible, declarative and fast GraphQL-based server applications.

Vesper is a NodeJS framework that helps you to create scalable, maintainable, extensible, declarative and fast GraphQL-based server applications. It perfectly fits any architecture and scale you choose - from monoliths to microservices, from small to enterprise apps.

Using Vesper your app's core components are:

  • Controllers (root queries)
  • Args (e.g. GraphQL resolver args or user input)
  • Models
  • Resolvers
  • Services
  • GraphQL schemas defined in .graphql format

Vesper provides you following features:

  • Controllers framework for your root queries
  • Maintainable GraphQL resolvers framework with data loader out of the box
  • User input validation framework with ability to use any validation library
  • User authorization and access control framework
  • Modules framework for large and scalable applications
  • Integration with TypeORM and ability to use any other ORM or database source
  • Automatic database relations resolver
  • Automatic transaction wrapper for your mutations
  • Powerful service container for code organization and seamless testing
  • Ability to use model interfaces across backend and frontend
  • Uses Express and Apollo Server and you have all power of these tools

And more...

Quick Start

To create a new JavaScript project using Vesper install it globally and use init command with --javascript flag:

npm i vesper -g
vesper init --name my-project --javascript

To create a new TypeScript project using Vesper install it globally and use init command with --typescript flag:

npm i vesper -g
vesper init --name my-project --typescript

Documentation

Contributing

Want to contribute? Vesper is opened for any contributions, just create a new github issue!

