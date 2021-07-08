openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

graphqurl

by hasura
1.0.1 (see all)

curl for GraphQL with autocomplete, subscriptions and GraphiQL. Also a dead-simple universal javascript GraphQL client.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.7K

GitHub Stars

3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

15

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

graphqurl

oclif Version

Azure Pipelines Appveyor CI Downloads/week License

graphqurl is a curl like CLI for GraphQL. It's features include:

  • CLI for making GraphQL queries. It also provisions queries with autocomplete.
  • Run a custom GraphiQL, where you can specify request's headers, locally against any endpoint
  • Use as a library with Node.js or from the browser
  • Supports subscriptions
  • Export GraphQL schema

Made with ❤️ by Hasura

Graphqurl Demo

GraphiQL Demo

Subscriptions triggering bash

Table of contents

Installation

Steps to Install CLI

npm install -g graphqurl

Steps to Install Node Library

npm install --save graphqurl

Usage

CLI

Query

gq https://my-graphql-endpoint/graphql \
     -H 'Authorization: Bearer <token>' \
     -q 'query { table { column } }'

Auto-complete

Graphqurl can auto-complete queries using schema introspection. Execute the command without providing a query string:

$ gq <endpoint> [-H <header:value>]
Enter the query, use TAB to auto-complete, Ctrl+Q to execute, Ctrl+C to cancel
gql>

You can use TAB to trigger auto-complete. Ctrl+C to cancel the input and Ctrl+Q/Enter to execute the query.

GraphiQL

Open GraphiQL with a given endpoint:

gq <endpoint> -i

This is a custom GraphiQL where you can specify request's headers.

Subscription

Subscriptions can be executed and the response is streamed on to stdout.

gq <endpoint> \
   -q 'subscription { table { column } }'

Export schema

Export GraphQL schema to GraphQL or JSON format:

gq <endpoint> --introspect > schema.graphql

# json
gq <endpoint> --introspect --format json > schema.json

Command

$ gq ENDPOINT [-q QUERY]

Args

  • ENDPOINT: graphql endpoint (can be also set as GRAPHQURL_ENDPOINT env var)

Flag Reference

FlagShorthandDescription
--query-qGraphQL query to execute
--header-Hrequest header
--variable-vVariables used in the query
--variablesJSON-nVariables used in the query as JSON
--graphiql-iOpen GraphiQL with the given endpoint, headers, query and variables
--graphiqlHost-aHost to use for GraphiQL. (Default: localhost)
--graphiqlPort-pPort to use for GraphiQL
--singleLine-lPrints output in a single line, does not prettify
--introspectIntrospect the endpoint and get schema
--formatOutput format for GraphQL schema after introspection. Options: json, graphql (Default: graphql)
--help-hOutputs the command help text
--versionOutputs CLI version
--queryFileFile to read the query from
--operationNameName of the operation to execute from the query file
--variablesFileJSON file to read the query variables from

Node Library

Using callbacks:

const { createClient } = require('graphqurl');

const client = createClient({
  endpoint: 'https://my-graphql-endpoint/graphql',
  headers: {
    'Authorization': 'Bearer <token>'
  }
});

function successCallback(response, queryType, parsedQuery) {
  if (queryType === 'subscription') {
    // handle subscription response
  } else {
    // handle query/mutation response
  }
}

function errorCallback(error, queryType, parsedQuery) {
  console.error(error);
}

client.query(
  {
    query: 'query ($id: Int) { table_by_id (id: $id) { column } }',
    variables: { id: 24 }
  },
  successCallback,
  errorCallback
);

Using Promises:

For queries and mutations,

const { createClient } = require('graphqurl');

const client = createClient({
  endpoint: 'https://my-graphql-endpoint/graphql',
  headers: {
    'Authorization': 'Bearer <token>'
  }
});

client.query(
  {
    query: 'query ($id: Int) { table_by_id (id: $id) { column } }',
    variables: { id: 24 }
  }
).then((response) => console.log(response))
 .catch((error) => console.error(error));

For subscriptions,

const { createClient } = require('graphqurl');

const client = createClient({
  endpoint: 'https://my-graphql-endpoint/graphql',
  headers: {
    'Authorization': 'Bearer <token>'
  }
  websocket: {
    endpoint: 'wss://my-graphql-endpoint/graphql',
    onConnectionSuccess: () => console.log('Connected'),
    onConnectionError: () => console.log('Connection Error'),
  }
});

client.subscribe(
  {
    subscription: 'subscription { table { column } }',
  },
  (event) => {
    console.log('Event received: ', event);
    // handle event
  },
  (error) => {
    console.log('Error: ', error);
    // handle error
  }
)

API

createClient

The createClient function is available as a named export. It takes init options and returns client.

const { createClient } = require('graphqurl');

  • options: [Object, required] graphqurl init options with the following properties:

    • endpoint: [String, required] GraphQL endpoint
    • headers: [Object] Request header, defaults to {}. These headers will be added along with all the GraphQL queries, mutations and subscriptions made through the client.
    • websocket: [Object] Options for configuring subscriptions over websocket. Subscriptions are not supported if this field is empty.
      • endpoint: [String, ] WebSocket endpoint to run GraphQL subscriptions.
      • shouldRetry: [Boolean] Boolean value whether to retry closed websocket connection. Defaults to false.
      • parameters: [Object] Payload to send the connection init message with
      • onConnectionSuccess: [void => void] Callback function called when the GraphQL connection is successful. Please not that this is different from the websocket connection being open. Please check the followed protocol for more details.
      • onConnectionError: [error => null] Callback function called if the GraphQL connection over websocket is unsuccessful
      • onConnectionKeepAlive: [void => null]: Callback function called when the GraphQL server sends GRAPHQL_CONNECTION_KEEP_ALIVE messages to keep the connection alive.

  • Returns: [client]

Client

const client = createClient({
  endpoint: 'https://my-graphql-endpoint/graphql'
});

The graphqurl client exposeses the following methods:

  • client.query: [(queryoptions, successCallback, errorCallback) => Promise (response)]

    • queryOptions: [Object required]
      • query: [String required] The GraphQL query or mutation to be executed over HTTP
      • variables: [Object] GraphQL query variables. Defaults to {}
      • headers: [Object] Header overrides. If you wish to make a GraphQL query while adding to or overriding the headers provided during initalisations, you can pass the headers here.
    • successCallback: [response => null] Success callback which is called after a successful response. It is called with the following parameters:
      • response: The response of your query
    • errorCallback: [error => null] Error callback which is called after the occurrence of an error. It is called with the following parameters:
      • error: The occurred error
    • Returns: [Promise (response) ] This function returns the response wrapped in a promise.
      • response: response is a GraphQL compliant JSON object in case of queries and mutations.

  • client.subscribe: [(subscriptionOptions, eventCallback, errorCallback) => Function (stop)]

    • subscriptionOptions: [Object required]
      • subscription: [String required] The GraphQL subscription to be started over WebSocket
      • variables: [Object] GraphQL query variables. Defaults to {}
      • onGraphQLData: [(response) => null] You can optionally pass this function as an event callback
      • onGraphQLError: [(response) => null] You can optionally pass this function as an error callback
      • onGraphQLComplete: [() => null] Callback function called when the GraphQL subscription is declared as complete by the server and no more events will be received
    • eventCallback: [(response) => null] Event callback which is called after receiving an event from the given subscription. It is called with the following parameters:
      • event: The received event from the subscription
    • errorCallback: [error => null] Error callback which is called after the occurrence of an error. It is called with the following parameters:
      • error: The occurred error
    • Returns: [void => null] This is a function to stop the subscription

More Examples

Node Library

Queries and Mutations

Query example with variables

const { createClient } = require('graphqurl');

const client = createClient({
  endpoint: 'https://my-graphql-endpoint/graphql',
  headers: {
    'x-access-key': 'mysecretxxx',
  },
});

client.query(
  {
    query: `
      query ($name: String) {
        table(where: { column: $name }) {
          id
          column
        }
      }
    `,
    variables: {
      name: 'Alice'
    }
  }
).then((response) => console.log(response))
 .catch((error) => console.error(error));

Subscriptions

Using promises,

const { createClient } = require('graphqurl');
const client = createClient({
  endpoint: 'https://my-graphql-endpoint/graphql',
  headers: {
    'Authorization': 'Bearer Andkw23kj=Kjsdk2902ksdjfkd'
  }
  websocket: {
    endpoint: 'wss://my-graphql-endpoint/graphql',
  }
})

const eventCallback = (event) => {
  console.log('Event received:', event);
  // handle event
};

const errorCallback = (error) => {
  console.log('Error:', error)
};

client.subscribe(
  {
    query: 'subscription { table { column } }',
  },
  eventCallback,
  errorCallback
)

CLI

Generic example:

gq \
     https://my-graphql-endpoint/graphql \
     -H 'Authorization: Bearer <token>' \
     -H 'X-Another-Header: another-header-value' \
     -v 'variable1=value1' \
     -v 'variable2=value2' \
     -q 'query { table { column } }'

Maintained with ❤️ by Hasura

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial