graphqurl is a curl like CLI for GraphQL. It's features include:
npm install -g graphqurl
npm install --save graphqurl
gq https://my-graphql-endpoint/graphql \
-H 'Authorization: Bearer <token>' \
-q 'query { table { column } }'
Graphqurl can auto-complete queries using schema introspection. Execute the command without providing a query string:
$ gq <endpoint> [-H <header:value>]
Enter the query, use TAB to auto-complete, Ctrl+Q to execute, Ctrl+C to cancel
gql>
You can use
TAB to trigger auto-complete.
Ctrl+C to cancel the input and
Ctrl+Q/
Enter to execute the query.
Open GraphiQL with a given endpoint:
gq <endpoint> -i
This is a custom GraphiQL where you can specify request's headers.
Subscriptions can be executed and the response is streamed on to stdout.
gq <endpoint> \
-q 'subscription { table { column } }'
Export GraphQL schema to GraphQL or JSON format:
gq <endpoint> --introspect > schema.graphql
# json
gq <endpoint> --introspect --format json > schema.json
$ gq ENDPOINT [-q QUERY]
ENDPOINT: graphql endpoint (can be also set as
GRAPHQURL_ENDPOINT env var)
|Flag
|Shorthand
|Description
--query
-q
|GraphQL query to execute
--header
-H
|request header
--variable
-v
|Variables used in the query
--variablesJSON
-n
|Variables used in the query as JSON
--graphiql
-i
|Open GraphiQL with the given endpoint, headers, query and variables
--graphiqlHost
-a
|Host to use for GraphiQL. (Default:
localhost)
--graphiqlPort
-p
|Port to use for GraphiQL
--singleLine
-l
|Prints output in a single line, does not prettify
--introspect
|Introspect the endpoint and get schema
--format
|Output format for GraphQL schema after introspection. Options:
json,
graphql (Default:
graphql)
--help
-h
|Outputs the command help text
--version
|Outputs CLI version
--queryFile
|File to read the query from
--operationName
|Name of the operation to execute from the query file
--variablesFile
|JSON file to read the query variables from
const { createClient } = require('graphqurl');
const client = createClient({
endpoint: 'https://my-graphql-endpoint/graphql',
headers: {
'Authorization': 'Bearer <token>'
}
});
function successCallback(response, queryType, parsedQuery) {
if (queryType === 'subscription') {
// handle subscription response
} else {
// handle query/mutation response
}
}
function errorCallback(error, queryType, parsedQuery) {
console.error(error);
}
client.query(
{
query: 'query ($id: Int) { table_by_id (id: $id) { column } }',
variables: { id: 24 }
},
successCallback,
errorCallback
);
For queries and mutations,
const { createClient } = require('graphqurl');
const client = createClient({
endpoint: 'https://my-graphql-endpoint/graphql',
headers: {
'Authorization': 'Bearer <token>'
}
});
client.query(
{
query: 'query ($id: Int) { table_by_id (id: $id) { column } }',
variables: { id: 24 }
}
).then((response) => console.log(response))
.catch((error) => console.error(error));
For subscriptions,
const { createClient } = require('graphqurl');
const client = createClient({
endpoint: 'https://my-graphql-endpoint/graphql',
headers: {
'Authorization': 'Bearer <token>'
}
websocket: {
endpoint: 'wss://my-graphql-endpoint/graphql',
onConnectionSuccess: () => console.log('Connected'),
onConnectionError: () => console.log('Connection Error'),
}
});
client.subscribe(
{
subscription: 'subscription { table { column } }',
},
(event) => {
console.log('Event received: ', event);
// handle event
},
(error) => {
console.log('Error: ', error);
// handle error
}
)
The
createClient function is available as a named export. It takes init options and returns
client.
const { createClient } = require('graphqurl');
options: [Object, required] graphqurl init options with the following properties:
{}. These headers will be added along with all the GraphQL queries, mutations and subscriptions made through the client.
GRAPHQL_CONNECTION_KEEP_ALIVE messages to keep the connection alive.
Returns: [client]
const client = createClient({
endpoint: 'https://my-graphql-endpoint/graphql'
});
The graphqurl client exposeses the following methods:
client.query: [(queryoptions, successCallback, errorCallback) => Promise (response)]
{}
queries and
mutations.
client.subscribe: [(subscriptionOptions, eventCallback, errorCallback) => Function (stop)]
{}
complete by the server and no more events will be received
Query example with variables
const { createClient } = require('graphqurl');
const client = createClient({
endpoint: 'https://my-graphql-endpoint/graphql',
headers: {
'x-access-key': 'mysecretxxx',
},
});
client.query(
{
query: `
query ($name: String) {
table(where: { column: $name }) {
id
column
}
}
`,
variables: {
name: 'Alice'
}
}
).then((response) => console.log(response))
.catch((error) => console.error(error));
Using promises,
const { createClient } = require('graphqurl');
const client = createClient({
endpoint: 'https://my-graphql-endpoint/graphql',
headers: {
'Authorization': 'Bearer Andkw23kj=Kjsdk2902ksdjfkd'
}
websocket: {
endpoint: 'wss://my-graphql-endpoint/graphql',
}
})
const eventCallback = (event) => {
console.log('Event received:', event);
// handle event
};
const errorCallback = (error) => {
console.log('Error:', error)
};
client.subscribe(
{
query: 'subscription { table { column } }',
},
eventCallback,
errorCallback
)
Generic example:
gq \
https://my-graphql-endpoint/graphql \
-H 'Authorization: Bearer <token>' \
-H 'X-Another-Header: another-header-value' \
-v 'variable1=value1' \
-v 'variable2=value2' \
-q 'query { table { column } }'
