graphqlify

This module helps you build GraphQL queries using plain JavaScript objects. This can be useful when you need to programmatically build GraphQL queries. Install the module from npm to get started.

npm i -S graphqlify

Example

GraphQL

{ teamFourStar { members { memberName } saiyans : members ( type : SAIYAJIN, minPower : 9000 ) { memberName powerLevel } } }

JavaScript