graphqurl

graphqurl is a curl like CLI for GraphQL. It's features include:

CLI for making GraphQL queries. It also provisions queries with autocomplete.

Run a custom GraphiQL, where you can specify request's headers, locally against any endpoint

Use as a library with Node.js or from the browser

Supports subscriptions

Export GraphQL schema

Table of contents

Installation

Steps to Install CLI

npm install -g graphqurl

Steps to Install Node Library

npm install --save graphqurl

Usage

CLI

Query

gq https://my-graphql-endpoint/graphql \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer <token>' \ -q 'query { table { column } }'

Graphqurl can auto-complete queries using schema introspection. Execute the command without providing a query string:

$ gq <endpoint> [-H <header:value>] Enter the query, use TAB to auto-complete, Ctrl+Q to execute, Ctrl+C to cancel gql>

You can use TAB to trigger auto-complete. Ctrl+C to cancel the input and Ctrl+Q / Enter to execute the query.

GraphiQL

Open GraphiQL with a given endpoint:

gq <endpoint> -i

This is a custom GraphiQL where you can specify request's headers.

Subscription

Subscriptions can be executed and the response is streamed on to stdout.

gq <endpoint> \ -q 'subscription { table { column } }'

Export schema

Export GraphQL schema to GraphQL or JSON format:

gq <endpoint> --introspect > schema.graphql gq <endpoint> --introspect --format json > schema.json

Command

$ gq ENDPOINT [-q QUERY]

Args

ENDPOINT : graphql endpoint (can be also set as GRAPHQURL_ENDPOINT env var)

Flag Reference

Flag Shorthand Description --query -q GraphQL query to execute --header -H request header --variable -v Variables used in the query --variablesJSON -n Variables used in the query as JSON --graphiql -i Open GraphiQL with the given endpoint, headers, query and variables --graphiqlHost -a Host to use for GraphiQL. (Default: localhost ) --graphiqlPort -p Port to use for GraphiQL --singleLine -l Prints output in a single line, does not prettify --introspect Introspect the endpoint and get schema --format Output format for GraphQL schema after introspection. Options: json , graphql (Default: graphql ) --help -h Outputs the command help text --version Outputs CLI version --queryFile File to read the query from --operationName Name of the operation to execute from the query file --variablesFile JSON file to read the query variables from

Node Library

Using callbacks:

const { createClient } = require ( 'graphqurl' ); const client = createClient({ endpoint : 'https://my-graphql-endpoint/graphql' , headers : { 'Authorization' : 'Bearer <token>' } }); function successCallback ( response, queryType, parsedQuery ) { if (queryType === 'subscription' ) { } else { } } function errorCallback ( error, queryType, parsedQuery ) { console .error(error); } client.query( { query : 'query ($id: Int) { table_by_id (id: $id) { column } }' , variables : { id : 24 } }, successCallback, errorCallback );

Using Promises:

For queries and mutations,

const { createClient } = require ( 'graphqurl' ); const client = createClient({ endpoint : 'https://my-graphql-endpoint/graphql' , headers : { 'Authorization' : 'Bearer <token>' } }); client.query( { query : 'query ($id: Int) { table_by_id (id: $id) { column } }' , variables : { id : 24 } } ).then( ( response ) => console .log(response)) .catch( ( error ) => console .error(error));

For subscriptions,

const { createClient } = require ( 'graphqurl' ); const client = createClient({ endpoint : 'https://my-graphql-endpoint/graphql' , headers : { 'Authorization' : 'Bearer <token>' } websocket : { endpoint : 'wss://my-graphql-endpoint/graphql' , onConnectionSuccess : () => console .log( 'Connected' ), onConnectionError : () => console .log( 'Connection Error' ), } }); client.subscribe( { subscription : 'subscription { table { column } }' , }, (event) => { console .log( 'Event received: ' , event); }, (error) => { console .log( 'Error: ' , error); } )

API

createClient

The createClient function is available as a named export. It takes init options and returns client .

const { createClient } = require ( 'graphqurl' );

options : [Object, required] graphqurl init options with the following properties: endpoint: [String, required] GraphQL endpoint headers: [Object] Request header, defaults to {} . These headers will be added along with all the GraphQL queries, mutations and subscriptions made through the client. websocket: [Object] Options for configuring subscriptions over websocket. Subscriptions are not supported if this field is empty. endpoint: [String, ] WebSocket endpoint to run GraphQL subscriptions. shouldRetry: [Boolean] Boolean value whether to retry closed websocket connection. Defaults to false. parameters: [Object] Payload to send the connection init message with onConnectionSuccess: [void => void] Callback function called when the GraphQL connection is successful. Please not that this is different from the websocket connection being open. Please check the followed protocol for more details. onConnectionError: [error => null] Callback function called if the GraphQL connection over websocket is unsuccessful onConnectionKeepAlive: [void => null]: Callback function called when the GraphQL server sends GRAPHQL_CONNECTION_KEEP_ALIVE messages to keep the connection alive.

Returns: [client]

Client

const client = createClient({ endpoint : 'https://my-graphql-endpoint/graphql' });

The graphqurl client exposeses the following methods:

client.query : [(queryoptions, successCallback, errorCallback) => Promise (response)] queryOptions: [Object required] query: [String required] The GraphQL query or mutation to be executed over HTTP variables: [Object] GraphQL query variables. Defaults to {} headers: [Object] Header overrides. If you wish to make a GraphQL query while adding to or overriding the headers provided during initalisations, you can pass the headers here. successCallback: [response => null] Success callback which is called after a successful response. It is called with the following parameters: response: The response of your query errorCallback: [error => null] Error callback which is called after the occurrence of an error. It is called with the following parameters: error: The occurred error Returns : [Promise (response) ] This function returns the response wrapped in a promise. response: response is a GraphQL compliant JSON object in case of queries and mutations .

client.subscribe : [(subscriptionOptions, eventCallback, errorCallback) => Function (stop)] subscriptionOptions: [Object required] subscription: [String required] The GraphQL subscription to be started over WebSocket variables: [Object] GraphQL query variables. Defaults to {} onGraphQLData: [(response) => null] You can optionally pass this function as an event callback onGraphQLError: [(response) => null] You can optionally pass this function as an error callback onGraphQLComplete: [() => null] Callback function called when the GraphQL subscription is declared as complete by the server and no more events will be received eventCallback: [(response) => null] Event callback which is called after receiving an event from the given subscription. It is called with the following parameters: event: The received event from the subscription errorCallback: [error => null] Error callback which is called after the occurrence of an error. It is called with the following parameters: error: The occurred error Returns : [void => null] This is a function to stop the subscription



More Examples

Node Library

Queries and Mutations

Query example with variables

const { createClient } = require ( 'graphqurl' ); const client = createClient({ endpoint : 'https://my-graphql-endpoint/graphql' , headers : { 'x-access-key' : 'mysecretxxx' , }, }); client.query( { query : ` query ($name: String) { table(where: { column: $name }) { id column } } ` , variables : { name : 'Alice' } } ).then( ( response ) => console .log(response)) .catch( ( error ) => console .error(error));

Subscriptions

Using promises,

const { createClient } = require ( 'graphqurl' ); const client = createClient({ endpoint : 'https://my-graphql-endpoint/graphql' , headers : { 'Authorization' : 'Bearer Andkw23kj=Kjsdk2902ksdjfkd' } websocket : { endpoint : 'wss://my-graphql-endpoint/graphql' , } }) const eventCallback = ( event ) => { console .log( 'Event received:' , event); }; const errorCallback = ( error ) => { console .log( 'Error:' , error) }; client.subscribe( { query : 'subscription { table { column } }' , }, eventCallback, errorCallback )

CLI

Generic example:

gq \ https://my-graphql-endpoint/graphql \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer <token>' \ -H 'X-Another-Header: another-header-value' \ -v 'variable1=value1' \ -v 'variable2=value2' \ -q 'query { table { column } }'

