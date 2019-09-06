GraphQL Server CLI visualizer. Adapted from original web interface.
$ npm install -g graphqlviz
GraphQL Server CLI visualizer
Options:
-t, --theme path to theme overrides
--print-theme prints default theme to stdout
--verbose print introspection result
-a --auth set Authorization header for graphql server
Usage
$ graphqlviz [url]
Renders dot schema from [url] endpoint
Examples
$ graphqlviz https://localhost:3000 | dot -Tpng -o graph.png
$ graphqlviz https://localhost:3000 -a "Bearer xxxxx" | dot -Tpng -o graph.png
$ graphqlviz https://swapi.apis.guru | dot -Tpng | open -f -a Preview
$ graphqlviz path/to/schema.json | dot -Tpng | open -f -a Preview
$ graphqlviz path/to/schema.graphql | dot -Tpng | open -f -a Preview
$ graphqlviz --print-theme > theme.json
$ graphqlviz https://localhost:3000 -t theme.json | dot -Tpng | open -f -a Preview
$ graphqlviz schema.json --theme.header.invert=true | dot -Tpng > schema.png
Note that
dot is
graphviz's tool to produce layered drawings of directed graphs.
graphviz is available through most package managers including homebrew and apt-get. Details here: https://www.graphviz.org/download/
You can print default theme with
graphqlviz --print-theme > theme.json, then you can modify it, and pass with
--theme theme.json argument. All the available colors can be found on the graphviz site.
Windows users looking use the
dot command should download & install from the graphviz website and ensure the installation location is on the system
PATH. It has been reported that, for at least some windows versions, the
msi does not automatically add the installation to the
PATH. Alternatively the executables can be invoked directly. The installation location will likely be similar to
C:\Program Files (x86)\Graphviz2.38\bin\.
