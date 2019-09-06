graphqlviz

GraphQL Server CLI visualizer. Adapted from original web interface.

CLI

npm install -g graphqlviz

GraphQL Server CLI visualizer Options : -t, --theme path to theme overrides -- print -theme prints default theme to stdout --verbose print introspection result -a --auth set Authorization header for graphql server Usage $ graphqlviz [url] Renders dot schema from [url] endpoint Examples $ graphqlviz https: $ graphqlviz https: $ graphqlviz https: $ graphqlviz path/to/schema.json | dot - Tpng | open -f -a Preview $ graphqlviz path/to/schema.graphql | dot - Tpng | open -f -a Preview $ graphqlviz -- print -theme > theme.json $ graphqlviz https: $ graphqlviz schema.json --theme.header.invert= true | dot - Tpng > schema.png

Note that dot is graphviz 's tool to produce layered drawings of directed graphs. graphviz is available through most package managers including homebrew and apt-get. Details here: https://www.graphviz.org/download/

Customizing output

You can print default theme with graphqlviz --print-theme > theme.json , then you can modify it, and pass with --theme theme.json argument. All the available colors can be found on the graphviz site.

Windows Users

Windows users looking use the dot command should download & install from the graphviz website and ensure the installation location is on the system PATH . It has been reported that, for at least some windows versions, the msi does not automatically add the installation to the PATH . Alternatively the executables can be invoked directly. The installation location will likely be similar to C:\Program Files (x86)\Graphviz2.38\bin\ .

Team